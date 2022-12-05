Read full article on original website
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Dress Coded: Undressing the reality behind dress code restrictions through the minority lensThe LanternColumbus, OH
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
MLive.com
Jeff Okudah among 3 Lions players knocked out by illness
ALLEN PARK -- There’s something going around the Lions locker room. No, not playoff fever. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and quarterback Nate Sudfeld all showed up on the injury report because of illnesses that knocked them out of Wednesday’s practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (elbow), linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) also did not practice, while running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and guard Evan Brown (ankle) were limited.
MLive.com
Detroit Lions now favored to beat 10-2 Vikings
ALLEN PARK -- The Minnesota Vikings have been rolling since coming back to stun the Detroit Lions back in Week 3. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games overall, and soared to the No. 2 seed in the NFC. At 10-2, only the Philadelphia Eagles are better. And...
MLive.com
The 13 players that had Heisman Trophy cases in a hazy race: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Four finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be in New York on Saturday night -- USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan. On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah create a pool of 13 candidates that would have been legitimate contenders for any ballot.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball’s Jaelin Llewellyn out for season with knee injury
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan will be without its starting point guard for the rest the season. Jaelin Llewellyn suffered an ACL injury to his left knee in Sunday’s game against Kentucky in London, Michigan announced on Wednesday. He left that game in the second half after suffering the non-contact...
MLive.com
A.J. Hoggard’s career game leads Michigan State to win at Penn State
Returning to the starting lineup and playing in his home state, A.J. Hoggard turned in a career game to earn his team a key December road win. The Michigan State junior point guard scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Spartans to a 67-58 win at Penn State on Wednesday night.
MLive.com
Quintez Cephus returns to practice as Lions load up on receivers for playoff push
ALLEN PARK -- DJ Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered ankle injuries in the last game against Minnesota that limited them for weeks. Quintez Cephus went down a week later with a foot injury, while Josh Reynolds was sidelined for weeks by a back injury after that. All while Jameson...
MLive.com
RB Craig Reynolds starts 21-day practice window; players remain out with illness
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions remain short-handed because of a bug that is going around the locker room, with cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld all missing a second straight practice on Wednesday because of illness. It is unusual to see players miss back-to-back practices because of a bug, although the practice is becoming more common in the post-COVID world.
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: On the stunning rise of the defense, Aidan Hutchinson’s amazing workload
ALLEN PARK -- The Lions allowed a league-worst 31.1 points in the first seven games of the season. They’ve allowed 19.8 points since. It has been one of the most stunning turnarounds in the league this season, and it has helped save their season. We start there with the...
MLive.com
Emoni Bates having bounce-back year despite EMU basketball’s team struggles
YPSILANTI -- Though it was a struggle last night, Emoni Bates has shown improvement this season following a roller coaster freshman year. And it could end up being a memorable sophomore season for the once top high school basketball recruit. The Eastern Michigan star wing is off to a strong...
MLive.com
Jameson Williams headed for bigger role: ‘That’s going to be real exciting to watch’
ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams is thinking the same thing you are. If the Detroit Lions could do that to the Jacksonville Jaguars without him, then what might they do once when they have him?. “Oh, it was good,” Williams said after practice on Thursday. “We got a great offense....
MLive.com
Early look at 2023 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year contenders
MLive announced its 10th recipient of the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award last week when Dexter running back Cole Cabana was presented the trophy in a surprise ceremony. His effort rose Dexter to historic new heights while breaking many school records along the way. Where will...
MLive.com
