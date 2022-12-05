ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore steps down after 3 seasons at Central Noble

By Glenn Marini
 3 days ago

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – After three seasons as the head coach at Central Noble, Hayden Kilgore is stepping down as the leader of the Cougars football program he confirmed to WANE-TV on Monday afternoon.

Kilgore’s teams went 14-17 during his tenure. That includes a mark of 2-8 this past season. His best year came in 2021 when the Cougars went 8-3.

Kilgore was believed to be the youngest head coach in the state of Indiana when Central Noble promoted him from defensive coordinator to head coach at the age of 24 in 2020.

