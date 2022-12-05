ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

Freeland’s Gabe Blanchard earns spot on AP Division 3-4 football all-state first team

MLive Saginaw Defensive Player of the Year and Harry Hawkins Award winner Gabe Blanchard added one more honor to his resume. The Associated Press announced its 2022 Division 3-4 football all-state team, placing the Freeland senior on the first team. Detroit Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore was named the AP Division 3-4 Player of the Year, while King’s Tyrone Spencer was named the AP Division 3-4 Coach of the Year.
FREELAND, MI
WILX-TV

Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - According to Eaton County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Chris Anderson, Travis Schellhammer was charged on Monday for operating a car while intoxicated and impaired and failing to properly stop at a property damage accident. Schellhammer was listed as the Grand Ledge High School boys’ varsity head basketball coach.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WILX-TV

Spartans Lose Another Running Back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
EAST LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
Recycling Today

Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New Ele’s Place CEO hopes to expand services for grieving teens, families

ANN ARBOR, MI - Jennifer Wolfe Howard said she could have really benefited from having access to an organization like Ele’s Place growing up. Howard lost her father, Charles Stanley Wolfe, to cancer when she was 17. This altered her life in a significant way, she said, much like the numerous teens and families who have benefitted from the bereavement counseling they receive through Ele’s Place, Inc.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Dec. 5

Sheldon Neeley has been voted into office as Flint mayor for a second time. Andy Widmer and his son Nathan Widmer join us to tell us all about their new restaurant. Learn more about the Go Great Tourism Plan. Couple donates 35 classic cars to Northwood University. Updated: 8 hours...
michiganradio.org

Partial recounts of Prop 2 and Prop 3 ballots underway

Controversial partial recounts for two Michigan ballot questions are underway. Proposal 2 on voting rights and Proposal 3 on abortion rights passed by wide margins in November. Officials say the results are not at risk of being overturned by the recount. Despite that, challengers were busy at a recount site...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seek missing man with traumatic brain injury

LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 42-year-old Portland man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury. According to authorities, James “Lucky” Gary Haislip Jr. has not been seen or heard from since Friday. Police believe he may be in the Metro Detroit area.
PORTLAND, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
23K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy