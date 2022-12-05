OPD looking for missing man
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is looking for Randy Kelley, 34, of Owensboro.
Police did not provide many details surrounding Kelley’s disappearance, but OPD says he’s been missing since October 5. OPD describes Kelley as a man who stands at 5’6″, and he has brown eyes and hair.Vigil held to raise awareness for Muhlenberg County missing persons
If you have any information that may help OPD locate Kelley, please call the agency at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
