Woman's Philosophy on Having Parmesan Cheese in Italy Is Just Perfect

When in Italy, do as the locals do.

When dining abroad, everything about the experience is exciting. You might go gaga over the tablecloth and menu simply because it’s foreign. That’s perfectly acceptable. But what other things would you do when immersed in a foreign restaurant?

TikTok content creator @eyeofshe shared footage of herself eating in a restaurant in Italy. We were already hyped after hearing the word Italy. But seeing her enjoying her meal without restriction is heart-warming. When in Italy, do as the locals do.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Before we discuss the parmesan cheese, can we look at the table? The plates, pasta, bread, and cheese board look terrific. We love everything on the table. However, we also love using parmesan cheese on so many things. We can understand her enthusiasm for sprinkling a healthy portion onto her entrée. When visiting a new location, it’s always good to kick back and relax. While you don’t have to wait until you’re on vacation to enjoy yourself, she felt it was okay to do so.

We really enjoyed the glimpse into her Italian meal. But let’s see how the TikTok community felt about it. User @Vishal Shah wrote, “I approve! What got me was you slowly putting the container back down.” @Exploring With Nomad replied, “YES! Finally, someone who knows how to eat it properly. LOL.” @Glitter Raven exclaimed, “I’ve always wanted to do that!”

We think everyone has wanted to do that. Now we have permission to follow suit. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @eyeofshe’s TikTok channel. You never know what entertaining scenes you’ll find.

