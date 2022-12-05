ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, WA

kpq.com

18-Year-Old from Wenatchee Arrested for 3 Rape Allegations

An 18-year-old from Wenatchee was arrested on Thursday, for allegedly raping three teens. Uziel “Jay” Moreno-Lopez is accused of sexually assaulting three victims, and was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and for indecent liberties. At a Fourth of July party at Castlerock Apartments in...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Two Quincy men killed in Tuesday morning wreck near George

CORRECTION — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office now again says five people were in the involved pickup truck. Three of the occupants were initially identified and listed in the investigative report. “Two other occupants of the truck were not yet identified as the deputy was attempting to find...
QUINCY, WA
ifiberone.com

GoFundMe started for brothers killed in wreck near George

GEORGE — A GoFundMe account has been established for two brothers from Quincy that were killed in a wreck on Tuesday near George. Daniel Zepeda Medina, 27, and Rodrigo Zepeda Medina, 21, died after the younger brother lost control of his car on an icy Adams Road and collided with a pickup truck, according to the sheriff’s office.
QUINCY, WA
goodfruit.com

Big machines at Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Center

In a first for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association’s annual meeting, the 2022 trade show has expanded to fill the Wenatchee, Washington, Town Toyota Center to accommodate large machinery, manufacturers and large farm equipment for the three-day show Dec 5–7. Here are some moments captured from the...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued to North Central Washington

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North Central Washington starting Friday night. South winds are expected to bring moisture into the area late Friday night and will persist through Sunday morning. The North Central region is expected to receive over half a foot of snow,...
WENATCHEE, WA

