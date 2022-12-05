Read full article on original website
TeKay
1d ago
Please realize we are not our ancestors! Some of us fight back! In some cases people just want to see how far they can go to get a reaction! This right here is too far, not on my property¡!!!!!
Samantha Arrington
2d ago
Yes LORD He needs to be Locked Up for a long time. Disrespecting The Cross. LORD One day I Pray I will still be alive to see Racism END. OH What A Day.
Jimmie Johnson
2d ago
seems like he knows and are trying to continue the history of Mississippi. all Edomites judgements day are near...
White Man Who Killed Black Man for Talking to Fiancée in Bar Sentenced to 10 Years
The white man who killed a Black man in Bend, OR last year for talking to his fiancée in a bar was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years probation on Nov. 28, according to KATU2 News. Twenty-eight-year-old Ian Cranston was found guilty on Nov. 16 of...
NOLA.com
Woman who drugged, robbed men, killing one, is sentenced to prison
A woman who pleaded guilty in federal court for her part in a sweeping cross-country scheme in which she drugged and robbed men, leaving one Metairie resident dead in 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison. Before U.S. District Court Judge Eldon Fallon issued her sentence, Dominique Berry...
mageenews.com
Two Former Mississippi Department of Corrections Officials Indicted for Excessive Force Against an Inmate
WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi returned an indictment that was unsealed yesterday charging two former Mississippi Department of Corrections officials with deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi...
Mexican officials file charges against American in North Carolina woman’s death, call for extradition
Mexican officials are calling for an American woman to be extradited after filing charges against her for the death of another American woman last month.
White gunman who killed 10 Black people in racist massacre pleads guilty to murder and terror charges
The white 19-year-old gunman accused of killing 10 Black shoppers and employees at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, has pleaded guilty to all state charges against him, convictions that guarantee a life prison sentence.Payton Gendron pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on 28 November to 10 counts of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, and one count of domestic terrorism motivated by hate, among other charges.He still faces federal hate crime charges, among others.A conviction of first-degree domestic terrorism motivated by hate includes an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole. Gendron...
Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front
Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith
A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War
One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?
44-year-old Rita Shaw lived with her mother in the 4700 block of Cerise Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana. Rita suffered from schizophrenia and had a drug addiction. Unfortunately, she and her boyfriend, Michael, often battled with drugs and alcohol.
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
A Missouri prosecutor says a Black man's death sentence was influenced by racism, but the state won't spare his life
Last week, a federal judge ruled that Kevin Johnson's 19-year-old daughter can't attend her father's execution because she's too young.
Student Found Dead Inside Car At Jackson State University In Mississippi
A student was found dead inside a car at Jackson State University in Mississippi on Dec. 2, according to WLBT News. Flynn Brown was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound around 8 a.m. in a parking lot on campus. The 22-year-old student from New Jersey was found inside of...
White Man Who Fatally Shot Black Man Who Allegedly Complimented His Girlfriend Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
Ian Cranston has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr. for complimenting his girlfriend. The post White Man Who Fatally Shot Black Man Who Allegedly Complimented His Girlfriend Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison appeared first on NewsOne.
Nebraska Man to Serve Prison Time for Leaving a Noose on Black Coworker's Seat
Bruce Quinn, 66, was sentenced to four months in prison and one year of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to a federal civil rights violation A Nebraska man will serve prison time after he left a noose on a Black coworker's equipment chair. Bruce Quinn, a 66-year-old former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. who previously pled guilty to a federal civil rights violation in September, was sentenced to four months in prison and one year of supervised release, according to the Nebraska U.S. Attorney's office. The...
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
Man charged with murder of missing University of Mississippi student released on bond
The man charged with first-degree murder in the case of a University of Mississippi student who has been missing since early July was released on a $250,000 bond Thursday. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, faces a murder charge for the suspected killing of 20-year-old Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found after his July 8 disappearance. Lee was well-known in the LGBTQ community of the town of Oxford, and his disappearance sparked fear among students and residents.
Black Militia Leader Handed 7-Year Sentence For Brandishing Weapon at Feds During Breonna Taylor Protest
John Johnson, also known as Grandmaster Jay, the leader of a Black militia group, has been handed down a prison sentence of seven years. He was arrested for actions taken during a 2020 protest for Emergency Medical Technician, Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Kentucky police officers. According to The...
Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein hurled racial slurs during meltdown
Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein’s plane meltdown started with her hurling racial slurs at fellow passengers on the Thanksgiving day Spirit Airlines flight, according to documents obtained by The Post. Epstein, 25, was later slapped with multiple charges related to her violent arrest just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the New Orleans airport. She allegedly injured six police officers — biting and spitting on them — and yelled, “Do you know who I am?” A Spirit Airlines supervisor told a responding officer Epstein was “asking Hispanic families if they were smuggling cocaine,” the arrest documents detailed, forcing the plane to...
WacoTrib.com
Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Vanessa Guillen
A Killeen woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to four federal charges related to the 2020 killing of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén. Cecily Ann Aguilar, 24, who fought last year to have her confession thrown out, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact and three counts of making false statements. Eleven federal charges were filed against her in the case.
Two toddlers left in car after their mother was shot dead in North Carolina: reports
A gunman left two toddlers stranded in a car overnight after he allegedly fatally shot their mother and the man she was with as temperatures dropped to around freezing in a North Carolina city, according to reports. Eric Coley, 42, was arrested and charged with the double homicide, Rocky Mount police said in a press release. Police were called to the parking lot of a construction company Thursday morning after employees showing up to work saw the adult victims inside the parked car – and two small surviving children in the backseat, officials said, according to WITN. The children were of “toddler...
