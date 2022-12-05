ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Wyoming

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Here’s how Lauren Boebert’s hometown feels about her expected landslide win slipping away

A new tenant was cleaning out the space that formerly housed Lauren Boebert’s restaurant on Wednesday – the infamous Shooters sign gone – as the congresswoman continued to trail her Democratic challenger nearly 20 hours after polls closed in Colorado.The shell of the gun-themed eatery on Rifle’s main street - after the landlord decided not to renew its lease over the summer - was a fitting parallel to the career of Shooters’ former owner. Boebert had been projected to easily beat Adam Frisch, the former Aspen City Council member running against her, but he maintained a lead throughout Wednesday, the...
RIFLE, CO
News Talk KIT

The Most Dangerous Snake Found in Washington State

The Most Dangerous Snake Found in Washington State. As we officially approach wintertime in Washington state, snakes everywhere are hunkering down in their homes to hibernate for the winter. Some will take advantage of hibernation to hit up snake Tinder and begin their search for a mate to make some cute snake babies. Other snakes will simply take a nice long nap after enjoying a fun hot snake summer. Which one of the 12 species of snakes found in Washington is the most dangerous snake to be found here?
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Seeking Sharpshooters for Elk Dispersal at Great Sand Dunes National Park

The state of Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park is the place for any self-proclaimed “sharpshooters” to immediately head to if you’re interested in hunting elk. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for “qualified volunteers” to help hunt. They need help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge.
COLORADO STATE
Phys.org

Strong earthquake rattles remote West Texas desert

A strong earthquake shook a sparsely populated patch of desert in West Texas on Thursday, causing tremors felt as far away as the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck around 3:30 p.m., according to Jim DeBerry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the West Texas city Midland. He said the strength of the quake means it likely caused damage in the remote oil patch and scrubland, but none had been reported so far.
NEW MEXICO STATE
a-z-animals.com

How Many Grizzly Bears Live in Yellowstone National Park?

Any visitor to a national park is either lucky or in great danger if they see a wild animal. Yellowstone National Park’s beautiful creatures will take your breath away, but you should not let them take your life. Seeing over a hundred raccoons may not evoke fear, but imagine seeing hundreds of grizzly bears roaming in that area. Grizzly bears are some of nature’s most frightening beasts; however, they are also symbols of a thriving ecosystem. This raises the question: how many grizzly bears live in Yellowstone National Park? This article uncovers the number of grizzly bears roaming Yellowstone and other interesting facts.
IDAHO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Arizona

About a third of Arizona is arid, meaning it is dry and cannot support much vegetation. But the rest of Arizona is a mix of humid and semi-arid climate with a varied landscape. The Colorado River runs through the vast red rock slopes of the Grand Canyon. When the river reaches Nevada, it runs into the Hoover Dam. The Hoover Dam on the Colorado forms Lake Mead but is it the deepest lake in Arizona? Lake Powell is another large reservoir in the state, but both bodies of water have had record low water levels recently due to climate change and drought. Which one of these lakes is the deepest now? Read on to find out everything about the deepest lake in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 3 Largest Landowners in New Mexico

New Mexico is a big state. It’s the fifth-largest in the nation. With over 77 million acres of land, there’s plenty of room for people and nature to coexist. From the wide open spaces of the desert to the snow-capped peaks of the Rocky Mountains, New Mexico has something to offer everyone. There’s so much private land, too, with nearly 50 acres for every person in the state. But who owns the most land?
COLORADO STATE
