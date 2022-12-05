Vote now: Who was the Most Valuable Player for the 2022 season on the North Suncoast?

The 2022 high school football season is officially complete for schools along the North Suncoast (Citrus, Pasco, Hernando) and now that we’ve had a look at every team, we ask the question of who was the area’s Most Valuable Player?

The season saw Zephyrhills make a deepest run of any North Suncoast team, with two teams from Hernando and one from Citrus making the playoffs. Seven Pasco County programs reached the postseason.

We picked one player from each of the playoff-bound teams that made the postseason as 10 clubs qualified. We ask you the reader read over the candidates and give us your vote on who was the MVP of the North Suncoast. 10 players, but only one can be tops in the area, so go ahead and give us your vote.

DJ Pickett, Zephyrhills, ATH : There wasn’t a doubt that Zephyrhills’ difference maker from last year to this season was the impact of the sophomore star athlete. Pickett ended up scoring 12 receiving touchdowns on 43 catches, 886 yards. The two-way stud also made 39 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

Chris Ferrini, Mitchell, QB : The two-way stud was the full-time starter at quarterback for the Mustangs and made the most of it in leading Mitchell to a playoff win. Ferrini threw for 1,261 yards, 13 touchdowns and rushed for 1,012, scoring 15 times. 28 total touchdowns is impressive and 31 tackles on defense.

Tayshaun Balmir, Pasco, RB : What could make the argument to be the top turnaround in the state of Florida at Pasco, which went 0-10 to 9-2, had one of the top running backs making a difference. Balmir impressed in the spring and took it into the fall, rushing for 1,835 yards and scored 22 touchdowns.

Christian Cromer, Nature Coast, RB/DL : Not many thought Cromer would be dropping off in yardage wise as a runner, but for what he lost there he gained as a two-way player. Cromer rushed for 1,096 yards, 21 touchdowns and added 43 tackles on defense.

Riley Blevens, Hudson, QB : Having huge shoes to fill with Hunter Young graduating, Blevens fit into them just fine. The junior signal caller threw 28 touchdowns with 2,255 passing yards for the Cobras that won a playoff game.

Kennen Ayala, Land O’ Lakes, ATH : It’s been quite awhile since the Gators were district champions and in a season they plenty doubted, Ayala remained true to the Gators as their No. 1 player. The two-way star did a little bit of everything, catching 30 passes for 569 yards, rushed for 128 and made 33 tackles on defense.

Logan Howard, River Ridge, ATH : Howard will be sorely missed at River Ridge as the do-everything-playmaker did it all for the district champion Royal Knights. The senior threw for 1,328 yards, 14 touchdowns and rushed for an additional 295, nine scores.

Ethan Holewski, Gulf, QB : The 6-foot-5 junior quarterback made huge strides in his second season as the starter. Holewski threw for 2,145 yards, 23 touchdowns to just two interceptions and added 262 on the ground and six more scores.

Amir Wilson, Lecanto, RB : The Panthers won a playoff game for the first time in program history and it came at the legs of Wilson. The senior tailback rushed for 1,519 yards, scoring 14 touchdowns and also made 63 tackles on defense.

Connor Mccazzio, Springstead, RB : Springstead came close to winning its first district championship for the first time in nearly a decade and the engine that drove the Eagles on offense was Mccazzio. The sophomore running back rushed 153 times for 1,123 yards and 10 touchdowns.

