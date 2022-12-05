ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

Police: 5 Bayonne teens arrested after McDonald’s employee ‘threatened with violence & death’

Five Bayonne teenagers arrested after a McDonald’s employee was “threatened with violence and death,” leading to a chaotic scene on Tuesday, police said. Four teenagers, a 16-year-old female, a 16-year-old male, 15-year-old male, and another a 16-year-old male, all of Bayonne, were charged with rioting (failure to disperse), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Wainstein makes third consecutive challenge to Sacco official in North Bergen

Larry Wainstein has made his third consecutive challenge to North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco official, announcing his plans to run again at a holiday party last week. “Our current administration has been in power for nearly four decades. Whatever could have been done by now, should have been done by now. It is time for new energy, new ideas, and new leadership,” Wainstein said in a statement.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

HUD awards North Bergen Housing Authority $255,750 through their ROSS program

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the North Bergen Housing Authority $255,750 through their Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency Program (ROSS) program this week. The funding will be used to maintain service coordinators, who assess the needs of residents, officials said this morning. “This is a tremendous...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken officials praise acquisition of Union Dry Dock for contiguous waterfront park

Hoboken officials are praising the acquisition of Union Dry Dock today, coveted property in the 2nd Ward that will be a critical part of a contiguous waterfront park. “Make no mistake about it, the Union Dry Dock property is now in the hands of the City of Hoboken. This is truly a historic day for our residents, and I’m beyond thrilled that the entirety of our waterfront is now in our control and that we can once and for all plan for public open space and connect our treasured waterfront,” Mayor Ravi Bhalla said in a statement.
HOBOKEN, NJ

