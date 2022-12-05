ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS Sports Notebook: Petrides and St. Peter’s grapplers have strong showings on the mat; Farrell hockey earns first win

The Staten Island Advance

CHSFL football: 3 Moore Catholic players earn individual awards, including Golden Eleven; 24 Islanders earn All-League

Three Moore Catholic varsity football players were selected for CHSFL individual player post-season awards for the 2022 season. Senior defensive back/wide receiver Michael Zeh, who saw significant action on both sides of the ball, was named a recipient of the CHSFL’s prestigious Monsignor Peters Memorial Golden Eleven Award. In...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

HS girls’ basketball roundup: Wiese’s monster 4th quarter lifts Curtis over Tottenville; Wagner’s Melious drops 40 (again)

Curtis needed a strong effort from its senior star, and luckily Dorothy Wiese came through. Trailing 31-26 heading into the fourth quarter against visiting Tottenville on Monday, Wiese exploded for 15 points in the final period to lift the Warriors to a 51-44 triumph. She finished the contest with 20 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 steals.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

HS girls’ basketball: Elhamalawy, Caliri set the tone as Moore Catholic’s press stifles St. Jean Baptiste in blowout win

The pressure was on, at least for the opposition. In a game that was frenetic in tempo and chaotic in transition, Moore Catholic’s full court press set the tone en route to a dominant victory over visiting St. Jean Baptiste in Wednesday’s CHSAA opener for the Mavericks. A strong first quarter, paced by coach Gene Henderson’s patented trapping defense, paved the way for Moore Catholic to open up an early-double digit lead on the way to recording a 72-47 triumph in Graniteville.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum

Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
PATERSON, NJ
matadornetwork.com

The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City

As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Comedy Club Carolines on Broadway shutting down

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Beloved comedy club Carolines on Broadway is shutting down, the club announced Tuesday night. The last show will be on Dec. 31. Carolines on Broadway has been in Times Square since 1992. Before that, the club was in Chelsea and in South Street Seaport. Owner Caroline Hirsch is not renewing the lease […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
