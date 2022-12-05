ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Netflix viewers threaten to cancel service over Prince Harry and Meghan series

In case you hadn't heard, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new documentary has landed on Netflix. Yep, the long-awaited series finally aired on the streaming platform today (8 December), and it's already seriously dividing people. Harry & Meghan is billed as an attempt for the couple to tell their story,...
todaynftnews.com

ShapeShift integrates Meta DEX Aggregator to identify the lowest transaction rates

The CoW protocol has been combined with the open-source web application created by ShapeShift DAO, a decentralized, non-custodial cryptocurrency platform. ShapeShift is a community-owned, free program that aims to give consumers the cheapest choices for trading the widest variety of assets. ShapeShift DAO had previously announced that native web users...
todaynftnews.com

Top NFT sales charts for “Cockpunch” author Tim Ferriss

The Ethereum project The Legend of Cockpunch, which Tim Ferriss, a well-known book and podcast presenter, co-created, is the huge NFT market winner today after converting a sold-out mint into secondary market demand that propelled the collection to the top of the sales charts. The “emergent long fiction” work Cockpunch,...
todaynftnews.com

Ledger and Tony Fadell Collab launch cold wallet, Ledger Stax; Driving the NFT revolution

Ledger, the world leader in hardware wallet providers and cold storage devices, recently announced the launch of its seventh crypto wallet. The wallet was designed by Tony Fadell, who was also the man behind the iPod and iPhone. Tony Fadell collaborated with Ledger to help them roll out a newly designed cold wallet device known as the Ledger Stax.
todaynftnews.com

The potential of music NFTs to transform the future of music

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are considered attractive and exquisite digital images by a number of people despite these images being extremely unique. From videos, to art, music and memes, an NFT can be anything. Though every type of NFT is popular in its own way, music NFTs have emerged as assets...
todaynftnews.com

WhatsApp introduces 3D Avatar feature

After months of 3D avatars debuting on other Meta platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, WhatsApp announced in a blog post that users can use personalized avatars as their profile photos or select from one of 36 custom stickers expressing diverse emotions and actions. WhatsApp has over 2 billion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy