ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Elusive Suspect Driving Stolen Car Smashes Into Police Cruiser In Virginia, Officials Say

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfPcW_0jYDdfPp00

Authorities say that a 24-year-old man put officers through their paces after smashing into a marked police cruiser and attempting to take elaborate steps to elude arrest in Prince William County.

Jaquan Malik Fitchett, who officials said has no fixed address, is facing multiple charges after leading police on a lengthy pursuit in an allegedly stolen vehicle before resisting arrest as officers attempted to take him into custody.

The incident began shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 when officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the Westgate Apartments in the 8100 block of Portwood Turnpike in Manassas for reports of a man who was unresponsive inside a parked vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found Fitchett, who was inside a vehicle that they determined had been recently reported stolen.

Police say that as the officers approached, Fitchett and other occupants inside the car refused to follow commands, and eventually, he allegedly reversed the vehicle at a high rate of speed into a police cruiser before speeding away.

No officers were struck.

Additional officers later spotted the suspect vehicle on Sudley Road, though Fitchett remained elusive, according to a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson. He then drove into the parking lot of an area business and down an access road before the occupants all fled on foot.

Using a police K9 and Fairfax County Police helicopter, investigators were initially unable to locate Fitchett or the other occupants of the stolen vehicle, though they later received a report of a suspicious person in the 10600 block of Provincial Drive, which was Fitchett.

When officers arrived at the location, they found Fitchett, who struggled briefly when they attempted to take him into custody.

Once he was safely apprehended, investigators said that officers located several other items that had been reported stolen in Prince William County. There was no word about any charges for the other occupants of the vehicle.

Fitchett was ultimately apprehended and charged with:

  • Possession of a stolen vehicle;
  • Hit-and-run;
  • Felony eluding;
  • Reckless driving;
  • Driving without a license;
  • Providing false identity to law enforcement;
  • Possession of a controlled substance;
  • Obstruction of justice;
  • Petit larceny.

He is being held without bond pending his next court appearance, which has not been announced.

Comments / 0

Related
fredericksburg.today

Dealership burglary and arrest in King George

On Wednesday, November 30th 2022 at approximately 6:30 AM, King George Sheriff’s Office received a call from an employee at Elite Auto Nation, located on James Madison Pkwy in the area of Ridge Rd., stating that he believed the dealership had been burglarized. Deputies responded to the business and...
KING GEORGE, VA
NBC Washington

Highway Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-66 in Fairfax County: Police

A highway worker was killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, Virginia, Thursday while trying to help people involved in another crash, police said. Virginia State Police say they are searching for a maroon car that crashed into the worker, 32-year-old Jonathan W. Franzell of Culpeper. Franzell...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Highway worker struck, killed by vehicle on I-66 while checking on drivers involved in crash

FAIRFAX, Va. - A highway worker was struck and killed overnight in Fairfax County after he went to check on the drivers involved in a crash he witnessed. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathan W. Franzell of Culpeper, Virginia was part of a work crew set up along Interstate 66 near exit 60 Thursday morning just before 1 a.m. when he witnessed a collision involving two vehicles.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Police release surveillance video in search for Dumfries murder suspect

Police have released surveillance video and increased a reward for information in the unsolved Nov. 12 murder of a Woodbridge man found shot to death in his car in Dumfries. Officers were called to the area of Williamstown and Old Triangle roads at 5:35 a.m. after "multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
DUMFRIES, VA
WTOP

Va. highway worker killed in hit-and-run after checking on drivers in crash

A highway construction worker was struck and killed on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County early Thursday morning, the Virginia State Police said. Shortly before 1 a.m., the worker, Jonathan W. Franzell, of Culpeper, Virginia, saw a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-66, near Exit 60, the police said. He told his supervisor he was heading over to check on the drivers and exited his work vehicle.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper suspects in jail after seizure of fentanyl valued at $16k

Two Culpeper residents have been arrested, and more than $16,000 of pressed fentanyl has been seized, following a search warrant executed in the 300 block of Wine Street. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force after the operation resulted in 67 grams, or 670 pills, and two firearms.
CULPEPER, VA
Daily Voice

Several Dead After Shootings Tear Across Maryland, Two Mysteriously Shot While Driving

Three people are dead after two separate incidents in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. The first shooting left one man dead after he was found laying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Two more people were found dead a short time later around 3:40 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Woman robbed of wallet near waterfront in Old Town

A woman was robbed of her wallet in the 100 block of King Street in Old Town early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), according to Alexandria Police. The incident was reported at around 4:45 a.m. near the waterfront, hours after thousands of people attended the annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights on the Potomac River.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School

New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.
SUITLAND, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy