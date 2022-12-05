Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
BLM recruiting firefighters in Great Basin College event
ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management Elko District invites the public to join members of BLM’s Fire staff at Great Basin College Wednesdays in the High Tech Center room 108, starting Dec. 7 through Dec. 28, 5-7 p.m., to find out how to apply for BLM Fire jobs that are open now for the 2023 fire season.
Elko Daily Free Press
Juniper Gem Co. is open for business
ELKO – Juniper Gem Co. is officially in business. Karen Fleck recently purchased Stonecraft Jewelers from Chip Stone, who announced the semi-retirement of “Diamond Chipper” on Wednesday. “It’s the same location, same great place,” Stone said. “Nothing has changed. I’m still doing jewelry repair and custom design....
Elko Daily Free Press
Young staff are key to mining's future
ELKO – On a pleasant fall evening in downtown Elko, a roar of voices filled the banquet room in Dalling Hall. Sitting in chairs facing each other, first-year technical staff from Nevada Gold Mines engaged in lively discussions with senior NGM leadership and top Barrick executives, including CEO Mark Bristow. In regular intervals the young engineers, geologists and metallurgists stood up and shifted to the next chair to meet another mentor.
Elko Daily Free Press
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
County seeks input on website redesign
ELKO – Elko County invites citizens and visitors to provide feedback as the process of redesigning the County website begins with the release of a completely confidential survey to the public which will be available through January 2023. Elko County staff is beginning the year long process of the...
Report: Lee's CEO had blood alcohol level above legal limit during fatal crash
A toxicology report showed that the blood-alcohol concentration of Kenny Lee, the CEO of Lee's Discount Liquor, was over the legal limit at the time of his death.
ksl.com
Warrant issued for Nevada man allegedly involved in shooting outside Salt Lake bar
SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Nevada man accused of shooting another person outside a Salt Lake City bar. Jorge Manuel Ontiveros-Guevara, 27, of Spring Creek, Nevada, near Elko, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with discharge of a firearm causing injury and aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, second-degree felonies.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 13. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Indians go 3-0 at Winter Tip-Off
RENO — The Elko girls basketball team — in the first games for head coach Desirea Danner — made positive steps in its season-opening tournament. At the Winter Tip-Off, the Lady Indians went undefeated and rolled to a 3-0 record — beating Galena 47-21, Sage Ridge 57-24 and Portola (California) 38-26.
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Spartans go 0-3 at Winter Tip-Off
RENO — After a 53-13 victory over Green Valley Christian in the season opener, in Spring Creek, the Lady Spartans followed with an 0-3 mark during the Winter Tip-Off Tournament, in Reno. Spring Creek opened the tourney Friday with a 40-30 loss to McQueen, dropped a 31-23 ballgame Friday...
Elko Daily Free Press
Man accused of biting, choking woman at motel
ELKO – A Wells man was arrested Saturday at an Elko motel after being accused of biting and strangling a woman until she was unconscious. Elko Police Department officers were called to the motel shortly after midnight and found Christopher S. Adams, 38, in the motel room. Police said he was “extremely intoxicated and would not comply with officers’ commands.”
Elko Daily Free Press
Mom arrested on child neglect charges
ELKO – An Elko mom was arrested on felony child neglect charges after police found her passed out on a couch and unresponsive. Police arrived at the Bullion Road residence Thursday evening to find Jennifer L. Hentges, 36, unconscious with two children, ages 11 months and 6 years, according to an officer’s statement. They were unable to wake her up, so an ambulance was called. The officer performed multiple “sternum rubs” with a baton and she eventually woke up.
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Instincts -- The desire to do the right thing
From Webster we find instincts described as a natural (inborn) or acquired behavior that results in beneficial results. We often fail to use them because like the proverbial quip: They are hiding in plain sight. Unfortunately our inborn, and even worse yet, our acquired instincts have been so weakened that...
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Spartans unbeaten Lady Panthers
SPRING CREEK — After a 53-13 home win the season opener over Division 1A South program Green Valley Christian, the Spring Creek girls basketball team went on a three-game slide. At the Winter Tip-Off Tournament, the Lady Spartans lost three straight — falling 40-30 against Division 5A North opponent...
Elko Daily Free Press
Christmas Concert slated Monday night at EHS
ELKO -- The Annual Choral Music Department Christmas Concert is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Elko High School Performing Arts Building Theater. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Admission is free. The concert will...
Elko Daily Free Press
$1 million bail for Elko woman on fentanyl trafficking charges
ELKO – An Elko woman was booked on more than $1 million bail after narcotics detectives said they confiscated large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine from her. Erika C. Jensen, 39, described herself as a golf course food and beverage manager on her Facebook page last summer. She was arrested around 8 a.m. Friday after being pulled over on Mountain City Highway.
Elko Daily Free Press
Indians drubbed by Huskies, 56-29
ELKO — On Saturday, the Elko boys basketball team suffered a rare loss. For the first time since 2018 — a 64-62 defeat to Reed — the Indians dropped a game in their preseason tournament. Elko wasn’t just beaten, they were drubbed — Reno rolling to a...
Comments / 0