Ohio State Football rumor: OSU could lose RB to transfer portal
It’s transfer portal season. Now that the season is over for the majority of college football programs, save for the bowl games and the four teams competing for a national title, players are entering the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team has already had two players do just that.
8 Players Suspended After Women's College Basketball Game Turns Into Brawl
"We never want to be a part of anything like that," TCU head coach Raegen Pebley said during the postgame presser Eight players were ejected when a tense game between Texas Christian University and George Washington University's women's basketball teams escalated into a brawl. The altercation began with GWU guard Essence Brown and TCU forward Bella Cravens during the second quarter of Monday's game. According to TCU Basketball beat reporter Ray Cartwright, "Things turned ugly at the 5:51 mark in the second." Cravens became visibly upset after she believed Brown pulled her...
Big Ten Commissioner Announces His Decision On Expansion
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren doesn't plan on making any more additions to the already-growing conference. USC and UCLA are set to join the Big Ten in 2024, moving the conference to 16 teams. Warren says the conference is done expanding "for now," per college football insider Brett McMurphy. SEC...
CBS Analyst Predicting Major College Football Playoff Upset
The College Football Playoff is still a few weeks away, but one analyst is already calling for a major upset. CBS sports analyst Barrett Sallee believes the Ohio State Buckeyes will take down the reigning champions. Sallee thinks the Georgia Bulldogs secondary will be the downfall for Kirby Smart and company.
Inside College Basketball: #6 Purdue Takes Down Hofstra by 19
Our 'Inside College Basketball' analysts recap the incredible performance from the #6 Purdue Boilermakers over the Hofstra Pride.
Drake Maye announces massive transfer portal decision
North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye has found himself in the middle of transfer rumors. On Wednesday, college football’s rising star put an end to the speculation. In a tweet sent out by Drake Maye, he kept his intentions clear, he has no intentions of leaving North Carlina....
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment
Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
Prediction: Oklahoma Sooners poised to flip bluechip defensive back prospect
Get out the spatulas. It's flip season on the recruiting trail. Aiding that cause are a coaching carousel and transfer portal that are making the college football landscape as unpredictable as ever. So, when Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell departed for the head coaching job at ...
Michigan Picks Up Veteran Offensive Lineman From Transfer Portal
The current Michigan offensive line is full of future NFL talent, some of which who will likely enter this year's NFL Draft once the season comes to an end. Though there are already guys on the roster who are ready and willing to step up and fill those upcoming vacancies, it's crucial that head coach Jim Harbaugh and Co. utilize the transfer portal to secure as much top talent and experience as they possibly can.
College Football World Reacts To UNLV's Coaching Hire
UNLV has reportedly found its next football head coach. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, the Rebels are expected to hire Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman have confirmed the anticipated move. Odom went 25-25 in four seasons as Missouri's head coach before joining...
4-Star C Isaiah Miranda Makes College Commitment
4-Star C Isaiah Miranda joins Adam Finkelstein to make his college commitment live on CBS Sports HQ.
Associated Press College Football Player Of The Year Announced
The 2022 Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday night. On Thursday afternoon, the Associated Press announced its 2022 College Football Player of the Year. USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the winner of this year's award, perhaps indicating he'll also be taking home the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. "Southern...
Latest Bracketology projections for WVU Hoops
The Bracketology projections have been updated and.... West Virginia is included. ESPN's Joe Lunardi did his weekly updated today and had the Mountaineers as an eight-seed in the West Bracket. Bob Huggins' squad would face off with Shaka Smart's Marquette team, with No. 1 seed Purdue likely waiting in the next round. The first two rounds would be played in Columbus, Ohio, with the region ending in Las Vegas.
Texas Longhorns basketball: Texas-Illinois Preview
The No. 2 ranked Texas Longhorns take the court tonight to take on a third top 25 ranked opponent this season. Tonight will be different with the Longhorns taking on a quality opponent outside the state of Texas for a first time in 2022-23. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas...
Nick Saban Speaks On Potential Opt Outs
The Alabama football team ends its season on New Years Eve in the Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats, but how many individual players have ended their respective seasons already?. Nick Saban spoke with the media this week to preview the Sugar Bowl and the head coach talked about...
Women's college basketball 2022-23: Biggest surprises, disappointments and stars a month into the season
What did we get right -- and really wrong -- in our preseason predictions? Which teams have lived up to -- or fallen short -- of expectations a month into the season?
Auburn is a 5 seed in latest ESPN Bracketology
No. 14 Auburn is holding steady as a No. 5 seed in Joe Lunardi’s bracketology for ESPN. Lunardi’s bracket has Auburn matched up with No. 12 seed Charleston in the South Region, who he has winning the Colonial Athletic Conference to automatically qualify for the tournament. The Tigers...
Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Wildcats Preview: A Ranked Opportunity
The Jayhawks go on the road tonight to face the Wildcats in a matchup of unbeaten teams.
Detroit Pistons game score vs. Memphis Grizzlies: TV, radio, game info
Detroit Pistons (7-20) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-9) When: 8 p.m. Where: FedEx Forum in Memphis. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
