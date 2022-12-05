Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Still Upset At Eric Bischoff Over ESPN ’30 For 30′ Interview
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has accomplished a great deal in pro wrestling, for which he is revered. However, Flair is known to hold a grudge, and this was the case when it comes to his relationship with Eric Bischoff as well. It seems the reason for his beef with Bischoff has been revealed as well.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Big Man Believes He's The One To Beat Roman Reigns
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has had an incredible two years atop the WWE, dominating the main event scene with the longest title reign of the modern era. The iconic reign for "The Tribal Chief" started in 2020, when he won the Universal Championship from two stars who would soon after be released from the company: Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Was Tired Of Being Broke Before Joining WWE
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. In his two runs with WWE, Lesnar has managed to become one of the wealthiest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. However, it was not always like this for Lesnar. Jim...
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens asked Cody Rhodes if he could honor Dusty Rhodes in WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series
Kevin Owens paid tribute to the late, great Dusty Rhodes in his second WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. The former WWE Universal Champion teamed with Sheamus, Drew McIntrye, Ridge Holland, & Butch against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos , Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) in the match, but the babyface team came up short.
ComicBook
AEW Star Pushes Back Against Criticism Toward Their In-Ring Style
Athena (fka Ember Moon) made a few headlines recently when she started showing a much more vicious style in matches on AEW Dark & Dark Elevation. However, it wasn't long before online wrestling fans started accusing her of working too stiff and being "unsafe" in the ring. The former NXT Women's Champion appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and addressed her change in attitude and in-ring style. She's set to challenge Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women's World Championship this Saturday at Final Battle in Garland, Texas.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Whereabouts During WWE RAW This Week
Roman Reigns’ stock continues to rise every week as he remains the biggest star in WWE even now. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion doesn’t always appear every week, and that merely adds to his overall value as a WWE Superstar. He was also absent from RAW this week, and it seems he had some interesting plans.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Says William Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE When He Returns
William Regal seems set to return to WWE at the beginning of the new year. Regal recently requested to not have his contract renewed by the company due to wanting to return to WWE. Tony Khan stated that Regal wanted to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in the company,...
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Cannot Appear On WWE Television As Part Of His AEW Release
William Regal leaving AEW caused a lot of shock among wrestling fans, since he was contracted for a good amount of time. Apparently, AEW and Regal came to terms on a release that was conditional. While speaking at the ROH Final Battle media call, AEW CEO & President Tony Khan...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Discusses His Issues With Eric Bischoff
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, where the wrestling legend discussed a variety of topics related to his upcoming Peacock documentary, Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair. Flair’s lengthy history with former boss Eric Bischoff generated the following comments from the one-time leader...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Removed From Upcoming WWE Live Events
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. He eventually became a champion on the main roster on a couple of occasions. He was written off WWE television, and now it seems he has been removed from all upcoming WWE events.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Written Off TV
This week’s episode of Raw was action packed and ahead of the show WWE was advertising that The Usos would defend the Undisputed Tag Team Titles against Elias and Matt Riddle. However, Elias was attacked prior to the match, so Kevin Owens ended up taking his place. The Usos...
ComicBook
Absent WWE Superstar Spotted With AEW Champion
WWE has been without Sasha Banks and Naomi for over six months now. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out of the company this past May, citing frustration with their creative direction. According to reports, Naomi was scheduled to pin Banks in a six-woman No. 1 Contender's match for Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. The duo reportedly did not want to tease dissension within their team, as they were in favor of helping grow the women's tag division. Banks and Naomi's walkout was directly referenced on both Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown commentary the week of their exit, and the two have not been mentioned since.
411mania.com
JBL Recalls Recommending Fit Finlay To Vince McMahon When He Signed With WWE
JBL was brought into WWE in 1995, and he says when he came on board he immediately recommended that Vince McMahon sign Fit Finlay. Finlay didn’t come into WWE until 2001, but JBL recalled on the latest Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw how when he came on board Vince asked for recommendations regarding talent in Europe, where JBL had worked through the Catch Wrestling Association, and he brought up Finlay’s name.
ComicBook
James Gunn Names Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star "Best Actor" He's Ever Worked With
James Gunn will end his tenure with Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters to focus solely on his work as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Since the film won't be released until next year, the director is dually focusing on both of his jobs and even released the first teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week during CCXP Brazil. Fans have been rewatching the trailer to see if they missed any cool details that the director hid, and one fan on Twitter seemed to miss Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. When Gunn pointed out that the actor appeared in the teaser twice, another fan asked why he race-swapped the character. The director then revealed that Iwuji was cast because he was the best actor he's ever worked with. You can check out the tweets thread below.
Yardbarker
Conrad Thompson dismisses the idea of Ric Flair wrestling again
Ric Flair had what was promised to be his last match in July over WWE SummerSlam weekend when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to beat Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal in the main event. It was the first time that Flair had wrestled in 11 years. Although it is...
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Hypes Upcoming Peacock Documentary – “The Most Accurate Depiction Of Me”
Ric Flair is really excited for the world to see a new documentary about his life. After a 50-year career in pro wrestling, there’s a lot to cover when it comes to the life of the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. As a 16-time World Heavyweight Champion in promotions in like the NWA, WCW and WWE, Flair is one of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling. Flair also lived life to the fullest as a kiss-stealing, wheeling, dealing, son of a gun. Flair also has had multiple near-death experiences including a plane crash in the 1970s before his career really took off in the 1980s and nearly dying in 2017 as well.
ComicBook
WWE: Possible Sign That Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Is in Motion
Time is ticking for WWE to make a dream clash of the Anoa'i family happen. Recent reports have suggested that WWE is looking to lock in the WWE WrestleMania 39 main event by mid-January, likely due to the fact that it is directly linked to January's WWE Royal Rumble. The multi-man battle royal mandates that the winner challenges the world champion later that year at WrestleMania, and with Roman Reigns currently holding both of WWE's top prizes, Reigns's Mania opponent would need to get that Royal Rumble W in order to make their match happen. With that logic in mind, reports have suggested that WWE is considering having Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson compete in and win the men's Royal Rumble match next month.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Had Staggering Number of Visual Effects Shots
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was the final Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to hit theatres this year, and it's been a big hit. The film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% critics score and a 94% audience score. ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "emotional and uplifting." A lot of work went into the film, which was helmed by Ryan Coogler, and there are some behind-the-scenes facts that may surprise you. Recently, The Hollywood Reporter released an in-depth look at the visual effects of the year's biggest films, and it was revealed that 88% of the shots in Wakanda Forever were VFX. In fact, the film had 2,548 shots, and 2,233 of them required visual effects.
ComicBook
Update on WWE's Plans for The New Day in NXT
The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made a surprise appearance on this week's NXT and wound up getting booked to face Pretty Deadly for the NXT Championships this Saturday at NXT Deadline. Shawn Michaels then took part in a media conference call on Thursday and explained how the idea to bring Kingston and Woods down to the developmental brand came about and how long they intend to stay on the brand. While the two did challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in mid-November, they've otherwise been relegated to SmackDown's midcard ever since Big E suffered his broken neck earlier this year.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Is “Heartbroken” Vince McMahon Is No Longer In Charge Of WWE
While many were happy to see Vince McMahon retire from WWE back in July, there are some that were upset to see McMahon step down. One of those people is Ric Flair who said on his To Be The Man podcast that he is heartbroken Vince is no longer in WWE.
Comments / 0