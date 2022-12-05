Read full article on original website
One of biggest the US furniture companies laid off nearly 3,000 workers in overnight emails and texts without severance or benefits right before Thanksgiving
United Furniture Industries terminated "all employees" who were laid off before midnight Monday due to "unforeseen business circumstances," local outlets reported.
todaynftnews.com
Ankr addresses why trading is halted for their aBNB cryptocurrency
Ankr has advised liquidity providers to withdraw liquidity from liquidity pools. Ankr suggests withdrawal of liquidity offering to minimise speculative trading. After the airdrop of new AnkrBNB tokens, aBNBc and aBNBb will be useless. On 1 December, Ankr addressed on Twitter why they have put the trading of their aBNB...
todaynftnews.com
ShapeShift integrates Meta DEX Aggregator to identify the lowest transaction rates
The CoW protocol has been combined with the open-source web application created by ShapeShift DAO, a decentralized, non-custodial cryptocurrency platform. ShapeShift is a community-owned, free program that aims to give consumers the cheapest choices for trading the widest variety of assets. ShapeShift DAO had previously announced that native web users...
The 5 biggest losers in the S&P 500 this year have seen $720 billion in market value erased
21 S&P 500 companies have lost at least 50% year-to-date, and the 5 biggest losers on a percentage basis are down more than 65%.
todaynftnews.com
Gamestop Lays off employees before holidays
In the unfortunate case of a bear market, GameStop Crypto Wallet announces another round of employee layoffs. The CEO, Matt Furlong, in an email, according to Ethan Gach, states that the company is continuously gaining clarity to have the right amount and level of corporate staff needed to achieve the profitability and growth goals.
todaynftnews.com
Malta is keen to eliminate NFTs from crypto law
The Financial Services Authority of Malta has expressed its desire to eliminate service providers for NFTs from its 2018 scope’s virtual-assets law while preparing for a whole new European Union crypto legislation. According to the 2018 Virtual Financial Assets Act of the country, service providers must be authorized as...
Starling Bank Adds Virtual Cards for Personal Current Account Customers
Starling Bank has added virtual cards to the in-app features it offers personal current account customers. These virtual cards work like debit cards but use money from a dedicated “Space” in the app, rather than from the main account balance, so that users can better track their spending, Starling Bank said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Zhejiang Sunrise Garment's Units To Buy Australian Assets
* SAYS UNITS AUSUNTECH, GUNDALINE STATION AGREE TO BUY AUSTRALIAN ASSETS INCLUDING LAND SITE AND EQUIPMENT FOR A$121.25 MILLION ($81.07 million) Source text Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.4957 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
todaynftnews.com
Virtual Production Innovation Fund Partners With U.K. NFTS
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching a “Virtual Production Innovation Fund” worth $3.6 million. The honorable state minister of Singapore has announced that the innovation fund will work with the United Kingdom’s NFT, Epic Games. Tan Kiat How, speaking at the opening of the...
todaynftnews.com
Axie NFT trading volume rose to 800% after Axie Core updates
Axie trading volume shot up after the Axie team released details about Axie Core. Trading value for Axie NFTs increased to $10.4 million, giving a massive 800% growth. A significant increase was observed on the 5th and 6th days. The SKIZMO Axie was sold for 6.9 WETH. Axie NFT trading...
todaynftnews.com
BinaryX Token BNX crashes down from $175
BinaryX Token BNX crashes down from $175. Its all-time high price was $175. Majority of the dip has taken place in the last 24 hours. An investment, BinaryX Token BNX, a blockchain game, by Binance Labs has recently crashed from its all-time-high point of $175. This dip in the amount has taken place in the last 10 days, with about 50% of its dip taking place in the past 24 hours.
The Verge
Starling Bank’s new virtual cards are what every bank needs
UK-based Starling Bank is introducing new virtual debit cards this week that will help customers manage spending, saving, and even security free of charge. These new virtual cards will be linked to a main Starling bank account and use your balance, but they’ll have a unique card number, CVV, and expiry date. That makes them perfect for bundling together payments and tracking how much you’re spending, or using separate cards for security purposes.
todaynftnews.com
Metaverse CEO, Eric Gu, Announced the Acquisition of Aave
Metaverse Announced the acquisition of the blockchain project Aave. The implications of the acquisition of Aave by Metaverse. How will Aave help Metaverse through this acquisition?. Metaverse, a public blockchain project, recently announced the acquisition of the blockchain project Aave. The acquisition will make the Metaverse blockchain more widely available...
todaynftnews.com
Saudi economy to receive a $7.6bn boost funding via Metaverse
According to new research, Saudi Arabia‘s economy might benefit from the metaverse for $7.6 billion annually by 2030 as the country increasingly diversifies its economy to achieve the objectives specified in its Vision 2030. Apart from this, a survey published by Strategy & Middle East, a member of the...
Who will receive the DWP’s £10 Christmas bonus payment this year?
The cost of living crisis has placed a huge strain on British household finances this year, with the coming cold weather likely to mean more hardship for many who are already facing gas and electricity bills twice as high as they were last year.The UK rate of inflation stands at 11.1 per cent, food prices have rocketed, the Bank of England has set interest rates at 3 per cent and Jeremy Hunt delivered a bleak Autumn Statement introducing a package of tax rises worth £24bn and spending cuts of £30bn - all of which threatens to make for a bleak...
