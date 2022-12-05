ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac Man Arrested for Facebook Fraud

Ronald James Grunwell III, 42, of Cadillac, has been arrested after failing to deliver an item he sold on Facebook Marketplace. Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was contacted on Oct. 31 by a man who claimed he purchased a sawmill that was for sale online by Grunwell, but never received it.
Police searching for suspect connected to a string of thefts in Lake & Osceola Counties

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of stealing dozens of items from places around Lake and Osceola Counties. The Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items.
Just married!

Justin and Zoey (Thayer) Morton celebrated their love and marriage on Oct. 22 at the Century Club Ballroom in Muskegon. Justin is the son of Tracey and Dennis Morton of Roscommon, and Zoey is the daughter of Pascha and Brian Stirling of Roscommon. Justin and Zoey are waiting a few months to honeymoon in Cancun. While they wait, they’ll be spending their winter months in Phoenix.
Man charged for hit and run, held on $250,000 bond

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICH., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Update: The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker died from her injuries Monday night according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. ===============. A Grand Traverse County man is being held on a $250,000...
Shipwreck diver’s fascinating look at one of Lake Michigan’s most dangerous places

MANITOU PASSAGE, MI – When Chris Roxburgh sinks below the surface of a Great Lake, all the conversations and mental clutter of the day just slip away. Depth brings quiet. Sunlight is traded for filtered shades of blue and green. He focuses his mind on his scuba gear, the technical points of his dive – and the hulking wrecks that he knows will soon appear beneath him.
Northern Michigan deputies rescue injured owl from highway after collision with vehicle

BEULAH, MI – A barred owl was rescued from a Northern Michigan highway after a collision with a vehicle left it injured Monday morning, Dec. 5, in Beulah, police said. The female owl is now in the care of North Sky Raptor Sanctuary in Interlochen where she is being treated for her injuries, according to a news release from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. Staff is hopeful that she will make a full recovery and be returned to the wild.
How to take a guided snowshoe hike at Sleeping Bear Dunes this winter

EMPIRE, MICH. -- Ready for a winter adventure in one of Michigan’s most beautiful places?. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore announced this week that it is bringing back its popular guided snowshoe hikes this season. Led by rangers and offered for free, the hikes are open to all experience levels, including those who’ve never tried snowshoeing before.
Slushy roads cause fatal, head-on crash in Northern Michigan

EXCELSIOR TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died after a head-on collision between two vehicles Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, in Kalkaska County, police said. Around 6:15 a.m., a man was traveling eastbound on County Road 612 in Excelsior Township west of Lewis School Road when he lost control of the vehicle on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line, 9&10 News reports. The vehicle was struck by a westbound van.
