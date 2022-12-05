Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freeland’s Gabe Blanchard earns spot on AP Division 3-4 football all-state first team
MLive Saginaw Defensive Player of the Year and Harry Hawkins Award winner Gabe Blanchard added one more honor to his resume. The Associated Press announced its 2022 Division 3-4 football all-state team, placing the Freeland senior on the first team. Detroit Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore was named the AP Division 3-4 Player of the Year, while King’s Tyrone Spencer was named the AP Division 3-4 Coach of the Year.
Four Flint-area football players named to Associated Press Division 7-8 All-State team
FLINT – Four Flint-area football players, including three from New Lothrop, were voted onto The Associated Press Division 7-8 All-State football team. Michael Stevenson of Montrose and Jaden Curry of New Lothrop were named first-team All-State while Jack Kulhanek and Grayson Orr of New Lothrop made the second team.
MJ Yeager brings the heat, points in Nouvel win
SAGINAW, MI – Despite a hot hand, MJ Yeager needed to gauge his own temperature. So the Saginaw Nouvel guard threw up a “heat check” 3-pointer, bouncing the shot off the backboard and in.
Flint basketball highlights: Durand’s Gabe Lynn picks up where he left off in football season
FLINT – Gabe Lynn was one of the Flint-area’s top football players last season. Now, if the first game of the high school basketball season, is any indication he’s going to be one of the best players in that sport as well.
Saginaw basketball highlights: Saginaw High boys start season strong
After winning 11 of its last 12 games to close out the 2021-22 season, Saginaw High wasted little time picking up where it left off. The Trojans opened the 2022-23 season with a convincing 79-36 win Tuesday over Flint Community, taking a 32-16 halftime lead and cruising to the win.
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - According to Eaton County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Chris Anderson, Travis Schellhammer was charged on Monday for operating a car while intoxicated and impaired and failing to properly stop at a property damage accident. Schellhammer was listed as the Grand Ledge High School boys’ varsity head basketball coach.
MLive.com
Just 10 days after football glory, Gladwin gets blitzed by Glenn in hoops
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, MI – They never claimed to be world beaters. But, one game into the season, the John Glenn boys basketball team can say it knocked off a state champion.
WILX-TV
Spartans Lose Another Running Back
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
Miami Dolphins sign former CMU, Chiefs standout Eric Fisher
Former Central Michigan University and Kansas City Chiefs standout Eric Fisher is returning to the NFL with an eye toward another Super Bowl ring. The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they signed Fisher, the No. 1 pick in the 2013 draft, after placing offensive tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Recycling Today
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
themanchestermirror.com
Michigan hunters say 252,000 deer killed in firearms season with new rules
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. It’s been a storybook hunting season for Jennifer Parent, who bagged two big bucks this fall on her 13-acre property in Howell. With each clean shot, Parent took a day or two to celebrate her...
thelivingstonpost.com
Recount in Livingston County results in more votes supporting Proposal 3
The hand recount in Livingston County of ballots cast on Proposal 22-3 has resulted in 4 additional yes votes, and 1 less no vote, a swing of 5 votes in support of the proposal, which adds the right to abortion and contraceptive use to Michigan’s Consititution. In Livingston County,...
New Ele’s Place CEO hopes to expand services for grieving teens, families
ANN ARBOR, MI - Jennifer Wolfe Howard said she could have really benefited from having access to an organization like Ele’s Place growing up. Howard lost her father, Charles Stanley Wolfe, to cancer when she was 17. This altered her life in a significant way, she said, much like the numerous teens and families who have benefitted from the bereavement counseling they receive through Ele’s Place, Inc.
Michigan to offer new pathway into teaching through apprenticeship program
Starting next fall, a select group of nine K-12 schools will begin to bring more teachers into the classroom through a new apprenticeship program developed by the state of Michigan. The Michigan Department of Education said in a press release that the apprenticeship program will offer a new route for...
WNEM
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Dec. 5
Sheldon Neeley has been voted into office as Flint mayor for a second time. Andy Widmer and his son Nathan Widmer join us to tell us all about their new restaurant. Learn more about the Go Great Tourism Plan. Couple donates 35 classic cars to Northwood University. Updated: 8 hours...
michiganradio.org
Partial recounts of Prop 2 and Prop 3 ballots underway
Controversial partial recounts for two Michigan ballot questions are underway. Proposal 2 on voting rights and Proposal 3 on abortion rights passed by wide margins in November. Officials say the results are not at risk of being overturned by the recount. Despite that, challengers were busy at a recount site...
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek missing man with traumatic brain injury
LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 42-year-old Portland man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury. According to authorities, James “Lucky” Gary Haislip Jr. has not been seen or heard from since Friday. Police believe he may be in the Metro Detroit area.
‘Noel’ to bring Broadway-style holiday show to Saginaw’s Temple Theatre
SAGINAW, MI — Travis Fader’s favorite act in the upcoming Broadway-style, holiday-themed show in downtown Saginaw, “Noel: Experience Christmas,” is its opening vocal performance, but he isn’t giving away any more details. “I’ll leave it at that,” Fader said. “Audiences will enjoy it, and it’s...
