Elf spreads mischief around the Evansville Police Department

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A surprise gift from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan has been causing quite a stir around the Evansville Police Department.

Sitting inside the package was an elf, which the police department has named Clem. Officers say they chose that name for him because he was shipped over from Mt. Clemens. On Monday, Clem was seen playing pranks on officers around the police station.

“Came into work today and we found Assistant Chief Smith & Clem hanging out in the conference room… at first we didn’t think much of it. Until the Chief came in & opened his office door, then we found out why they both looked so mischievous,” says EPD on social media.

“AC Smith said he had nothing to do with it, but we’re awfully suspicious,” they add. “It seems Clem has made a friend on the PD. Wonder what else this duo will get into!?”

(Courtesy: EPD)

A day before, Clem was causing even more shenanigans around the police department.

“Our Records Department took the little fella through his mitten printing today to be sent off for an official name,” officers say. “He didn’t like being touched and almost didn’t go through with the printing because of it. He caused a scene by rolling in the ink pad afterward.”

The police department says Clem won’t be on thirds any longer since he couldn’t hang and took a nap in the middle of the shift.

