Netflix viewers threaten to cancel service over Prince Harry and Meghan series
In case you hadn't heard, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new documentary has landed on Netflix. Yep, the long-awaited series finally aired on the streaming platform today (8 December), and it's already seriously dividing people. Harry & Meghan is billed as an attempt for the couple to tell their story,...
ShapeShift integrates Meta DEX Aggregator to identify the lowest transaction rates
The CoW protocol has been combined with the open-source web application created by ShapeShift DAO, a decentralized, non-custodial cryptocurrency platform. ShapeShift is a community-owned, free program that aims to give consumers the cheapest choices for trading the widest variety of assets. ShapeShift DAO had previously announced that native web users...
Top NFT sales charts for “Cockpunch” author Tim Ferriss
The Ethereum project The Legend of Cockpunch, which Tim Ferriss, a well-known book and podcast presenter, co-created, is the huge NFT market winner today after converting a sold-out mint into secondary market demand that propelled the collection to the top of the sales charts. The “emergent long fiction” work Cockpunch,...
Ledger and Tony Fadell Collab launch cold wallet, Ledger Stax; Driving the NFT revolution
Ledger, the world leader in hardware wallet providers and cold storage devices, recently announced the launch of its seventh crypto wallet. The wallet was designed by Tony Fadell, who was also the man behind the iPod and iPhone. Tony Fadell collaborated with Ledger to help them roll out a newly designed cold wallet device known as the Ledger Stax.
The potential of music NFTs to transform the future of music
Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are considered attractive and exquisite digital images by a number of people despite these images being extremely unique. From videos, to art, music and memes, an NFT can be anything. Though every type of NFT is popular in its own way, music NFTs have emerged as assets...
WhatsApp introduces 3D Avatar feature
After months of 3D avatars debuting on other Meta platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, WhatsApp announced in a blog post that users can use personalized avatars as their profile photos or select from one of 36 custom stickers expressing diverse emotions and actions. WhatsApp has over 2 billion...
