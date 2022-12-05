Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago's Christmas market was named best in the countryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new rankingJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Poll Hall Used in a Movie Was Spot for a Family Fight, Sends 7 to Hospital
A family fight at a famous Chicago pool hall used in the movie, "The Color of Money," sent seven family members to the hospital! ChicagoSuntimes. Family fights, usually are nothing more than harsh words, opinions, and colorful language. This family fight at Chris’s Billiards on Chicago sent this entire family to the hospital. Yikes!
Chicago Residents Share Mannerisms They Have Picked Up in the City on Viral Reddit Thread
Whether it's the way you talk or walk, Chicago residents new and old alike are sharing what mannerisms they have picked up while living in the city in a viral Reddit thread highlighting the idiosyncrasies of the Windy City. The thread, posted in the Chicago-based subreddit r/chicago, asked users "What...
Kanye West stripped of honorary degree by Chicago art school
CHICAGO - The School of the Art Institute of Chicago on Thursday announced it had rescinded an honorary doctorate it awarded the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree," SAIC officials said in a statement.
Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location
The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
Chicago's Best New Restaurants Of 2022
We spent the year looking for the best new restaurants across Chicago. This is where you’ll find them. Plenty of restaurants have opened in Chicago over the past year, and a lot have been big, boring places that serve dishes we’ve seen before while listening to the same generic club music playing in the background. Not the 12 restaurants listed here. When people ask which exciting new places they should go to next, these are the spots we recommend.
Chef at Michelin-Starred Chicago Restaurant Badly Hurt After Being Shoved Onto CTA Tracks
A Chicago chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Wicker Park is sharing his story after being nearly killed while waiting for the CTA train. Jose Duran said his life will never be the same. He’s now trying to recover mentally, physically, and emotionally from what he said was a senseless attack.
New In Town: Amy Morton’s ‘Unconventional French’ in Evanston, Butter and Baked Treats in Winnetka, Bistro Fare and Fine Wine in Chicago and More
‘Tis the season for eating, drinking and shopping! The latest new openings around Chicago and the North Shore bring us Amy Morton’s unexpected take on the French brasserie, a new bakery with a curated butter collection, the latest “pour-your-own” beer spot, and more. Here’s what’s new in town in Chicago and the suburbs.
The 9 Best Dive Bars in Chicago
What distinguishes a dive bar from other drinking establishments? After all, every American city has its share of neighborhood tap rooms, corner bars, and taverns. For Chicagoans,the definition of a dive bar is an endless subject of debate. Local industry folk and watering hole regulars use strict guidelines to assess what is and isn’t a dive bar. How much is a domestic beer, for instance? It has to be under $5. Are the bathrooms clean, or covered in graffiti? They should be questionable at best. Can you order more than a two pour cocktail? If so, that’s not an authentic dive – it’s a cocktail bar. Dive bars in Chicago meet all these criteria.
Pastor Kenyatta Smith has been collecting thousands of toys for children in need as part of his congregation’s annual Operation Cover Chicago toy drive.
Airbnb Picked These 27 Chicago Restaurants For Their New ‘Chicago Restaurant Guide'
If you're looking for a new place to eat in your Chicago neighborhood -- or any Chicago neighborhood for that matter, there's a new list you might want to consult. In partnership with the Illinois Restaurant Association, Airbnb hosts across the city have created a "Airbnb's Chicago Restaurant Guide" which highlights 27 restaurants across six Chicago neighborhoods.
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train To Make Final Stop in Chicago Area Thursday
After making stops in Bensenville and Pingree Grove earlier this month, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour will make one more stop in the Chicago area Thursday evening. The 2022 tour kicked off in cities across Maine on Nov. 23, featuring a colorfully decorated train alongside live music,...
How to Watch Live Coverage of Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebration, Mass in Des Plaines
Watch live coverage of the 6 p.m. Sunday Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass, 11 p.m. "Las Mañanitas" performance and midnight Mass from the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in the player above. This weekend, NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will host special bilingual streaming coverage of...
For Chicago BBQ, Lem's Bar-B-Q Brings the Smoke
Nothing is more “Chicago BBQ” than Lem’s Bar-B-Q.
WGN-TV Brings Home 8 Emmy Awards
GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK. CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards. Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit) • A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard,...
21-Year-Old Polish Businessman Missing Following Chicago Holiday Party
Update: The body of a 21-year-old man found unresponsive early Wednesday in Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach has been identified as Krzysztof Szubert, a Polish businessman who had been working in Chicago since November and had recently gone missing, his family says. Our updated story can be found here. Our original article continues below.
This Chicago airport named ‘Best in North America’
CHICAGO — For the 19th consecutive year, Global Traveler Magazine has named Chicago O’Hare International Airport as the ‘Best in North America.’ The magazine also named O’Hare the ‘Best Airpot Dining’ experience for the third consecutive year. “O’Hare is a world-class airport that continues to modernize and grow to meet the needs of the traveling […]
Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Takes Place Thursday. Here's What Time
Chicago's earliest sunset of the year will take place Thursday, but there's some good news ahead. While the day with the least amount of sunlight won't occur until the winter solstice, which takes place on Dec. 21, the day with the earliest sunset of the year will occur two weeks before that, according to astronomers.
The Hill of Western Springs breaks ground, marketed exclusively by BHHS Chicago
The Hill of Western Springs, a new boutique condominium, broke ground on Nov. 3. Diana and Chuck Ivas and Michael Lampariello, brokers with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago’s Hinsdale office, are the exclusive marketing agents. “Chuck, Michael and I are delighted to represent The Hill of Western Springs. It represents...
Willie Wilson addresses bribery charges
Attempted bribery charges have been made in the race for Chicago Mayor. A volunteer for candidate Ja’Mal Green released a recording showing Ricky Hendon, an aide to candidate Willie Wilson, offering another Green aide a bribe in exchange for an end to the challenge of Wilson’s nominating petitions. Neither side denies the attempted bribe took […]
Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued
We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
