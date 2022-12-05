Read full article on original website
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL
According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) limited on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns. Higgins was added to the injury report with a hamstring on Thursday and logged a limited practice. The exact severity of the injury is unknown, but a mid-week downgrade is never a good sign. Friday's practice report will provide more information. If Higgins misses any time, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd could see an increase in targets.
Baker Mayfield could make Rams debut Thursday night
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield could start Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. John Wolford (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night, and if he winds up being ruled out, Mayfield is in line to draw the start over Bryce Perkins. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Mayfield joined the Rams on Tuesday night and is already "up to speed" with the offensive game plan. Mayfield struggled mightily with the Carolina Panthers this season, but he would still likely be an upgrade for the offense over Perkins on Thursday night.
Cleveland's David Njoku (knee) limited in Wednesday's practice
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (knee) was a limited participant on Wednesday. After missing Week 13 with a knee injury, Njoku's limited session is an encouraging sign towards his availability. In a potential matchup versus a Cincinnati Bengals' defense allowing 8.9 FanDuel points per game to tight ends, our models project Njoku to score 7.2 FanDuel points.
Rams claim quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday,. Mayfield will join his third career team after several injuries occurred to their quarterback depth. Expect the 27-year old to at least play a backup role behind Bryce Perkins if Wolford were to miss any time with current neck discomfort.
Mike Williams (ankle) limited in Chargers' Wednesday practice
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Today's designation was estimated after the Chargers held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Expect Josh Palmer to see more snaps versus a Miami Dolphins team ranked 14th (27.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts if Williams is unable to suit up in Week 14.
Tyreek Hill (illness) DNP for Dolphins on Thursday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (illness) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hill was added to the injury report with an illness on Thursday and was absent from practice. Assuming he is able to return to practice on Friday, Hill should be good to go against the Chargers. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information. Jaylen Waddle (leg) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.
Giants' Saquon Barkley (neck) limited on Thursday
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (neck) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley was added to the injury report with a neck issue on Thursday and logged a limited practice. Friday's practice report will provide more information, it's possible this is just some mid-week maintenance for Barkley. Keep an eye on his practice participation tomorrow.
D'Onta Foreman (foot) returns to Panthers practice Thursday
Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman (foot) was a limited participant at practice on Thursday. Foreman was upgraded after being held out of Wednesday's practice. He should be fine for Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Chuba Hubbard will likely take over in a three-down role if Foreman suffers a setback. Foreman has at least 24 carries in three of the last five games, but he has 11 or fewer in the other two, so game script is a key factor for his workload. Per numberFire's NFL Heat Map, the Panthers are 3.5-point underdogs versus the Seahawks in Week 14.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst (calf) DNP on Wednesday
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hurst was forced to exit Week 13's game early with a calf injury and did not return. Earlier in the week the Bengals said Hurst is doubtful to face Cleveland and today's absence reinforces that. Barring a sudden turnaround expect Hurst to remain absent from practice this week and be ruled out for Week 14.
4 NFL FanDuel Studs to Target in Week 14
Spending your available salary in any DFS lineup on a stud can make or break your lineup. These high-salaried players will take up the majority of your budget, so it’s critical to carefully consider which ones you’ll want for each slate. Whether it’s trying to capture a safe floor in a cash game or chasing a huge game to help you win a tournament, nailing the expensive players is one of the keys to making winning NFL lineups on FanDuel.
Fantasy Football: 3 Things We Learned in Week 13
Perhaps more than anything, fantasy football is a game of adjustments. Season-long fantasy doesn't end at the draft, and smart managers learn to take the trends and data that each week of games offers and apply it to their roster decisions moving forward. This weekly piece will look at trends...
Lions' D'Andre Swift (ankle) limited on Wednesday
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Swift was added to the injury report with an ankle injury and logged a limited practice on Wednesday. In Week 13, Swift saw the majority of touches in the Lions' backfield for the first time since Week 1. Another injury could threaten to derail that positive momentum. Coming off an increased workload it's possible today with more of a maintenance day for Swift, but given his history of dealing with injuries this season some caution is needed. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat against Detroit
Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons. Robinson was cleared to play on Monday, but he never checked in. Jimmy Butler (conditioning) has been ruled out for the second leg of the back-to-back, so Robinson should have a better chance to see the floor Tuesday. He has made one 12-minute appearance in the last seven games.
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 14 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
Week 14 NFL Power Rankings, Presented by GMC
Everyone has their own set of NFL power rankings, but not all of them take computer-driven, algorithmically-derived approaches that look at underlying data to figure out true team strength. But numberFire's power rankings do just that. Throughout the entire NFL season as teams ebb and flow, GMC will offer stability....
