Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Monday Night Football odds preview: New England Patriots small road favorites over Arizona Cardinals

The New England Patriots look to remain in playoff contention in the AFC as they hit the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. The Patriots were looking good two weeks ago at 6-4 but have lost their last two games to fall to .500 and last place in the AFC East. Last week, the Patriots lost 24-10 to the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots were leading 7-3 in the first quarter but wouldn’t score again until a field goal in the fourth quarter when they were down 17 points. Mac Jones hasn’t been able to produce hardly any big plays in the passing game and threw for only 195 yards in the loss. The Patriots' receivers were so inept that their leading receiver was cornerback Marcus Jones, who had two catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Two more LSU football players have entered the transfer portal

LSU junior tight end Kole Taylor and defensive end Desmond Little have entered the transfer portal, increasing the number of ex-Tigers in the portal to seven. Taylor was the No. 10-ranked tight end nationally and the No. 5 prospect in Colorado by 247Sports' composite rankings in 2020. He was a...
Jameis Winston? Andy Dalton? Someone else? We discuss the Saints' long-term QB options.

Andy Dalton probably isn't the long-term answer. Jameis Winston's future is unclear. So where do the Saints go to solve their quarterbacking problem?. Our Saints coverage team huddled this week to discuss who’s to blame, among other topics:. Question: What’s the best answer to the Saints' quarterback situation going...

