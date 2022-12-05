ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

fox2detroit.com

Monroe County man dead after driving off road, going airborne moments after another crash

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Monroe County man died after driving off the road and crashing Wednesday afternoon. According to the county sheriff's office, Shane D. Shobey, 27, of Dundee was driving on S. Custer Road, west of Dixon in Raisinville Township, when he crossed the center line and went off the road at 1:53 p.m. Shobey's car went airborne when he drove over a culvert in the ditch.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police officer, civilian injured in crash at I-94 and Moross

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was injured when his cruiser was t-boned by another driver Wednesday night. The crash happened on the city's east side at I-94 and Moross, and the impact was enough to cause air bags to be deployed. Both drivers were injured. Medics transported...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man dead after crashing while trying to pass semi-truck in I-696 construction zone

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died in a crash Wednesday on I-696 in Farmington Hills after trying to pass a semi-truck in a construction zone. According to Michigan State Police, the 40-year-old Troy man attempted to pass the truck in the left lane on westbound I-696 at Halsted around 5:50 a.m. However, that lane was closed, so traffic was merging to the right.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Royal Oak Township shooting suspect found in Detroit

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Royal Oak Township last month was arrested in Detroit. Michigan State Police said the victim in the Nov. 25 shooting was reluctant to speak with investigators about the shooting. However, he finally decided to provide information that led them to 30-year-old Jamison Lee Wilbourn.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge after Ann Arbor traffic stop

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Football player Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge stemming from an October traffic stop in Ann Arbor. Smith pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to transport a loaded firearm in a vehicle. He was originally charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman and teen girl struck in hit-and-run on Van Dyke in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were struck in a hit-and-run on Detroit's east side Wednesday night. An adult woman and teenage girl were both hit while walking by a white minivan in the 18300 block of Van Dyke. They were both taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition, Detroit police said.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Stranger danger: Man offers 2 children candy at Farmington Hills apartment complex

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two children were offered candy as they walked home from a bus stop in Farmington Hills on Wednesday, police said. A 12-year-old girl said a man approached her in a car as she walked at Polo Club Apartments near 9 Mile and Haggerty around 3 p.m. After saying no, the girl said she saw the man approach a boy. He also offered candy to the boy, who refused.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

