Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Related
All Pac-12 offensive lineman Joshua Gray to return to Oregon State in 2023
Two days after earning All Pac-12 second team honors, Oregon State offensive lineman Joshua Gray told members of the media that he planned to return to Oregon State in 2023. Gray, the Beavers left tackle for the past three seasons gives the Beavers offensive front a big boost heading into the Las Vegas Bowl next week in that the Beavers will now be returning four of their five starters from this season.
WATCH: Jonathan Smith, Isaiah Newell, Joshua Gray, and Jack Colletto Preview the Las Vegas Bowl
On Thursday at Reser Stadium, Oregon State held the first of two press conferences before the football team’s departure to Nevada for the Las Vegas Bowl. Head coach Jonathan Smith, running back Isaiah Newell, offensive lineman Joshua Gray, and all-purpose player Jack Colletto were made available to the media to preview the matchup against Florida and field other questions from those in attendance.
Oregon offers scholarship to Arizona Wildcats' leading receiver Dorian Singer
Finding help at the wide receiver position is going to be a need for Dan Lanning and the Oregon football program. It's why the Ducks are expected to be active in the NCAA Transfer Window. When one of Arizona's star wide receivers entered the transfer portal on Monday, the Ducks were one of the first of many schools to extend an offer.
The 10 best Pac-12 recruiters for the 2023 class
Oregon's recruiting success has carried over into the month of December. The Ducks are just two weeks from signing another excellent recruiting class. With signing day closing in, it felt like the right time to dig a bit deeper into how Oregon and other schools got to this point. The...
realdawghuskies.com
Can Washington Flip 4-Star All-American Oregon Commit?
Do the Washington Huskies stand a chance at flipping Oregon defensive back commit, All-American Cale... You must be a Realdawg.com Subscriber to view our Premium Content. Sign up now and get the benefits of a Premium Subscription!
Sam Leavitt, top Oregon quarterback and Washington State pledge, receives Michigan State offer, schedules official visit
West Linn senior Sam Leavitt has had a stellar year. The No. 1 quarterback prospect in Oregon was arguably the state's top player regardless of position this fall, and led the Lions to a 6A state championship. Along the way, the Washington State Cougars pledge threw for 3,183 and 36 touchdowns with ...
Oregon State University player Jack Colletto wins 2022 Hornung Award
Louisville Sports Commission president and CEO Karl F. Schmitt Jr. named OSU’s Colletto as the latest winner on Wednesday morning. He is the fourth player from the Pac-12 conference to win the esteemed award.
Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith Pac-12 named co-coach of the year, record 19 Beavers make all-conference team
Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith was honored Tuesday as the Pac-12 co-coach of the year, joining Washington’s Kalen DeBoer on the all-conference teams selected by a vote of conference coaches. In addition, Beavers running back Damien Martinez was named the Pac-12′s offensive freshman of the year. Nineteen Beavers...
voiceofmotown.com
JT Daniels’ Outrageous Demands in the Transfer Portal
Morgantown, West Virginia – Last offseason, JT Daniels was one of the hottest players available in the transfer portal. A former five star quarterback, Daniels drew attention from several programs looking for an experienced, proven leader that could push their team over the hump. Ultimately, it came down to...
kezi.com
UO alum missing in Mexico; friends and family speak out
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's become a desperate search for the friends and family of a University of Oregon alumna after she went missing in Mexico late last month. Monica De Leon graduated from UO in 2015. The 29-year-old was reportedly last seen walking her dog on Nov. 29 just outside the city of Guadalajara in Mexico.
Emerald Media
A new era for the Register Guard
Editor's note: A previous caption for this photo incorrectly said Kahle and O'Meara were laid off. The Eugene based newspaper, The Register-Guard, announced it would be cutting its opinion page due to a lack of finances and resources necessary to have the page, in a Nov. 2 piece written by former Register-Guard Editor Michelle Maxwell.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
eugenecascadescoast.org
Main Street in Cottage Grove
Stroll the historic stretch of Main Street through downtown Cottage Grove. Start at the Chamber of Commerce's visitor information center (across from the Covered Bridge Brewing Group) and meander all the way to Centennial Covered Bridge, a charming covered footbridge built from the salvaged wood of former historic covered bridges. Along the way enjoy historic buildings, brightly colored murals and unique shopping. If you want to get an overview of the greater community, stop by the Fun! company right on Main Street to hire an electric vehicle or electric bicycle to cruise the historic downtown.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
McKenzie River Crossings
Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
nbc16.com
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments
EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
KATU.com
Police identify Oregon man found dead on rural Lane County road, death ruled homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Investigators identified a 37-year-old man who was found dead along a rural road off Highway 126 in Lane County, ruling his death as a homicide. The man was found November 20 in the woods near Wacker Point Road, also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road. Authorities...
KCBY
Eugene Police Chief weighs in on Measure 114
EUGENE, Ore. — The controversial Measure 114 is set to go into effect this Thursday. Amidst a flurry of potential lawsuits and a lack of clarity on the process police departments would have to go through to properly implement the bill, the Oregon Department of Justice is asking the State to postpone the measure's implementation.
kqennewsradio.com
STEAK DINNER LEADS TO JAIL
A steak dinner led to a Roseburg man being sent to jail early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 3:00 a.m. the 37-year old was taken into custody after he allegedly went into Denny’s Restaurant in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue and ordered a T-bone steak meal without having the money to pay for it.
kezi.com
Settlement reached in wrongful death lawsuit of 19-year-old under care of Looking Glass
EUGENE, Ore.-- A $2,475,000 settlement has been reached between the family of 19-year-old Brett Bruns and the State of Oregon and Looking Glass. Three years ago, Bruns died in custody of the Oregon Youth Authority, an agency of the State of Oregon, under the care of Looking Glass Community Services in Eugene, a nonprofit contracting with OYA to provide treatment for juvenile offenders.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0