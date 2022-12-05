Read full article on original website
Eagles Activate 21-Day Practice Window on Avonte Maddox
The Eagles could be getting some help back on the defensive side of the ball. Cornerback Avonte Maddox has moved one step closer to returning to the Eagles field. Maddox has been out with a hamstring injury since Nov. 14, which forced him to be placed on the injured reserve, forcing him to miss the past four games.
Eagles’ Robert Quinn Heading to IR, Having Knee Scope
The Eagles made a deal to bring in pass rushing specialist Robert Quinn froM the Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick. The move simply hasn't worked out the way they had hoped. Head coach Nick Sirianni provided some insight on the role the saw for him back on Black...
PFT: ‘Watch the Eagles’ with Odell Beckham Jr.
As the calendar flips to December, the Eagles have five weeks left to get to the finish line and are still trying to hold off Minnesota and Dallas for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The team has some injuries and while they should be getting Dallas Goedert,...
