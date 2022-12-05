OPD looking for missing man

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is looking for Randy Kelley, 34, of Owensboro.

Police did not provide many details surrounding Kelley’s disappearance, but OPD says he’s been missing since October 5. OPD describes Kelley as a man who stands at 5’6″, and he has brown eyes and hair.

Courtesy: Owensboro Police Department

If you have any information that may help OPD locate Kelley, please call the agency at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).