“Well, it was shaping up to be a good week for Joe Biden. He got Brittney Griner back, he kept marriage gay, and he’s only got 14 more sleeps till Santa,” Colin Jost said at the top of Saturday Night Live’s latest edition of “Weekend Update.” But just when Biden “thought he had it all under control,” he added, “Kyrsten Sinema was like, ‘Hold my wig.’”Noting that this week saw the Arizona senator’s defection from the Democratic Party just days after the Democrats secured a 51-seat majority, Jost joked, “Explains Sinema, ‘Pay attention to me.’”From there, Jost moved on to...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO