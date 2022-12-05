Read full article on original website
TONIGHT: Grey skies all across the Ohio Valley. We did trend dry asides from a few pockets of light mist earlier this morning. Temperatures did not warm up much today, maxing out in the mid to upper 40s today. A few light rain showers started to approach this afternoon and evening. Most of the precip will stay south of I 70, but a stray sprinkle is possible along and north. The trend for the overnight hours is gradual clearing. Tonight, partly cloudy skies return with temperatures dropping into the mid to low 30s. Temperatures will stay slightly cooler as we head into the beginning of tomorrow.
TONIGHT: A shift in tide with dreary skies back across the Ohio Valley today. Temperatures were mild to start with morning readings in the mid to low 40s. Daytime highs were back in the mid to low 50s. Winds were not much of a factor, but we did deal with hit or miss pockets of light rain across the board through the morning and afternoon hours. It was not anything widespread, just pockets of drizzle that made for some reduced visibility in some spots. The threat for scattered mist will continue into the overnight hours. Tonight, pockets of drizzle/mist will stick around with temperatures on the rise after midnight. We will likely reach the 50-degree mark around midnight then increase from there. We will not see much in terms of breaks in sky coverage for the day tomorrow.
