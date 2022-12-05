ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

All Pac-12 offensive lineman Joshua Gray to return to Oregon State in 2023

Two days after earning All Pac-12 second team honors, Oregon State offensive lineman Joshua Gray told members of the media that he planned to return to Oregon State in 2023. Gray, the Beavers left tackle for the past three seasons gives the Beavers offensive front a big boost heading into the Las Vegas Bowl next week in that the Beavers will now be returning four of their five starters from this season.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Jonathan Smith, Isaiah Newell, Joshua Gray, and Jack Colletto Preview the Las Vegas Bowl

On Thursday at Reser Stadium, Oregon State held the first of two press conferences before the football team’s departure to Nevada for the Las Vegas Bowl. Head coach Jonathan Smith, running back Isaiah Newell, offensive lineman Joshua Gray, and all-purpose player Jack Colletto were made available to the media to preview the matchup against Florida and field other questions from those in attendance.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

The 10 best Pac-12 recruiters for the 2023 class

Oregon's recruiting success has carried over into the month of December. The Ducks are just two weeks from signing another excellent recruiting class. With signing day closing in, it felt like the right time to dig a bit deeper into how Oregon and other schools got to this point. The...
EUGENE, OR
realdawghuskies.com

Can Washington Flip 4-Star All-American Oregon Commit?

Do the Washington Huskies stand a chance at flipping Oregon defensive back commit, All-American Cale... You must be a Realdawg.com Subscriber to view our Premium Content. Sign up now and get the benefits of a Premium Subscription!
SEATTLE, WA
voiceofmotown.com

JT Daniels’ Outrageous Demands in the Transfer Portal

Morgantown, West Virginia – Last offseason, JT Daniels was one of the hottest players available in the transfer portal. A former five star quarterback, Daniels drew attention from several programs looking for an experienced, proven leader that could push their team over the hump. Ultimately, it came down to...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

UO alum missing in Mexico; friends and family speak out

EUGENE, Ore. -- It's become a desperate search for the friends and family of a University of Oregon alumna after she went missing in Mexico late last month. Monica De Leon graduated from UO in 2015. The 29-year-old was reportedly last seen walking her dog on Nov. 29 just outside the city of Guadalajara in Mexico.
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

A new era for the Register Guard

Editor's note: A previous caption for this photo incorrectly said Kahle and O'Meara were laid off. The Eugene based newspaper, The Register-Guard, announced it would be cutting its opinion page due to a lack of finances and resources necessary to have the page, in a Nov. 2 piece written by former Register-Guard Editor Michelle Maxwell.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
eugenecascadescoast.org

Main Street in Cottage Grove

Stroll the historic stretch of Main Street through downtown Cottage Grove. Start at the Chamber of Commerce's visitor information center (across from the Covered Bridge Brewing Group) and meander all the way to Centennial Covered Bridge, a charming covered footbridge built from the salvaged wood of former historic covered bridges. Along the way enjoy historic buildings, brightly colored murals and unique shopping. If you want to get an overview of the greater community, stop by the Fun! company right on Main Street to hire an electric vehicle or electric bicycle to cruise the historic downtown.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

McKenzie River Crossings

Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
WALTERVILLE, OR
nbc16.com

Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments

EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Eugene Police Chief weighs in on Measure 114

EUGENE, Ore. — The controversial Measure 114 is set to go into effect this Thursday. Amidst a flurry of potential lawsuits and a lack of clarity on the process police departments would have to go through to properly implement the bill, the Oregon Department of Justice is asking the State to postpone the measure's implementation.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STEAK DINNER LEADS TO JAIL

A steak dinner led to a Roseburg man being sent to jail early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 3:00 a.m. the 37-year old was taken into custody after he allegedly went into Denny’s Restaurant in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue and ordered a T-bone steak meal without having the money to pay for it.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Settlement reached in wrongful death lawsuit of 19-year-old under care of Looking Glass

EUGENE, Ore.-- A $2,475,000 settlement has been reached between the family of 19-year-old Brett Bruns and the State of Oregon and Looking Glass. Three years ago, Bruns died in custody of the Oregon Youth Authority, an agency of the State of Oregon, under the care of Looking Glass Community Services in Eugene, a nonprofit contracting with OYA to provide treatment for juvenile offenders.
EUGENE, OR
