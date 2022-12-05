Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Missing Vidor teen girl safe, man who helped with search arrested for harboring a runaway
VIDOR — Chelsea Stewart, the 14-year-old girl that had been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022, has been found and is reported as safe. The Vidor Police Department issued the following update after locating her:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police...
Police say 44-year-old man arrested for harboring runaway Vidor teen had helped search for her
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 44-year-old man who helped search for a missing 14-year-old Vidor girl by handing out fliers is now behind bars after police say he was hiding her in a Beaumont home. The 14-year-old Vidor girl, who was missing for more than three weeks, is now safe...
Beaumont police arrest Louisiana man after finding cocaine, weed, cash during IH-10 traffic stop
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 33-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars after Beaumont Police officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop along Interstate 10. Beaumont narcotics officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, along Interstate 10 near mile marker 835 about 10 miles west of the city according to a news release.
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: BPD identifies woman found dead behind building
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have identified a woman found dead behind a building as Sonai Rokieshey Nelson, 33, of Beaumont. Someone discovered her body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope.
KFDM-TV
PAPD Narcotics and Guns Unit arrests 2 after report of possible gang activity
BEAUMONT — According to the Port Arthur Police Department, On December 7, 2022, PAPD's Narcotics and Guns Unit officers investigated a report of possible gang members hanging out in a city apartment building while carrying weapons. Officers located and attempted to stop the suspects' vehicle after they say they...
KFDM-TV
Update: BPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian hit and run
BEAUMONT — According to Beaumont Police, the BPD Traffic Unit is now investigating what was previously described as a fatal auto pedestrian crash as a hit and run fatality. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 5:52 pm, Officers responded to a call in reference to a pedestrian that had been struck in the 2300 block of Interstate Highway 10 westbound. It is unknown at this time what vehicle/s struck the pedestrian and the investigation is on going, says BPD.
Beaumont Police identify man hit, killed on Interstate 10 westbound Thursday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, of Marshall, Tx, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
SHERIFF: Man arrested in Polk County for aggravated assault, children present
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cory Lilley, 31, was taken into custody on Dec. 8 after the Polk County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call in reference to a female in distress and needing assistance. According to the sheriff’s office, when they arrived on the scene, they allegedly witnessed a male subject actively assaulting a […]
12newsnow.com
Joyriding auto shop employees lead cops to bust Nederland Garage owner for meth possession
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland police say that an ongoing drug investigation led them to a little more than just drugs. Police say that workers at Nederland Garage in the 2200 block of Nederland Ave were using customer's vehicles without their permission. On Thursday when officers searched the home of...
4 wanted, 2 in custody for drive-by shootings that wounded 3, including child, teen at Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to two separate drive-by shootings in the same home that left a man, a teen and a child injured. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a November 4, 2022 newscast.) Dearius Keshawn Owens turned...
kjas.com
Beaumont mother charged with injuring infant child who later died
Beaumont Police say a mother is charged with causing injuries that led to the death of her infant child. According to Police, 27-year-old Quenisha Hawkins is accused of causing the death of 5-month old JaKaiden Shaw after the child suffered injuries such as shaking, multiple fractures, severe eye injury, and brain injury.
Driver gets 10-year probation, 180 jail days for intoxication assault that injured teen
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 39-year-old Nederland man will spend weekends in jail for almost two years and the next ten years on probation after pleading guilty to an intoxication assault that injured a teenager. Thomas Adam Kent, of Nederland, was ordered by Judge Stevens to serve 180 days...
East Texas News
Former martial arts instructor sentenced
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
fox4beaumont.com
BPD Chief Jim Singletary earns Lifetime Achievement Award in Eastern District of Texas
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department - Congratulations to our very own Chief James P. Singletary!. At the 2022 Law Enforcement Appreciation Awards for the Eastern District of Texas, Chief was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award. It took some major, covert secrecy to keep this as a surprise from Chief, but it was well worth it!!
Port Arthur family sues accused drunk driver in death of 24-year-old man
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A family from Port Arthur is filing a civil suit after their loved one was killed by an accused drunk driver in October. Irving Canela, 24, was driving along Highway 73 when Daniel Clayton Rawley of Pearland allegedly collided head-on with him while driving the wrong way, according to Texas Department of Public Safety investigators.
mocomotive.com
Featured Felons for the Week of 12-02-2022
Multi-County Crime Stoppers: Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4569667.
Jasper County youth baseball coach indicted for child exploitation
BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A South Texas man has been indicted for child exploitation charges, authorities announced Thursday.Adam Dales Isaacks, 39, of Silsbee, was indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 7, 2022, on six counts of transporting a minor for sexual activity. Isaacks, who was described as a trusted member of the community, served as a youth coach for and president of the Evadale Little League Baseball organization from 2020 through 2021. He's accused of using his position to sexually abuse children.Prosecutors said that Isaacks would transport his victims from Texas to other states for sporting and camping events. During these trips, Isaacks allegedly sexually abused his victims.If he's convicted, Isaacks faces between 10 years and life in federal prison.
Louisiana Town Enforces No Pit Bull Ordinance – Dog Owners React
A Louisiana town in Beauregard Parish has more than a dozen owners of the pit bull breed of dog gnashing their own teet this morning. The principles behind the ordinance in Merryville say the ordinance is nothing new. However, their decision to enforce the ordinance has taken some of the breed's owners by surprise.
fox4beaumont.com
City to vote on study to determine feasibility of bringing full service hotel downtown
BEAUMONT — The agenda for Monday's Beaumont City Council meeting includes a vote to authorize a marketing study to determine the feasibility of bringing a full service hotel to downtown Beaumont. The agenda indicates the city has invested significantly in redeveloping downtown, bringing festivals, private events, and arts and...
