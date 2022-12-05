Read full article on original website
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Delish
Do You Need To Refrigerate Pecan Pie?
Thanksgiving is the ultimate pie holiday. Other than the classic pumpkin pie, there's no other pie that says Turkey Day like a rich and nutty pecan pie. From pecan pie bars and pound cake to salted caramel pecan pie and pecan pie cheesecake, the nut really shines over the holidays.
Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream
This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
KTLA.com
Celebrity trainer Da Rulk talks cold plunge therapy
Da Rulk, a celebrity trainer and Plunge spokesperson, joined us live to discuss the benefits of cold plunging. Our very own Sam Rubin was a trooper and took the plunge; his reaction is one to watch. For more information on Plunge, visit thecoldplunge.com. You can also follow Da Rulk on...
oprahdaily.com
Our Favorite Holiday Morning Recipes: Lemon Bundt Cake
Step 1Make cake: Heat oven to 350ºF. Very generously butter and flour a large (15-cup) Bundt pan, tapping out excess flour. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt. Step 2In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat butter, granulated sugar, and lemon zest on...
KTLA.com
12 best gifts for couples
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift giving can become a full-time job when you take birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and the holidays into account. It becomes even trickier when you’re buying for couples. You have two sets of tastes and preferences to account for and the gift needs to be enjoyed by both people.
19 Screenshots Of Cheapskates And Beggars Trying To Use Christmas As An Excuse To Be Greedy
"You really want my child, my beautiful baby boy to go without a Christmas?"
Tasting Table
The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'
Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
KTLA.com
Shop stylish winter fashions at Revolve’s pop-up
Revolve is hosting a three-day “Winterland” L.A. pop-up, and it all kicks off Friday, Dec. 9. Pia Barconcini, a designer for Revolve-owned brand LPA, joined us live with details on the shopping event. For more information on the pop-up follow Revolve on Instagram. This segment aired on the...
Taste Food: Cake recipes makes baking tradition sweet
The holiday season is full of traditions. Traditions bring pleasure and reassurance. They give us something to look forward to, and in times of difficulty or uncertainty, traditions root and comfort us. Sharing and repeating traditions connect us to our past and reinforce our relationships with family and loved ones. A tradition can be a simple gesture or ritual, an act of faith or a gregarious celebration. It needn’t be elaborate; in fact, it can be as simple as a cake. ...
This Shop Serves Florida's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tasting Table found every state's most creative takes on chocolate chip cookies.
KTLA.com
20 best gifts for coffee lovers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everyone knows an avid coffee fan who prioritizes a nice coffee mug over breakfast and drinks it around the clock. In fact, you might even be one of them. So next time you need to pick out a gift for a coffee lover, go ahead and treat them to something thoughtful, practical or even indulgent that will make their coffee-filled days all the brighter.
oprahdaily.com
Our Favorite Holiday Recipes: The Best Salted Caramel Peach Pie
My mom (and my namesake), Dr. Camille Billingslea, specializes in family medicine. As I was growing up, she worked long shifts at the hospital, which meant that takeout was usually our best friend. When my mom did cook, she’d make leftoverfriendly meals that we could easily reheat if she wasn’t home, like spaghetti, tacos, or beans and rice.
Ina Garten Shared Her Favorite Thanksgiving Desserts and We’re So Inspired
Thanksgiving is all about being grateful for friends, family and food. Of course, eating your favorite savory dishes during the holiday is a must, but you should also make some room for dessert. While turkey may seem like the star of the meal, dessert can also be the stand-out dish...
Nothing Bundt Cakes Launches Seasonal Favorite – Peppermint Chocolate Chip
Nothing Bundt Cakes brings back its signature seasonal flavor, Peppermint Chocolate Chip, available now. Peppermint Chocolate Chip features a decadent chocolate cake packed with chocolate chips and peppermint pieces. Fun fact – each year, Nothing Bundt Cakes uses around 40,000 pounds of peppermint chips to make these delicious cakes.
Elite Daily
How To Make TikTok's Watermelon Popcorn Recipe For A Barbiecore Snack
Watermelon sugar... popcorn? The new viral trend to hit the foodie side of TikTok involves an unlikely pairing of buttery popcorn and fresh watermelon, promising results that are sweet, juicy, and pink. Unlike candied popcorn, which usually relies on caramel or molasses for the sweet coating, Watermelon Popcorn method uses the natural watermelon sweetness as popcorn flavoring — and as a bonus, it adds a pretty pink-red hue to the fluffy snack. Here’s how you can make TikTok’s Watermelon Popcorn recipe at home for themed movie nights and pink parties.
prestigeonline.com
The Home Chef’s Recipe: Caroline Lim’s Christmas Fruit Cake
The Home Chef’s Recipe: Caroline Lim’s Christmas Fruit Cake. Besides helming Human Resource at PSA International, one of the world’s leading port groups, Caroline Lim is also an illustrator and author of a diverse range of publications. From colouring books for mental wellness and children’s literature to...
Cream Cheese Cookies - Diabetic and Keto Friendly
My father in law is a diabetic, he's one of those big hearted people that plays Santa every year at their church. He fits the part to a "T". He's jolly, one of the friendliest people you will ever meet. He's a caring and gentle soul, who absolutely loves everything about the holiday season. He especially loves all the delicious treats and bakes at Christmas time. Unfortunately being a diabetic has really limited the amount of sweets he can indulge in. So over the years I've been trying out different recipes so he too can have some holiday cheer. These Cream Cheese Cookies are one of his favorites, they have him 🎶 fa la la la la "ing" 🎶 his way through the festive season!
Tasting Table
Why Champagne Pairs So Well With Steak
Certain traditional food and beverage pairings are etched deeply into the foodie canon. For example, icy cold vodka is the traditional beverage pairing for caviar because vodka's crisp acidity serves as a "perfect palate cleanser," and its subtle flavor allows the caviar's assertive brininess to burst forth, according to Petrossian.
