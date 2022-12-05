Read full article on original website
Cow smashes through physician office doors in Virginia after jumping off trailer, lassoed to safety by local ‘cow catchers’
A 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange Virginia.
cbs19news
Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
NBC 29 News
Lights of Love tree lighting fundraises for UVA Hospital Auxiliary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Things are lighting up at the University of Virginia Medical Center Thursday December, 8. The UVA Hospital Auxiliary supports patient programming like pet and music therapy. The program leaders host the Lights of Love tree lighting annually. It’s a fundraiser benefiting the continuation of those patient...
Augusta Free Press
Gypsy Hill Park commemorated in Christmas tree ornament
A Christmas tree ornament of Gypsy Hill Park’s new front gate entrance recognizes the 50th anniversary of Staunton Parks & Recreation Department. “Every year, we try to find something to do [an ornament] of Staunton or Augusta County,” said Jenny Hinegardner, president of the General Federated Women’s Club (GFWC) Staunton Augusta Junior Women’s Club.
Central Virginia will officially have a new slaughterhouse, some nearby residents are worried
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially gave the greenlight to H.G. Meats to open a meat-processing facility in the county. However, not all members of the community look forward to the project's development.
Virginia horse euthanized after contracting rare form of herpes
A horse in Madison County had to be put down after it contracted a rare form of herpes. Now, the Virginia Department of Agriculture is issuing tips to keep other horses from suffering the same fate.
NBC 29 News
Scottsville’s James River Brewery wins Brewery of the Year Award
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Something ‘brew-tiful’ is underway in Scottsville. James River Brewery just earned a big recognition, winning brewery of the year from the Virgina Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association. The special award includes a plaque and an honor from Senator Mark Warner. Brewery staffers also...
cbs19news
Missing juveniles found
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two runaway teens from the Crozet area have been found. The Albemarle County Police Department reports Landon Peery and Abigail Garfield are safe as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officials were notified of their running away on Nov. 30. ACPD says the missing juvenile alerts...
pagevalleynews.com
‘One of the most fortunate escapes from death’
December 8, 1911 — J. Thos. Miller, of Elkton, who was called to Luray on Tuesday by the illness of his mother says that one of his sons shot another recently while the two were out hunting. The young men, Irvin and John Miller, were separated and the latter...
virginia.edu
‘UVA Night at Winter Wander’ Offers Free Admission to Boar’s Head Resort Light Show
Editor's Note: Due to extraordinary demand and response, ALL tickets (faculty/staff and student) are now sold out for UVA Night at Winter Wander for Monday, Dec. 12. The University of Virginia today announced a special opportunity for members of the University community to experience – at no cost – the Boar’s Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville approves new bridge for Dogwood Vietnam Memorial
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The walk to reach the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial goes across seven lanes of traffic, but with new approval from the city council, a new bridge will make it far more accessible for everyone. “It never stops, it is always busy, so it’s very dangerous, especially if...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Goodwill opens Mission Services Offices
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Goodwill has opened up its Mission Services Offices, the first of its kind in the area. The offices will provide programs and work opportunities to underserved people in the area. The first programs being offered are GoodStart Re-Entry and the Senior Community Service Employment Program.
cbs19news
National website asks for help to solve local cold cases
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than 500 cold cases in Virginia, for missing and murdered people. That’s according to “Uncovered,” an organization trying to find answers for victims and their families. The organization uses what it calls “digital volunteers” and “citizen solvers” to try...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Garden Club presents annual holiday bazaar
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Garden Club held its annual Holiday Bazaar at the Shops at Stonefield Wednesday, December 7. The event hosted vendors that sold a variety of items, with 100% of the proceeds from the bazaar going to Charlottesville-area charities. “It really is what the holidays...
NBC 29 News
UVA students help walk Clark Elementary students to school
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The bus driver shortage has some Charlottesville students taking some old-school walks in the morning. Now, their new buddies from the University of Virginia are making sure their commute to class is a safe one. Rain or shine, UVA student volunteers are stepping out in place...
19-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash on I-81, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one death and one injury in Rockingham County.
WSET
Win a Gift Basket Full of Amazing Items as Part of Our Holiday Giveaways
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Liberty Tax has created a basket of dreams to give away during our Holiday Giveaways this year! Click here to enter now. Emily spoke with them about what goodies are inside and the other giveaways they have planned for December.
WSLS
Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
NBC 29 News
The Salvation Army hosts annual Angel Tree charity event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army is having its annual Angel Tree charity until the end of the week. Angel trees have been out at Walmart, Dairy Market, and ACAC. People can pick up an angel off the tree. It will list the name, age, gender, and shoe or clothing size of a child.
