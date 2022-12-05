Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Investigation of May 7 police shooting in Wenatchee sent to prosecutor for review
WENATCHEE — The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit has completed its investigation in the May 7 police shooting outside a Wenatchee church that left a man dead. The completed investigation has been sent to the Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office for review. On May 7, Wenatchee police responded...
ifiberone.com
Man who lit fire inside Wenatchee Target store sentenced to 9 months in jail
WENATCHEE — A man who lit a fire inside the Wenatchee Target store in in May was sentenced Monday to nine months in jail. Anthony Torres, 22, pleaded guilty in Chelan County Superior Court to second-degree arson. A trial date had been set for Tuesday prior to his guilty plea, according to court records.
kpq.com
18-Year-Old from Wenatchee Arrested for 3 Rape Allegations
An 18-year-old from Wenatchee was arrested on Thursday, for allegedly raping three teens. Uziel “Jay” Moreno-Lopez is accused of sexually assaulting three victims, and was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and for indecent liberties. At a Fourth of July party at Castlerock Apartments in...
FOX 28 Spokane
2 brothers from Quincy killed in Grant County crash after losing control on icy roadway
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is releasing new information about a crash near George in Grant County that left two dead and three others injured. GCSO said two brothers, 21-year-old Rodrigo Medina and 27-year-old Daniel Medina, were driving near Adams and Baseline when...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Grisly Murder Of Mackenzie Cowell At The Hands Of Her Serial Killer-Obsessed Classmate
In 2010, 17-year-old Mackenzie Cowell fell victim to a disturbed classmate named Christopher Scott Wilson who had a morbid fascination with murder and a tattoo of Hannibal Lecter on his arm. Mackenzie Cowell was a 17-year-old cosmetology student in Wenatchee, Washington. On Feb. 9, 2010, she left class for a...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Two Quincy men killed in Tuesday morning wreck near George
CORRECTION — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office now again says five people were in the involved pickup truck. Three of the occupants were initially identified and listed in the investigative report. “Two other occupants of the truck were not yet identified as the deputy was attempting to find...
ifiberone.com
GoFundMe started for brothers killed in wreck near George
GEORGE — A GoFundMe account has been established for two brothers from Quincy that were killed in a wreck on Tuesday near George. Daniel Zepeda Medina, 27, and Rodrigo Zepeda Medina, 21, died after the younger brother lost control of his car on an icy Adams Road and collided with a pickup truck, according to the sheriff’s office.
goodfruit.com
Big machines at Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Center
In a first for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association’s annual meeting, the 2022 trade show has expanded to fill the Wenatchee, Washington, Town Toyota Center to accommodate large machinery, manufacturers and large farm equipment for the three-day show Dec 5–7. Here are some moments captured from the...
kpq.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued to North Central Washington
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North Central Washington starting Friday night. South winds are expected to bring moisture into the area late Friday night and will persist through Sunday morning. The North Central region is expected to receive over half a foot of snow,...
