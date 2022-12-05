Read full article on original website
BREAKING: WVU Loses Another Young DB to the Portal
The portal is staying active in Morgantown.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Lands Quarterback Commit
Earlier this evening, West Virginia and Neal Brown landed a commitment from Sam Stoner, a quarterback from York, Pennsylvania. Stoner, who does not hold a rating on 247Sports, will be a preferred walk-on for the Mountaineers. He is the high school teammate of 2023 commit Jaheim White, and currently holds the school’s all-time passing record for yardage and touchdowns (5,296 yards and 66 touchdowns).
WBOY
Smith makes history as WVU smashes Robert Morris
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three Mountaineers scored in double figures on Thursday as West Virginia women’s basketball blew out Robert Morris 72-42 in Morgantown. Kyah Watson led the Mountaineers (7-1) with a season-high 16 points against the Colonials (6-3), but a massive effort from Jayla Hemingway helped the home team with a double-double, grabbing 11 of WVU’s 50 rebounds. Watson flashed a newfound aggression since joining WVU in the offseason, both attacking the rim and stretching out for a pair of three-pointers.
Hot start gives WVU win over Navy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball opened its home stand with an 85-64 win over Navy at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. West Virginia clicked with an early hot hand from behind the arc. Four of WVU’s first five baskets were three-pointers, giving the Mountaineers an early lead. WVU needed just seven minutes to […]
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Signs Pennsylvania’s First NIL Deal
After already being tabbed as the highest-rated recruit under Neal Brown and the sixth-best in West Virginia history, Mountaineers commit Rodney Gallagher is adding yet another accolade to his list while still being a high school senior. On Wednesday evening, Gallagher announced an NIL agreement with The Pavement Group, making...
Baker Receives Ringing Endorsements
West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins met the newly hired Director of Athletics Wren Baker on Monday at his introductory press conference before the two briefly chatted at practice later in the day, according to Huggins. However, Huggins did not need to meet Baker to know the...
WOWK
Start time set for WVU hoops’ Big 12 opener
The Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday that the WVU men’s basketball team’s Big 12 opener against Kansas State will be played at 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. WVU leads the all-time series against Kansas State with...
wvsportsnow.com
Is Graham Harrell Destined to Leave WVU to be North Texas’ Head Coach?
Is it possible stealing Wren Baker from North Texas may now mean losing a coach to the Mean Green?. Soon after news broke of Baker advancing his career by becoming the athletic director at West Virginia, North Texas fans learned their program would be dealing with an entire overhaul well beyond just losing an athletic director. Seth Littrell, who arrived just before Baker did in Denton, Texas back in 2016, was fired. Littrell led North Texas to six bowl appearances and two trips to the Conference USA title game, but failing to win any of those big games meant the Group of 5 program was looking for someone else to take them to the next level. Is that person current WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell?
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Navy
Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star - A little confident.
WTRF
“You’re getting the right guy”: What Bob Huggins was told about WVU’s new AD Wren Baker
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia University’s 13th director of athletics Wren Baker was introduced to Mountaineer Nation on Monday, one of the first people he shook hands with was Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins. “I said hello to him at the press conference, and he came...
Buckhannon-Upshur holds on against Fairmont Senior
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – The early season is a time to figure out exactly what you’ve got on the basketball court and play some teams you may not see in the postseason. That’s exactly what Buckhannon-Upshur took away from its game against Fairmont Senior on Wednesday, along with a 47-36 win. The Lady Bucs jumped […]
CBS Sports
How to watch West Virginia vs. Navy: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Navy Midshipmen at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at WVU Coliseum. West Virginia is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive. The Mountaineers came up short against the Xavier Musketeers this past Saturday, falling 84-74. Guard Joe Toussaint had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
Just before campus breaks for the holidays, WVU is winding up for finals next week. During this time, it's important to find moments for rest, as well as time slots for study breaks. Here are the DA’s recommendations for university and community events to help destress before finals week.
Daily Athenaeum
Are WVU’s three-week winter courses worth it?
WVU’s Winter Intersession will return in just two weeks, offering students the opportunity to enroll in three-week courses packed with a semester’s worth of course material during the break. The University opened registration for the shortened term in October, releasing more than 40 course offerings. Ideally, this would...
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
WBOY
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
West Virginia brewery to add Fairmont location
Stumptown Ales announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they would be expanding their operation to Fairmont.
WTRF
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
Have you seen these recently completed Morgantown murals?
Main Street Morgantown is celebrating the completion of a recent beautification project that includes three murals in the downtown area.
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
