todaynftnews.com
Reddit Recap leaves crypto community speculative about NFTs launch
A lot of activities have happened on the Reddit platform lately with a scammer flooding counterfeit Reddit NFTs on OpenSea to Minting of Reddit collectible avatars reaching an ATH. Now there’s another piece of news from the discussion website. Reddit Recap has changed the profiles of users into trading cards,...
todaynftnews.com
Play-and-Earn Miniature Golf Experience at ALTAVA Club House is offered by The Sandbox and ALTAVA
A successful pop-up store in Seoul that featured their Bored Ape Golf Club (BAGC) collection was turned into a metaverse activation by ALTAVA Club House in The Sandbox. Avatars from BAGC Special Edition classes will be used in The Sandbox. A second pop-up activation is planned in collaboration with The Sandbox after the experience is completed in 2023.
todaynftnews.com
CoinDesk site offers an NFT tokenized reader experience
Today signifies the start of the next session of DESK’s integration of the social token into their entire user experience. Every reader can now earn DESK by reading articles, viewing videos, and engaging in other activities on their websites. According to the consensus released by the cryptocurrency-dedicated platform, CoinDesk...
todaynftnews.com
ShapeShift integrates Meta DEX Aggregator to identify the lowest transaction rates
The CoW protocol has been combined with the open-source web application created by ShapeShift DAO, a decentralized, non-custodial cryptocurrency platform. ShapeShift is a community-owned, free program that aims to give consumers the cheapest choices for trading the widest variety of assets. ShapeShift DAO had previously announced that native web users...
todaynftnews.com
Playing games led to success, says Yuga Labs co-founder
The co-founder of Yuga Labs, Greg Solano (Garga), appeared on the last day of Web3 content at the Future of Crypto summit hosted by Benzinga. In an exclusive interview with Chris Katje, Solano shared details regarding the thought process behind both CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club. Nansen has ranked...
todaynftnews.com
Axie NFT trading volume rose to 800% after Axie Core updates
Axie trading volume shot up after the Axie team released details about Axie Core. Trading value for Axie NFTs increased to $10.4 million, giving a massive 800% growth. A significant increase was observed on the 5th and 6th days. The SKIZMO Axie was sold for 6.9 WETH. Axie NFT trading...
todaynftnews.com
Ledger and Tony Fadell Collab launch cold wallet, Ledger Stax; Driving the NFT revolution
Ledger, the world leader in hardware wallet providers and cold storage devices, recently announced the launch of its seventh crypto wallet. The wallet was designed by Tony Fadell, who was also the man behind the iPod and iPhone. Tony Fadell collaborated with Ledger to help them roll out a newly designed cold wallet device known as the Ledger Stax.
todaynftnews.com
WhatsApp introduces 3D Avatar feature
After months of 3D avatars debuting on other Meta platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, WhatsApp announced in a blog post that users can use personalized avatars as their profile photos or select from one of 36 custom stickers expressing diverse emotions and actions. WhatsApp has over 2 billion...
