Read full article on original website
Related
Grinch Arrested for Assaulting a Reindeer in Traverse City
You can’t make this stuff up – the Traverse City Police Department says they arrested the Grinch over the weekend. Officers say a man dressed as the Grinch was arrested for assaulting another man dressed as a reindeer. It all happened at a Christmas party. Guests at the...
Reindeer and Grinch Get Into Fight at Christmas Party in Traverse City
A Reindeer and Grinch getting into a fight at a Christmas Party in Traverse City sounds like the beginning of a hilarious joke. While I'm sure the whole thing was hilarious, it was no joke. According to Up North Live, Traverse City Police were called to Hotel Indigo Friday night...
Cadillac Man Arrested for Facebook Fraud
Ronald James Grunwell III, 42, of Cadillac, has been arrested after failing to deliver an item he sold on Facebook Marketplace. Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was contacted on Oct. 31 by a man who claimed he purchased a sawmill that was for sale online by Grunwell, but never received it.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Police searching for suspect connected to a string of thefts in Lake & Osceola Counties
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of stealing dozens of items from places around Lake and Osceola Counties. The Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items.
Up North Voice
Just married!
Justin and Zoey (Thayer) Morton celebrated their love and marriage on Oct. 22 at the Century Club Ballroom in Muskegon. Justin is the son of Tracey and Dennis Morton of Roscommon, and Zoey is the daughter of Pascha and Brian Stirling of Roscommon. Justin and Zoey are waiting a few months to honeymoon in Cancun. While they wait, they’ll be spending their winter months in Phoenix.
Cadillac Man’s Bad Construction Business Earns Him 2 Arrest Warrants
A Cadillac man has been charged for defrauding people through building projects more than a year after the first complaint. They say he was even wanted in Grand Traverse County for the same exact thing at the time. State Police were tipped off about Jakob Dexter-Mattson-Frontera’s business, J-Dub Construction, in...
Suspect arrested in Grand Traverse County hit-and-run that seriously injured woman, 23
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A 47-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly fled the scene of a hit-and-run in Northern Michigan. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, the 23-year-old female was struck by a 2019 Honda CRV in the 2800 Block of West Long Lake Road in Long Lake Township at 6:21 p.m. on Dec. 2.
Grand Traverse County Hit and Run Victim Did Not Survive
UPDATE 12/06/22 9:30 a.m. The victim of Friday’s hit and run crash, Allison Baker, has died. Deputies say the 23-year-old was likely outside of her car getting the mail when she was hit. She lived in Long Lake Township. They say Allison died Monday night. 12/05/22 4:15 p.m. The...
Mystery Solved! Owner Found After Michigan Vehicle Abandoned Following Hurricane
A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved. Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.
UpNorthLive.com
Man charged for hit and run, held on $250,000 bond
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICH., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Update: The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker died from her injuries Monday night according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. ===============. A Grand Traverse County man is being held on a $250,000...
Driver who died likely had medical emergency before Northern Michigan crash
CHUMS CORNER, MI -- A 48-year-old Interlochen man is believed to have suffered a medical emergency prior to a two-car crash Monday near the intersection of US-31 and M-37. Troopers with the Michigan State Police were dispatched to the scene and when they arrived, they discovered the man was in cardiac arrest.
Traverse City Curling Club Asks for Oil Cleanup Reimbursement
UPDATE Dec. 8, 2022 11:00 a.m. The project to make the old K-Mart in Grand Traverse County into a curling facility is moving forward, but the new owners are running into some problems. Traverse City’s Curling Club spoke to the Board of Commissioners Wednesday after discovering the property they bought...
Water-protecting green infrastructure installed at Meijer’s Traverse City parking lot
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Renovation plans at Meijer’s busy Traverse City store recently led to a $1.15 million effort to keep hundreds of thousands of gallons of stormwater from rushing off the parking lot into Kids Creek, a small stream which flows into the Boardman River just before it spills into Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay.
5 suspects accused in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer ordered to trial
A judge has ordered five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to stand trial on charges of providing material support for an act of terrorism. The order was issued Wednesday, Dec. 7, by 86th District Court Judge Michael S. Stepka. The defendants in the case who will...
Manistee Co. Man Takes a Vacation After Winning $500,000
A Manistee County man says he’s headed to Florida on vacation after winning $500,000 in the lottery. The player – who wished to remain anonymous – turned his winning ticket in to a Wesco gas station in Manistee. He says he won $10 on a Perfect Gift...
Shipwreck diver’s fascinating look at one of Lake Michigan’s most dangerous places
MANITOU PASSAGE, MI – When Chris Roxburgh sinks below the surface of a Great Lake, all the conversations and mental clutter of the day just slip away. Depth brings quiet. Sunlight is traded for filtered shades of blue and green. He focuses his mind on his scuba gear, the technical points of his dive – and the hulking wrecks that he knows will soon appear beneath him.
Northern Michigan deputies rescue injured owl from highway after collision with vehicle
BEULAH, MI – A barred owl was rescued from a Northern Michigan highway after a collision with a vehicle left it injured Monday morning, Dec. 5, in Beulah, police said. The female owl is now in the care of North Sky Raptor Sanctuary in Interlochen where she is being treated for her injuries, according to a news release from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. Staff is hopeful that she will make a full recovery and be returned to the wild.
How to take a guided snowshoe hike at Sleeping Bear Dunes this winter
EMPIRE, MICH. -- Ready for a winter adventure in one of Michigan’s most beautiful places?. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore announced this week that it is bringing back its popular guided snowshoe hikes this season. Led by rangers and offered for free, the hikes are open to all experience levels, including those who’ve never tried snowshoeing before.
Michigan Snowmobile Festival to return in 2023 after 3-year absence
GAYLORD, MI – The Michigan Snowmobile Festival is set to return in 2023 after a three-year absence. The Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau announced this week that the popular Northern Michigan festival is scheduled for Feb. 3-4, 2023. “It’s ‘All Outdoors’ and it’s everything snowmobile,” a news release...
Slushy roads cause fatal, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
EXCELSIOR TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died after a head-on collision between two vehicles Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, in Kalkaska County, police said. Around 6:15 a.m., a man was traveling eastbound on County Road 612 in Excelsior Township west of Lewis School Road when he lost control of the vehicle on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line, 9&10 News reports. The vehicle was struck by a westbound van.
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 2