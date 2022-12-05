Read full article on original website
Police: 5 Bayonne teens arrested after McDonald’s employee ‘threatened with violence & death’
Five Bayonne teenagers arrested after a McDonald’s employee was “threatened with violence and death,” leading to a chaotic scene on Tuesday, police said. Four teenagers, a 16-year-old female, a 16-year-old male, 15-year-old male, and another a 16-year-old male, all of Bayonne, were charged with rioting (failure to disperse), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
N.J. Dept. of Health fines Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus $63k over weapons cache
The New Jersey Department of Health has fined Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus $63,000 over a weapons cache being discovered in at the facility in August as local police looked into a bomb threat. The four-page notice of assessment of penalties, issued on November 30th, says that HRH violated state...
Authorities investigating Jersey City Heights hit-and-run that badly injured pedestrian
The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a Heights hit-and-run that badly injured a pedestrian last night. At approximately 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a pedestrian struck at the Griffith Street and Sherman Avenue intersection, County...
Man with knife arrested in front of St. Peter’s in Jersey City after ‘displaying menacing behavior’
A man armed with a knife was arrested in front of St. Peter’s University in Jersey City after “displaying menacing behavior,” city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. At 1:02 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department received a 911 call reporting a crowd at St. Peters’ University, she wrote...
After 5th continuance of 2022, ex-Hoboken Assemblyman Garcia to discuss ‘breakthrough results’
Former Hoboken Assemblyman Carmelo Garcia, indicated in a large-scale Newark bribery case in October 2021, received his fifth continuance of the year last week and will be discussing how “the secret to achieving breakthrough results” this evening. In an Instagram post this morning, Small Business Pro University Founder...
Wainstein makes third consecutive challenge to Sacco official in North Bergen
Larry Wainstein has made his third consecutive challenge to North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco official, announcing his plans to run again at a holiday party last week. “Our current administration has been in power for nearly four decades. Whatever could have been done by now, should have been done by now. It is time for new energy, new ideas, and new leadership,” Wainstein said in a statement.
Hoboken Asst. Corporation Counsel John Allen leaving City Hall, Assembly run appears likely
Hoboken Assistant Corporation Counsel John Allen, a staple of Mayor Ravi Bhalla’s administration since he took office in 2018, will be leaving his post at the end of the year, making a run for state Assembly appear more likely than ever. “It’s a bittersweet day for Hoboken as John...
HUD awards North Bergen Housing Authority $255,750 through their ROSS program
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the North Bergen Housing Authority $255,750 through their Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency Program (ROSS) program this week. The funding will be used to maintain service coordinators, who assess the needs of residents, officials said this morning. “This is a tremendous...
Archdiocese of Newark cuts the ribbon on new Mercy House location in Jersey City
The Archdiocese of Newark cut the ribbon on the new Mercy House location in Jersey City yesterday morning, aiming to serve as a resource and referral center to needy populations. Auxiliary Bishop Gregory J. Studerus and Mercy House Director Cheryl A. Riley kicked off the event by cutting a ribbon...
Hoboken officials praise acquisition of Union Dry Dock for contiguous waterfront park
Hoboken officials are praising the acquisition of Union Dry Dock today, coveted property in the 2nd Ward that will be a critical part of a contiguous waterfront park. “Make no mistake about it, the Union Dry Dock property is now in the hands of the City of Hoboken. This is truly a historic day for our residents, and I’m beyond thrilled that the entirety of our waterfront is now in our control and that we can once and for all plan for public open space and connect our treasured waterfront,” Mayor Ravi Bhalla said in a statement.
With parking rate potentially increasing $1/hour, Hoboken may offer specific meter rate discount
With the parking rates potentially increasing by $1 an hour, the City of Hoboken is offering a meter rate discount in the business district for residents with a parking permit. The city will be partnering with ParkMobile to offer current residents with residential parking permits the ability to park in...
