NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
Fantasy Defense rankings Week 14: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football

Week 14 is all about defending your fantasy house, whether that's holding onto the top seed, battling to get a better seed, or miraculously sneaking through the backdoor into the playoffs. Even for squads already out of the hunt, many are driven by the pride of keeping another team from a playoff berth or staying out of last place to avoid a punishment next summer. But you can't defend your house without a proper D/ST, so let's sift through the potential sleepers, streamers, and stumblers in our Week 14 fantasy defense rankings.
FanDuel Picks Week 14: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

Week 14 will be tough to navigate in season-long and daily fantasy football formats, as we have six teams on a bye. However, Sunday's NFL DFS main slate still has a lot of good matchups that make for an intriguing player pool. Our FanDuel lineup features a standout Seahawks' QB-WR stack, a couple of veteran running backs, and some contrarian picks at WR, TE, and D/ST.
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 14

When the "Thursday Night Football" schedule for 2022 dropped, the Week 14 Raiders vs. Rams game is one that some initially would have circled as a good matchup. After all, both teams had made the playoffs the previous season, with the Rams winning the Super Bowl. The Raiders had just sneaked in, but after adding Davante Adams and coach Josh McDaniels, they would surely be better, right?
Week 14 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

If this week's fantasy rankings -- and, by proxy, your start 'em, sit 'em decisions -- seem to be "missing something," it's because they are. Six teams (Bears, Packers, Falcons, Colts, Commanders, Saints) are on bye, leaving fewer options for your lineups. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is as important as ever in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 14 lineup decisions.
NFL DFS picks Week 14: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

We're officially in the season of giving, but it's also the season of winning! With Week 14 on the horizon and the NFL regular season reaching the home stretch, this is when season-long fantasy squads really start turning it up to push for the playoffs. This is also when the DFS stars shine brightest, and the best sleepers and under-the-radar value plays really come through in DraftKings and FanDuel contests.
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 14 game: Over/unders for Josh Allen, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Hurts, more

The NFL playoff race has started to heat up, just as the weather outside has started to cool down. It's the most wonderful time of the year when every game seems to have meaning. It's also a great time to bet on player and game props. With postseason berths and looming offseason contracts on the line, talent typically shines at this point of the season. So, let's dive into the prop market and highlight our favorite player and game props for every contest in the Week 14 NFL slate.
How Tom Brady, Buccaneers erased 16-3 deficit vs. Saints for last-second comeback win

Tom Brady has now engineered 44 career fourth-quarter comebacks, the latest of which came on the "Monday Night Football" stage vs. the Saints. Even among that incredible number, the latest comeback stands out, not only for the deficit Brady had to erase — a 16-3 Saints advantage midway through the fourth quarter — but also how he reversed his own poor play in the game's pivotal moments.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Mike Williams, Jaylen Waddle, Treylon Burks, more impacting Week 14

The first injury reports of the week came out on Wednesday, and fantasy football owners are checking the latest updates to see which key pass-catchers are in danger of missing Week 14. Mike Williams, Jaylen Waddle, Treylon Burks, Courtland Sutton, Kadarius Toney, and David Njoku are some of the notable WRs and TEs who have been hit by the injury bug in recent weeks, and knowing the latest news is key as you prep your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Ravens vs. Steelers odds, prediction, betting tips for Week 14

The NFL playoff race has started to heat up, setting the stage for some solid Week 14 divisional matchups this weekend. In one of the highlights of this Sunday's slate, the 8-4 Ravens travel to Pittsburgh to face the 5-7 Steelers. We have all the betting odds, trends, storylines, and predictions to prepare you for what should be an exciting AFC North clash.
