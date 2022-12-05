HS Sports Notebook: Petrides and St. Peter’s grapplers have strong showings on the mat; Farrell hockey earns first win

Read full article on original website
CHSFL football: 3 Moore Catholic players earn individual awards, including Golden Eleven; 24 Islanders earn All-League
Three Moore Catholic varsity football players were selected for CHSFL individual player post-season awards for the 2022 season. Senior defensive back/wide receiver Michael Zeh, who saw significant action on both sides of the ball, was named a recipient of the CHSFL’s prestigious Monsignor Peters Memorial Golden Eleven Award. In...
HS girls’ basketball roundup: Wiese’s monster 4th quarter lifts Curtis over Tottenville; Wagner’s Melious drops 40 (again)
Curtis needed a strong effort from its senior star, and luckily Dorothy Wiese came through. Trailing 31-26 heading into the fourth quarter against visiting Tottenville on Monday, Wiese exploded for 15 points in the final period to lift the Warriors to a 51-44 triumph. She finished the contest with 20 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 steals.
The Gym Bag: John Vosilla Memorial Toy Drive and Hockey Tourney is Saturday; Wagner track athletes earn NEC honors
The annual John Vosilla Memorial Toy Drive and Hockey Tournament will be staged Saturday (Dec. 10, 2022) from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Staten Island Skating Pavilion in Charleston. A former hockey player, coach, special education teacher and manager of the Arthur Kill facility, Vosilla’s 2016 passing at...
HS girls’ basketball: Elhamalawy, Caliri set the tone as Moore Catholic’s press stifles St. Jean Baptiste in blowout win
The pressure was on, at least for the opposition. In a game that was frenetic in tempo and chaotic in transition, Moore Catholic’s full court press set the tone en route to a dominant victory over visiting St. Jean Baptiste in Wednesday’s CHSAA opener for the Mavericks. A strong first quarter, paced by coach Gene Henderson’s patented trapping defense, paved the way for Moore Catholic to open up an early-double digit lead on the way to recording a 72-47 triumph in Graniteville.
HS boys’ hoops: Susan Wagner’s Xavier Barrow makes it look easy during PSAL win over Port Richmond
Susan Wagner’s faithful once again got treated to the X-zone. And, suffice it to say, they thoroughly enjoyed the exploits of one Xavier Barrow.
CYO basketball at Petrides: Tis the season for youth basketball | Subscribers can download photos for free
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- CYO basketball was the after-school special Monday evening. We stopped by Petrides to catch the action. Big scores, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent.
Former Island baseball standout’s recruiting program is sending local high schoolers to college -- by the hundreds
He was a star third baseman at Tottenville HS more than a decade ago. Now, he’s one of the region’s premiere youth talent developers with a penchant for sending local high schoolers to college baseball programs. In fact, Tom Kain’s Recruiting agency recently eclipsed a milestone -- placing...
Staten Island Academy hoopster Saran Moschella says ‘yes’ to United States Naval Academy
Planning strategically for the future. If it seems like Staten island Academy’s Saran Moschella hit the lottery, it certainly feels like it. The four-year varsity starter verbally committed to Navy, where she is planning to compete for the Midshipmen’s women’s basketball team. The West Brighton resident’s official...
All rise: Aaron Judge is back in the Bronx -- get his No. 99 gear and game-used memorabilia while it’s hot!
The Bronx is burning with anticipation and excitement for the return of Yankees superstar Aaron Judge -- but these great deals on Judge gear and memorabilia from Fanatics.com are even hotter. The Yankees slugger agreed to a nine-year, $360M deal with the organization on Wednesday. “Judge” is the biggest name...
New York Mets lock up Nimmo for eight years: reports
The New York Mets locked up centerfielder Brandon Nimmo for eight years at a price tag of $162 million, according to reports. The deal, which comes to an average of $20.5 million a year, comes a day after MLB’s Winter Meetings ended. The team also agreed to a one-year,...
1st snow of season could unfold in New York City, coastal Northeast
Those hoping for some holiday cheer in the form of snow may not have to wait much longer in portions of the Northeast, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Residents in locations near the Atlantic coast will likely receive their first snowflakes and perhaps the first accumulating snow of the season this weekend.
Staten Island Ballet dancers set to stun Hilton Garden Inn with ‘The Nutcracker’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On a quiet street in the Sea View Historic District sits a charming building surrounded by towering trees. Stepping inside, you can hear the excited hum of chatter and the instrumental of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” as dancers practice various numbers.
Staten Island happenings roundup around town: Christmas Show at the St. George Theatre
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s the time of year when the Christmas, Hanukkah and Kawanzaa holidays are quickly descending upon us and the real meaning of the season to be jolly can sometimes get lost in the hustle and bustle. But take note: Sparkly, holiday themed productions meant...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge re-signs | 4 takeaways from Brian Cashman
SAN DIEGO — Brian Cashman was hardly keeping his eyes open. “I didn’t have any sleep,” he said, slumped in a chair in a nondescript conference room. “If I’m acting a little off, it’s because I am off.”. TO PURCHASE YANKEES TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS,...
N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum
Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
3rd team was in the mix for Aaron Judge | Will he be named captain of the Yankees now that he’s back in the Bronx?
The New York Yankees have re-signed outfielder Aaron Judge, giving him a nine-year, $360 million contract. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports “Indications are Aaron Judge turned down higher offers elsewhere because he wanted to remain a Yankee.”. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Aaron Judge flew into San Diego at...
matadornetwork.com
The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City
As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
For SILive.com subscribers: Free sandwich giveaway at Anthony’s Paninoteca this Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Who’s hungry for a delicious Italian hero?. We are giving away one free signature sandwich to the first five Advance/SILive.com subscribers who show up to Anthony’s Paninoteca, located at 3994 Amboy Road in Great Kills, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Source: 2 men suffered horrific injuries in crash in Richmond
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car careened into a fence in Richmond early on Thursday morning in a crash where two men in their 20s suffered horrific injuries, according to a source with knowledge of investigation. One man in his 20s had his head impaled on a wooden fence...
Comedy Club Carolines on Broadway shutting down
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Beloved comedy club Carolines on Broadway is shutting down, the club announced Tuesday night. The last show will be on Dec. 31. Carolines on Broadway has been in Times Square since 1992. Before that, the club was in Chelsea and in South Street Seaport. Owner Caroline Hirsch is not renewing the lease […]
