Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Charges dismissed in Sioux City shooting case

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Charges against a man accused of attempted murder in a shooting have been dismissed. 29-year-old Naji Shorter was charged with attempted murder, burglary and willful injury and more after a shooting at Uncle dave's bar back in April. New court documents say that the court...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana

SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Fatal crash, death in house fire, snow ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s all you need to know in the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. A truck collided with a train south of Harrisburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A man is dead following a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested twice for theft of beer

ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hartley man arrested for OWI after crash

ARCHER—A 42-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, near Archer on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver. The arrest of Michael Arlen Van Ravenswaay stemmed from a report of a 2006 Chevrolet...
ARCHER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for OWI in George

GEORGE—A 30-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in George on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Brian Joel Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup for failing to stop at the stop sign of 210th Street and Kennedy Avenue and for a faulty brake light, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
GEORGE, IA
Sioux City Journal

PHOTOS: Ida Building apartments fire

Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to be concentrated in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city busses.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

18-year-old arrested following arson at Sioux City Yamaha dealership

SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with an arson incident at an ATV dealership in Sioux City. At around 8:36 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers and Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to 2430 Highway 75 N, the Sioux City Yamaha dealership, for a report of multiple all-terrain vehicles that were ablaze behind the business, according to a press release from the police department.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Ireton Teen, Hawarden Man Taken To Hospital After Accident

Ireton, Iowa — An Ireton teen and a Hawarden man were taken to the hospital after an accident on Monday morning, December 5th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that about 6:25 a.m., 15-year-old Ellason Popken of Ireton was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta westbound on Highway 10, three miles northwest of Ireton. They tell us that 31-year-old Timothy Clinger of Hawarden was standing outside of his disabled vehicle, a 2004 Ford Mustang. Popken entered the eastbound lane to avoid another vehicle and struck the disabled Ford on the roadway.
IRETON, IA
kscj.com

TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN LE MARS ON DRUG CHARGES

TWO PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LE MARS ON A VARIETY OF CHARGES AFTER A SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT A LE MARS RESIDENCE. LE MARS POLICE SAY THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT 327 6TH STREET SOUTHWEST. THE CERT TEAM, OR COMBINED EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM, WAS USED IN THE SEARCH OF THE PROPERTY AROUND 4:30 P.M.
LE MARS, IA

