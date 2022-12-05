Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Former Phillies ace Hamels feels healthy, eyes 2023 comeback
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies ace and 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels is plotting a comeback for 2023. Hamels turns 39 this month. He hasn’t pitched since made one start for the Atlanta Braves in 2020. The left-hander signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers late in the 2021 season but never pitched. Hamels isn’t ready to retire. He tells The Associated Press he underwent three surgeries over the last year, to his left shoulder, his right knee and his left foot. He says the surgeries addressed lingering injury concerns that affected his production in recent years.
Senga, Mets agree on 5-year, $75 million contract, sources say
Right-hander Kodai Senga, 29, and the New York Mets are in agreement on a five-year, $75 million contract, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan late Saturday night, confirming reports.
Xander Bogaerts, Padres finalize $280 million, 11-year deal
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts’ $280 million, 11-year contract with the San Diego Padres has been finalized after the All-Star shortstop passed his physical. The Padres introduced their newest slugger during an afternoon news conference at Petco Park. Bogaerts joins an already deep lineup that includes third baseman Manny Machado and outfielder Juan Soto. Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will be eligible to rejoin the Padres on April 20 at the conclusion of his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Tatis is expected to move to the outfield.
SNL Breaks Down Why Brittney Griner Deal Was Actually a ‘Great Trade’
“Well, it was shaping up to be a good week for Joe Biden. He got Brittney Griner back, he kept marriage gay, and he’s only got 14 more sleeps till Santa,” Colin Jost said at the top of Saturday Night Live’s latest edition of “Weekend Update.” But just when Biden “thought he had it all under control,” he added, “Kyrsten Sinema was like, ‘Hold my wig.’”Noting that this week saw the Arizona senator’s defection from the Democratic Party just days after the Democrats secured a 51-seat majority, Jost joked, “Explains Sinema, ‘Pay attention to me.’”From there, Jost moved on to...
Chargers’ James, Callahan listed as doubtful vs. Dolphins
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are unlikely to have two of their starters in the secondary for Sunday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Safety Derwin James and cornerback Bryce Callahan were listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report after not practicing all week. James is dealing with the effects of a quadriceps injury first suffered two weeks ago during a game at Arizona. Callahan has a groin injury that caused him to leave during the second half of last week’s game at Las Vegas. The Chargers have allowed a league-high 13 touchdowns of 20 yards or more.
Ovechkin, Mantha lead Capitals to 4-1 win over Kraken
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Mantha and Alex Ovechkin each had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1. Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller also scored and Charlie Lindgren stopped 25 shots as the Capitals won three games in a row for the first time this season. Eller and Ovechkin sealed the with empty-netters in the final 1:06, with Ovechkin’s marking his 796th career goal. Adam Larsson scored and Philipp Grubauer finished with 34 saves as Seattle lost its third straight.
LeBron James and Billie Jean King lead tributes to American journalist Grant Wahl
The death of prominent journalist Grant Wahl at the World Cup in Qatar has led to an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world, with NBA star LeBron James and tennis great Billie Jean King leading the tributes to the American. Wahl, 49, died after collapsing while covering...
