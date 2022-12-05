Read full article on original website
WJLA
Man barricades himself in Gaithersburg home after breaking in, assaulting woman: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a Montgomery County, Md. home Thursday morning and assaulted a woman, Montogomery County police said. The incident happened in the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village at Chardburn place. The man allegedly went...
WJLA
Shell gas station employee shot and killed in Montgomery County, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said someone walked into a Shell gas station in Silver Spring Thursday, then shot and killed the clerk. "An adult male suspect entered the gas station got into a confrontation with a clerk, shot the clerk and left the...
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed on street in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a robbery Tuesday night, December 6, 2022. The robbery was reported in the 400 block of Blandford Street at 11:05 PM. A weapon other than a firearm was employed by the suspect(s).
Fredericksburg Police looking for cemetery vandalism suspect
According to police, on Aug. 7, the person pictured vandalized security cameras at the Fredericksburg City Cemetery on the corner of William Street and Washington Avenue.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. police release body-camera footage from November in-custody death
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) released body-camera footage Thursday afternoon after a man died in police custody in the Franconia District last month. Police Chief Kevin Davis held a 12:30 p.m. press conference that included the body-camera footage of the incident. Disclaimer: This...
WJLA
Convicted murderer Charles Helem confesses to 1987 Va. cold case murder, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Convicted murderer Charles Helem has pleaded guilty to the 1987 cold-case murder of Eige Sober-Adler, Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Thursday. Helem, who is currently serving a life sentence in maximum security prison for the 2002 murder of his then-ex-girlfriend, Patricia Bentley,...
Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School
New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.
Two Teens, Woman Shot In Second Violent Incident At DC Metro Station In Two Days
Three people were shot on Thursday morning on a platform of a Washington, DC Metro station, marking the second shooting in less than 24 hours on a train platform in the region.At approximately 9 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, Metro Transit Police say that there was an argument among people on the train…
WTOP
Va. highway worker killed in hit-and-run after checking on drivers in crash
A highway construction worker was struck and killed on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County early Thursday morning, the Virginia State Police said. Shortly before 1 a.m., the worker, Jonathan W. Franzell, of Culpeper, Virginia, saw a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-66, near Exit 60, the police said. He told his supervisor he was heading over to check on the drivers and exited his work vehicle.
'It was so loud' | $5k reward offered as police search for suspect who shot Woodbridge man dead
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above is from previous coverage published on Nov. 12, the day of the shooting. The death of a 44-year-old Woodbridge man named Demetrious Graham has kicked off a manhunt for the suspect who shot him in a truck in early November, startling neighbors.
WJLA
Baltimore man accused of murdering his mother after argument, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have charged a Baltimore man in the murder of his own mother. On Wednesday afternoon, at approximately 2:51PM, officers responded to a home on Gainsborough Court in Northeast Baltimore, for a report of a death. Once at the scene, officers located the victim, 75-year-old woman...
Victim identified, surveillance video of suspect released in Dumfries homicide
The Prince William County Police Department has now released new information about an alleged homicide that occurred in Dumfries in November, and is also offering a reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the case.
Police search for driver in deadly I-66 hit-and-run crash in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are asking for the public's help to find the driver who hit and killed a worker in an active highway work zone on Interstate 66 early Thursday morning. According to police, the man was hit after he witnessed a separate crash around...
WJLA
Prince William Co. police issue warning after 3 teen overdoses, 1 of them fatal, in 5 days
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police warned Thursday of three overdoses involving juveniles in a matter of days, one of which was fatal. The juveniles are believed to have overdosed after ingesting counterfeit Percocet pills containing the lethal narcotic Fentanyl, police said. "These narcotics, they're...
Swift Arrest Made After Body Found In Maryland Apartment
A suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Cockeysville, authorities say. Officers initially responded to the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 after reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore County Police. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Azayn Antrobus,...
WJLA
Man charged with stealing car, armed robbery of Montgomery Co. Popeyes, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) has arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking of a delivery driver and an armed robbery of a Popeyes that both occurred on Nov. 10. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate...
Two men found shot, dead inside crashed vehicle in Bladensburg
Two men were found dead in a vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds on Annapolis road.
Man found fatally shot in Prince George's County roadway
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Capitol Heights Tuesday night. The police department received a report around 7:10 p.m. about a shooting that happened on Abel Avenue, nearby Heath Street,...
fox5dc.com
2 men dead from gunshot wounds inside crashed vehicle in Prince George’s County
BLADENSBURG, Md. - Authorities say two men were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Police responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road in the Bladensburg area around 3:40 a.m. for a call for a crash. Both men were found...
Man Found Dying On Maryland Street
A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
