Houston Astros: 3 replacements for Justin Verlander
The Houston Astros might have a potential opening in their starting rotation following the news that Justin Verlander signed a contract with the New York Mets in free agency. This leaves Houston without an established ace or a long-term No.1 starter or does it?. Houston Astros: Three Replacements for Justin...
Padres contract offer for Aaron Judge revealed, and it was absolutely massive
The San Diego Padres aren’t messing around this year as they reportedly offered star Aaron Judge a massive contract in their meeting on Tuesday. The San Diego Padres continue to stun the baseball world as they aim for big stars. They started the regular season with Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Joe Musgrove already on the roster (though Tatis wasn’t able to play due to injury and suspension). At the deadline, they managed to land Juan Soto, which was the biggest trade this season.
Yankees have giant opportunity to rectify a midseason failure
The New York Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge, now they have to make a move that they should have made at this past trade deadline. The New York Yankees, despite a brief scare, managed to retain star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. All it took was a call from owner Hal Steinbrenner to Judge to get a nine-year, $360 million deal done. That helped avoid potential catastrophe, as it appeared heading that way after the now infamous “Arson Judge” tweet that hinted that Judge could be heading to the San Francisco Giants.
Did Jacob deGrom take a shot at Mets in Rangers press conference?
Starting pitcher Jacob deGrom revealed the reason why he chose to sign with the Texas Rangers. But was it a shot at the New York Mets?. Prior to the start of the MLB Winter Meetings, a major free agency domino fell. Ace Jacob deGrom, who spent the entirety of his career with the New York Mets, agreed to terms with the Texas Rangers on a lucrative five-year, $185 million contract, which also contains an option for a sixth season.
The lesson Miami Marlins must learn from Dolphins receivers
As the 2023 Miami Marlins keep waiting for a perfect move, they should instead learn a lesson from the 2022 Miami Dolphins wide receiver room. Outside of not all baseballs being created equal, there might not be a worst kept secret in MLB than that the Miami Marlins really, really, really want to trade for Bryan Reynolds.
Latest World Series Odds for Every Team Following Big Free Agency Signings (Astros Remain Favorite After Jose Abreu Signing)
The hot stove has been sizzling the past week with several stars changing teams this offseason with the World Series Champions Houston Astros signing 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to bolster their roster while the NL Champions Philadelphia Phillies signed Trea Turner to make another run at the World Series.
