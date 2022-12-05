Week 14 is all about defending your fantasy house, whether that's holding onto the top seed, battling to get a better seed, or miraculously sneaking through the backdoor into the playoffs. Even for squads already out of the hunt, many are driven by the pride of keeping another team from a playoff berth or staying out of last place to avoid a punishment next summer. But you can't defend your house without a proper D/ST, so let's sift through the potential sleepers, streamers, and stumblers in our Week 14 fantasy defense rankings.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO