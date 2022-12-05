Antwerp’s Hale named Ohio Division VII Coach of the Year

ANTWERP, Ohio (WANE) – After guiding Antwerp to a 13-1 record and the program’s first Green Meadows Conference title Jason Hale has been named Division VII Coach of the Year for the state of Ohio.

Hale was in his fourth season leading the Archers, who advanced to the regional title game before falling to Lima Central Catholic. It was Antwerp’s second-ever appearance in the playoffs.

Antwerp quarterback Carson Altimus, defensive lineman Kendric Robinson, and defensive back Landon Brewer were also named Division VII all-state.

