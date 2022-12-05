TONIGHT: A shift in tide with dreary skies back across the Ohio Valley today. Temperatures were mild to start with morning readings in the mid to low 40s. Daytime highs were back in the mid to low 50s. Winds were not much of a factor, but we did deal with hit or miss pockets of light rain across the board through the morning and afternoon hours. It was not anything widespread, just pockets of drizzle that made for some reduced visibility in some spots. The threat for scattered mist will continue into the overnight hours. Tonight, pockets of drizzle/mist will stick around with temperatures on the rise after midnight. We will likely reach the 50-degree mark around midnight then increase from there. We will not see much in terms of breaks in sky coverage for the day tomorrow.

2 DAYS AGO