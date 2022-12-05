ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Locker Room Preview: Former wide receiver Chris Francies to appear

By Indiana Schilz
 3 days ago

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Green Bay Packers come home from Chicago after their win over the Bears, Local 5’s Burke Griffin gears up for another Locker Room show.

Joined by co-host Jarrett Bush, the two will talk about the game against the Bears as well as look ahead to Green Bay’s much-needed bye week.

Former Packers wide receiver Chris Francies is scheduled to join the show live to talk with Griffin and Bush about his playing days and how the Packers can finish the season strong.

Join Local 5 News for Locker Room at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center on Tuesday, December 6, at 6:30 p.m.

