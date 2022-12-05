ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenet Health: ‘stroke is a leading cause of preventable death and disability,’ to host free community event

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
 5 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Tenet Health Central Coast will host a free community event to create what medical workers call 'stroke heroes.' They say a stroke is a leading cause of death and disability.

On Wednesday, the event will occur at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

"It is about recognizing, responding, and preventing strokes because people don't seek help until it's too late," said spokesperson Ara Najarian.

For more information about this event, click here.

