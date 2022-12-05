Read full article on original website
Monroe County man dead after driving off road, going airborne moments after another crash
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Monroe County man died after driving off the road and crashing Wednesday afternoon. According to the county sheriff's office, Shane D. Shobey, 27, of Dundee was driving on S. Custer Road, west of Dixon in Raisinville Township, when he crossed the center line and went off the road at 1:53 p.m. Shobey's car went airborne when he drove over a culvert in the ditch.
1 arrested after wild video of stunt driving, drifting around ring of fire in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is in custody in connection with a wild scene involving stunt driving and drifting on the city's west side. Early Monday, drivers gathered at the intersection of 7 Mile and Greenfield, where they did donuts around a ring of fire, right in front of a police officer.
Westbound I-696 closed at I-275 after Troy man tries passing semi in construction zone
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - I-686 traveling west has been shut down at I-275 for a fatal rollover crash. Michigan State Police are investigating a major crash near Halsted Road and I-696, where "serious injuries" have been reported. They later confirmed a 40-year-old man died from the crash. State...
Police investigating string of car thefts inside of DTW parking garages
Police at the Detroit Metro Airport are investigating a string of car thefts from the airport's parking garages.
Detroit police officer, civilian injured in crash at I-94 and Moross
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was injured when his cruiser was t-boned by another driver Wednesday night. The crash happened on the city's east side at I-94 and Moross, and the impact was enough to cause air bags to be deployed. Both drivers were injured. Medics transported...
Man dead after crashing while trying to pass semi-truck in I-696 construction zone
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died in a crash Wednesday on I-696 in Farmington Hills after trying to pass a semi-truck in a construction zone. According to Michigan State Police, the 40-year-old Troy man attempted to pass the truck in the left lane on westbound I-696 at Halsted around 5:50 a.m. However, that lane was closed, so traffic was merging to the right.
9-year-old killed in crash on Southfield Freeway wasn't wearing seatbelt, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 9-year-old boy died in a crash on the Southfield Freeway Tuesday night after the vehicle he was riding in was rear-ended by a box truck. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle was struck. According to Michigan State Police, the fatal crash happened after...
Royal Oak Township shooting suspect found in Detroit
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Royal Oak Township last month was arrested in Detroit. Michigan State Police said the victim in the Nov. 25 shooting was reluctant to speak with investigators about the shooting. However, he finally decided to provide information that led them to 30-year-old Jamison Lee Wilbourn.
Worker killed in Bloomfield Township construction accident
A worker is dead after an accident on a construction site in Bloomfield Township. The circumstances of the accident aren't known as police investigate, but it appears a vehicle fell on the 22-year-old victim.
Police: Man intentionally ran down girlfriend, teen before crashing into building
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A hit-and-run driver was arrested for intentionally running down his own family members Wednesday night in Detroit. The suspect turned himself in quickly afterward - but leaves a family heartbroken. Bridget Gaither was crossing the street with her four children trying to get away from her...
Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge after Ann Arbor traffic stop
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Football player Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge stemming from an October traffic stop in Ann Arbor. Smith pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to transport a loaded firearm in a vehicle. He was originally charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony.
Woman and teen girl struck in hit-and-run on Van Dyke in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were struck in a hit-and-run on Detroit's east side Wednesday night. An adult woman and teenage girl were both hit while walking by a white minivan in the 18300 block of Van Dyke. They were both taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition, Detroit police said.
Attempted smash and grab at Dearborn Heights gun shop
Nothing was taken from a Dearborn Heights gun store where two suspects drove a red Hyundai Sonata into the front of the Esko Guns weapons store. Police are now searching for the individuals.
Stranger danger: Man offers 2 children candy at Farmington Hills apartment complex
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two children were offered candy as they walked home from a bus stop in Farmington Hills on Wednesday, police said. A 12-year-old girl said a man approached her in a car as she walked at Polo Club Apartments near 9 Mile and Haggerty around 3 p.m. After saying no, the girl said she saw the man approach a boy. He also offered candy to the boy, who refused.
Southfield man's body found after driver thought they hit deer on Telegraph
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver reported hitting a deer early Sunday in Southfield, but it was really a man, police said. The driver said they hit a deer on northbound Telegraph Road just south of Civic Center Drive around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found 68-year-old Donald Hautau's body.
MSP investigating after young couple shot at on Southfield Freeway; troopers recover illegal gun from victims’ vehicle
The Southfield Freeway is closed on Detroit’s northwest side as Michigan State Police investigate a felonious assault Monday afternoon. Authorities have not released any details about the incident, but Metro Detroit drivers are dealing with backups.
Suspect In Death Of Mich. Man Killed For Not Holding Elevator Door Arrested
Chief James White called the shooting 'absolutely ridiculous.'
