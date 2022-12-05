ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
rockvillenights.com

Victim robbed on street in Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of a robbery Tuesday night, December 6, 2022. The robbery was reported in the 400 block of Blandford Street at 11:05 PM. A weapon other than a firearm was employed by the suspect(s).
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School

New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.
SUITLAND, MD
WTOP

Va. highway worker killed in hit-and-run after checking on drivers in crash

A highway construction worker was struck and killed on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County early Thursday morning, the Virginia State Police said. Shortly before 1 a.m., the worker, Jonathan W. Franzell, of Culpeper, Virginia, saw a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-66, near Exit 60, the police said. He told his supervisor he was heading over to check on the drivers and exited his work vehicle.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Swift Arrest Made After Body Found In Maryland Apartment

A suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Cockeysville, authorities say. Officers initially responded to the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 after reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore County Police. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Azayn Antrobus,...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Found Dying On Maryland Street

A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy