Irving 4-month-old safe after Amber Alert, police say

An Irving 4-month-old at the center of an Amber Alert was located and is safe Monday afternoon, police say.

Four-month-old Gianina Martinez was taken from the 6300 block of N. MacArthur Boulevard and was believed to be with her father, 29-year-old Germey Martinez, Irving police said.

Police said Germey Martinez assaulted a victim and took Gianina, who was reunited with family after she was located.

Police said Martinez was arrested without incident.

