Considering a massive list of criteria – from a trail difficultly breakdown to sport-specific friendliness to après ski options – Forbes Advisor has released their 2022 list of the world's top slopesport resorts. Several places in Colorado – but not many – made the cut to be included in the top 50 spots around the globe.
More than a decade after Rocky Mountain National Park used marksmen to kill elk because of overpopulation, another park is doing the same thing.
We all love stories like this, right? It's a real "whodunit" situation when you look at the evidence of what this Park Ranger really experienced. There are plenty of explanations that we could come up with, but we weren't in his ranger boots, so it's a little more difficult to make that call on our end.
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
A new tenant was cleaning out the space that formerly housed Lauren Boebert’s restaurant on Wednesday – the infamous Shooters sign gone – as the congresswoman continued to trail her Democratic challenger nearly 20 hours after polls closed in Colorado.The shell of the gun-themed eatery on Rifle’s main street - after the landlord decided not to renew its lease over the summer - was a fitting parallel to the career of Shooters’ former owner. Boebert had been projected to easily beat Adam Frisch, the former Aspen City Council member running against her, but he maintained a lead throughout Wednesday, the...
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
The Most Dangerous Snake Found in Washington State. As we officially approach wintertime in Washington state, snakes everywhere are hunkering down in their homes to hibernate for the winter. Some will take advantage of hibernation to hit up snake Tinder and begin their search for a mate to make some cute snake babies. Other snakes will simply take a nice long nap after enjoying a fun hot snake summer. Which one of the 12 species of snakes found in Washington is the most dangerous snake to be found here?
While many people just want to bundle up and stay inside come winter, snowy season means something entirely different to skiing lovers. For them, it's time to break out the skis and hit the slopes,...
Looks like a few friends smelled that Thanksgiving lunch. Growing up in the southeast, and not spending much time out west, it truly is hard to imagine a part of the country where everybody lives on elk and bison time, like states such as Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Seriously, you...
Colorado halfway houses are required to have grievance policies for residents to file complaints. Many residents say they stay quiet out of fear of retaliation or being expelled, which can result in being incarcerated.
Fans of the hit series Yellowstone are wondering one major question about the show, is the Yellowstone Ranch a real place?
The state of Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park is the place for any self-proclaimed “sharpshooters” to immediately head to if you’re interested in hunting elk. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for “qualified volunteers” to help hunt. They need help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge.
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
(Denver, Colo.) People at self-checkouts at grocery stores and big box retailers aren’t being honest about the number of plastic bags they use, according to a representative of the City and County of Denver’s Climate, Action, Sustainability and Resiliency office.
A strong earthquake shook a sparsely populated patch of desert in West Texas on Thursday, causing tremors felt as far away as the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck around 3:30 p.m., according to Jim DeBerry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the West Texas city Midland. He said the strength of the quake means it likely caused damage in the remote oil patch and scrubland, but none had been reported so far.
Any visitor to a national park is either lucky or in great danger if they see a wild animal. Yellowstone National Park’s beautiful creatures will take your breath away, but you should not let them take your life. Seeing over a hundred raccoons may not evoke fear, but imagine seeing hundreds of grizzly bears roaming in that area. Grizzly bears are some of nature’s most frightening beasts; however, they are also symbols of a thriving ecosystem. This raises the question: how many grizzly bears live in Yellowstone National Park? This article uncovers the number of grizzly bears roaming Yellowstone and other interesting facts.
When Deion Sanders arrived on scene at Colorado, his first order of business was to deliver a ruthless message to his players. He pulled no punches and advised players to enter the transfer portal. “It ain’t gonna be no more of a mess that these wonderful fans, the student body...
A person experiencing homelessness, Shey, asks the city council to end winter sweeps.Photo byDenver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several people experiencing homelessness told the Denver City Council during public comment session Monday that winter sweeps must end.
About a third of Arizona is arid, meaning it is dry and cannot support much vegetation. But the rest of Arizona is a mix of humid and semi-arid climate with a varied landscape. The Colorado River runs through the vast red rock slopes of the Grand Canyon. When the river reaches Nevada, it runs into the Hoover Dam. The Hoover Dam on the Colorado forms Lake Mead but is it the deepest lake in Arizona? Lake Powell is another large reservoir in the state, but both bodies of water have had record low water levels recently due to climate change and drought. Which one of these lakes is the deepest now? Read on to find out everything about the deepest lake in Arizona.
New Mexico is a big state. It’s the fifth-largest in the nation. With over 77 million acres of land, there’s plenty of room for people and nature to coexist. From the wide open spaces of the desert to the snow-capped peaks of the Rocky Mountains, New Mexico has something to offer everyone. There’s so much private land, too, with nearly 50 acres for every person in the state. But who owns the most land?
