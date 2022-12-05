ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
ATHENS, GA
MLive.com

Jeff Okudah among 3 Lions players knocked out by illness

ALLEN PARK -- There’s something going around the Lions locker room. No, not playoff fever. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and quarterback Nate Sudfeld all showed up on the injury report because of illnesses that knocked them out of Wednesday’s practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (elbow), linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) also did not practice, while running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and guard Evan Brown (ankle) were limited.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Detroit Lions now favored to beat 10-2 Vikings

ALLEN PARK -- The Minnesota Vikings have been rolling since coming back to stun the Detroit Lions back in Week 3. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games overall, and soared to the No. 2 seed in the NFC. At 10-2, only the Philadelphia Eagles are better. And...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

The 13 players that had Heisman Trophy cases in a hazy race: College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Four finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be in New York on Saturday night -- USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan. On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah create a pool of 13 candidates that would have been legitimate contenders for any ballot.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
MLive.com

RB Craig Reynolds starts 21-day practice window; players remain out with illness

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions remain short-handed because of a bug that is going around the locker room, with cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld all missing a second straight practice on Wednesday because of illness. It is unusual to see players miss back-to-back practices because of a bug, although the practice is becoming more common in the post-COVID world.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Week 14 NFL picks straight up with odds & spread picks for all 13 games

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 14 kicks off with Thursday Night Football between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams, but 12 other games will...
TENNESSEE STATE
MLive.com

Tigers move up to No. 3 spot in 2023 MLB Draft

SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers had the sixth-best odds in the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery and ended up with the third overall pick. That might not be reason to pop the champagne, but it counts as a win. The Pittsburgh Pirates, who had the third-worst record in 2022, ended...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

West Catholic’s Tim Kloska earns Michigan AP Division 5-6 Player of the Year

Tim Kloska’s performance in West Catholic’s five-game playoff run alone might have been enough for him to garner all-state consideration. The 6-foot, 200-pound running back rushed for 1,145 yards and 19 touchdowns in the five games combined. That included 330 yards and five touchdowns in West Catholic’s s Division 6 state semifinal win over Clinton and 241 yards and four scores in the Falcons’ 59-14 win over Negaunee in the championship game at Ford Field in Detroit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Vikings vs. Lions predictions, spread and odds for NFL Week 14: 12/11

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Lions are looking for their fifth win out of their last six contests when they host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

MICHIGAN STATE

