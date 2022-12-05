ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

OPD looking for missing man

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is looking for Randy Kelley, 34, of Owensboro.

Police did not provide many details surrounding Kelley’s disappearance, but OPD says he’s been missing since October 5. OPD describes Kelley as a man who stands at 5’6″, and he has brown eyes and hair.

Courtesy: Owensboro Police Department
Vigil held to raise awareness for Muhlenberg County missing persons

If you have any information that may help OPD locate Kelley, please call the agency at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

