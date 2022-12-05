Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Cool it! Ajax ski patrol says to straight-liners
The Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol is asking skiers to cool their jets voluntarily or risk facing enforcement action for straight-lining. The superb early season conditions and relatively uncrowded slopes have encouraged some sliders to ski too fast, according to Tessa Dawson, the new director of the Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol.
In mountains west of Denver, a beloved ice skating tradition is changing
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Driver keeps her cool as Steamboat school bus hit head-on while carrying JV hockey players
On the return trip from a weekend in Denver, a Steamboat Springs school bus carrying 17 junior varsity hockey players, two coaches and a driver got into a head-on collision with an oncoming car in Grand County. At approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, an 18-year-old woman headed east in...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Colorado mountain town
A pedestrian was seriously injured in the mountain town of Frisco after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night. According to authorities, Summit County dispatch received a report about the accident at about 8:13 PM. A pedestrian had been pushing a cart southbound on Highway 9/Summit Boulevard, south of Hawn Drive, when they were struck by a vehicle. Evidence at the scene seems to indicate that the person was on foot in the roadway at the time.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
A glimpse at overall crime in the Roaring Fork and Grand valleys
Even with a constant influx of people in the region, a pandemic, inflation and constant scrambles for housing, crime overall does not seem to be on the rise in Garfield County or the Roaring Fork Valley. But there are some alarming trends. Police statistics are recorded quarterly by each police...
realvail.com
Eagle River Water & Sanitation auctioning off 11 vehicles
Eagle River Water & Sanitation District this week announced it’s auctioning 11 vehicles through Dec. 15:. The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District is selling seven utility and pickup trucks, plus four passenger vehicles using the Public Surplus online auction service. Bidding opens at 8 a.m. Dec. 5 and closes at 3 p.m. Dec. 15.
garfield-county.com
Forest Service, BLM public meeting on proposed Thompson Divide withdrawal
The USDA Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are hosting an informational public meeting Dec. 14 in Carbondale regarding the proposal to withdraw approximately 224,704 acres of National Forest System and Bureau of Land Management lands in Garfield, Gunnison and Pitkin counties from disposition under the public land laws and mineral and geothermal leasing laws.
1310kfka.com
CDC: Boulder, Broomfield counties seeing wide COVID spread
The CDC reporting “high” community spread of COVID-19 in 16 Colorado counties, including Boulder and Broomfield counties, according to Denver News 9. The rampant spread comes as the FDA pulled the plug on the the last monoclonal antibody treatment that was proven effective before new variants appeared. Public health officials warn the spread will likely worsen as more people plan to travel and gather for the holidays. Read more at https://www.9news.com/.
CDC reports 'high' community COVID-19 in 16 Colorado counties
COLORADO, USA — There's one fewer tool available to treat COVID-19 as the CDC reports "high" community levels of the virus in more than a dozen Colorado counties, including Boulder County. The FDA pulled authorization for the last monoclonal antibody available in the United States on Wednesday, ending --...
Large estate near Edwards sells for $40 million
The new owners of the 457-acre Casteel Creek property may have gotten a bargain for the $40 million purchase price. The property — which includes a home, an entertainment venue, a trails network and more — was originally listed in 2019 for $78 million. Listing brokers Malia Cox Nobrega and Barbara Scrivens of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty originally listed 250 acres for $42 million, but the recently closed transaction included the entire property for $40 million.
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County executes recount for CD3 race this week
For the Moffat County Elections Office, the recount for the 3rd Congressional District race will take several days, but county officials expect the same results. The 3rd Congressional District race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Garfield County, and Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Pitkin County, fell within the 0.5% margin that automatically triggers a recount in Colorado. Based on results from the Secretary of State’s Office, Boebert received 163,842 votes while Frisch got 163,292.
realvail.com
Vail Health receives accolades for quality, safety
Vail Health on Wednesday issued the following press release on recognition of its quality and safety record:. Throughout the health care system, Vail Health and its entities have recently been recognized with various accolades and accreditations pertaining to quality and safety. Vail Health was one of 429 hospitals in the nation to earn 5 stars in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 5-star rating system. Vail Health was previously a 4-star rated hospital. The rating of 3,093 hospitals across the country is determined by how well a hospital performs on an identified set of quality measures compared to other U.S. hospitals. The five areas of quality are: safety of care, readmission, patient experience, mortality, and timely and effective care.
'It was just anarchy. A rampage': Victim describes light rail attack
Oct. 14 was a typical Friday afternoon for Zachary Chopko. He hopped on the light rail to head back to work after his lunch break. "It was just supposed to be a quick thing you know just jump on the light rail, it's one stop," said Chopko, of Lakewood. When he boarded the RTD eastbound W line at the Garrison station, he noticed the only other passengers were a group of teens. Listening to music, he didn't acknowledge them, but out of the blue, they attacked."I got on, I got hit in the back of the head and they just started beating...
5 Boulder officers disciplined after internal audit discovers misconduct
Five officers with the Boulder Police Department were disciplined following the results of an internal audit that uncovered misconduct, the department announced in a news release Tuesday.
