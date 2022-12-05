Read full article on original website
Sioux City man allegedly uses sock full of rocks to assault man while he showered
A Sioux City man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to use a sock filled with rocks and a butter knife as weapons during an assault.
siouxlandnews.com
Charges dismissed in Sioux City shooting case
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Charges against a man accused of attempted murder in a shooting have been dismissed. 29-year-old Naji Shorter was charged with attempted murder, burglary and willful injury and more after a shooting at Uncle dave's bar back in April. New court documents say that the court...
Iowa man sentenced to 70 years for starting house fire knowing people were inside
A Siouxland man was sentenced for arson and attempted murder after he was found guilty to starting a house fire with people inside a Dow City home.
Sioux City man charged for allegedly enticing 12-year-old boy over Snapchat
A Sioux City man who was accused of attempting to entice a 12-year-old was arrested on Thursday.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
Man arrested for allegedly trying to get another to claim casino jackpot
A man was arrested on Wednesday for unlawful betting after he allegedly tried to have someone else claim a jackpot for him.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal crash, death in house fire, snow ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s all you need to know in the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. A truck collided with a train south of Harrisburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A man is dead following a...
Siouxland daycare provider allegedly causes injuries to two babies
A daycare provider faces felony charges after she was accused of causing injuries to children under 2 years old that were in her care.
Missing North Sioux City teen found safe
The North Sioux City Police Department have located the missing teen.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested twice for theft of beer
ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man arrested for OWI after crash
ARCHER—A 42-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, near Archer on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver. The arrest of Michael Arlen Van Ravenswaay stemmed from a report of a 2006 Chevrolet...
2 people killed in train crash in Lincoln County, SD
Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne man sentenced to prison for March incident in rural Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A 38-year-old northeast Nebraska man is heading to prison on charges out of Stanton County. Jeffrey Olsufka, of Wayne, was sentenced in Stanton County District Court Monday morning. Olsufka was handed down a one-year prison sentence for third-offense DWI, and an additional year for possession of...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI in George
GEORGE—A 30-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in George on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Brian Joel Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup for failing to stop at the stop sign of 210th Street and Kennedy Avenue and for a faulty brake light, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
PHOTOS: Ida Building apartments fire
Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to be concentrated in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city busses.
Sioux City Journal
18-year-old arrested following arson at Sioux City Yamaha dealership
SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with an arson incident at an ATV dealership in Sioux City. At around 8:36 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers and Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to 2430 Highway 75 N, the Sioux City Yamaha dealership, for a report of multiple all-terrain vehicles that were ablaze behind the business, according to a press release from the police department.
‘Do you recognize me?’: Dog found tied to Sioux City porch; Officials seeking information
Officials are seeking information from the public regarding a malnourished dog found tied to a resident's porch.
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Teen, Hawarden Man Taken To Hospital After Accident
Ireton, Iowa — An Ireton teen and a Hawarden man were taken to the hospital after an accident on Monday morning, December 5th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that about 6:25 a.m., 15-year-old Ellason Popken of Ireton was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta westbound on Highway 10, three miles northwest of Ireton. They tell us that 31-year-old Timothy Clinger of Hawarden was standing outside of his disabled vehicle, a 2004 Ford Mustang. Popken entered the eastbound lane to avoid another vehicle and struck the disabled Ford on the roadway.
kscj.com
TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN LE MARS ON DRUG CHARGES
TWO PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LE MARS ON A VARIETY OF CHARGES AFTER A SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT A LE MARS RESIDENCE. LE MARS POLICE SAY THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT 327 6TH STREET SOUTHWEST. THE CERT TEAM, OR COMBINED EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM, WAS USED IN THE SEARCH OF THE PROPERTY AROUND 4:30 P.M.
