The New England Patriots look to remain in playoff contention in the AFC as they hit the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. The Patriots were looking good two weeks ago at 6-4 but have lost their last two games to fall to .500 and last place in the AFC East. Last week, the Patriots lost 24-10 to the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots were leading 7-3 in the first quarter but wouldn’t score again until a field goal in the fourth quarter when they were down 17 points. Mac Jones hasn’t been able to produce hardly any big plays in the passing game and threw for only 195 yards in the loss. The Patriots' receivers were so inept that their leading receiver was cornerback Marcus Jones, who had two catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

16 HOURS AGO