Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
The grid is under attack
We don’t yet know who attacked an electricity substation in North Carolina, blacking out 45,000 customers, or why they did it. Whatever their motivation, they shot a few holes in the very idea of the grid. Our electricity grids are founded on two basic principles. First, networks provide resiliency...
WVNews
A new tool to enhance government transparency
Understanding government can be challenging enough. But it’s made more difficult if our leaders don’t want us to know the information, especially when it comes to how they are spending our hard-earned tax dollars. While some West Virginia lawmakers are no friends of transparency, Auditor J.B. McCuskey clearly...
WVNews
Ski Report
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:01a 1 new machine groomed 24 - 24 base 9 of 48 trails, 19% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
WVNews
GLAF receives funding through SHINE
MCHENRY — Maryland Humanities announces a total of $500,000 in general operating funding for 50 Maryland nonprofit organizations ($10,000 per organization). The Garrett Lakes Arts Festival (GLAF) is one of those organizations who will receive $10,000.
WVNews
Aubrey Griffin helps No. 6 UConn hold off Princeton 69-64
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aubrey Griffin scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half to lead sixth-ranked UConn to a 69-64 victory over Princeton on Thursday. UConn held off a furious rally by Princeton after Huskies starting point guard Nika Muhl was knocked out of the game early in the third quarter after a collision in the paint.
Comments / 0