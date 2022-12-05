ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Lights of Love at UVA hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Lights of Love tree lighting event was held Wednesday evening at the University of Virginia Health System. This event helps support programs UVA Hospital Auxiliary has to support patients such as pet and music therapy. Fundraisers like this play a large role in its...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Murray Elementary celebrates namesake, makes dedication wall

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Area schools have been changing their original names recently because of historical ties to racism or Native American genocide. But one Albemarle school is keeping its name: Murray Elementary. Virginia L. Murray was Albemarle County's first black supervisor and is known for improving teacher...
cbs19news

Focus group to focus on creating programs for area teens

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville area teens have a chance to help develop programs for their peers. The Piedmont YMCA will be holding a Teen Think Tank on Dec. 14. Youths between the ages of 11 and 18 and parents are invited to participate in a 90-minute focus group...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Sentara MJH launches new cardiac rehab program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has a new cardiac rehab program. The program is called Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab (ICR). It enables the hospital to increase its focus on patient education and treatment. This type of program has 72 sections to monitor people's hearts instead...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Experts: Be cautious when giving children adult medicine

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local health officials are saying parents should be cautious when giving children adult medicine. During a weekly health briefing, University of Virginia Health System doctors say there has been a shortage of infant and children's medications. Everything from Tylenol to Amoxicillin has been harder for parents to find.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Community Counts: Charlottesville Young Professionals Network

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Community Counts segment, Bo Sykes sits down with Zenas Choi, the chair of the Charlottesville Young Professionals Network, to talk about YPN's services, resources and activities. For more information, click here. Watch the next Community Counts segment on Magic on the Mall.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

New public input platform launched

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents of Charlottesville have a new way to provide input to the city regarding policies and programs. The city has launched Polco, an online engagement platform that allows community members to provide direct input to the decision-making process. According to a release, officials will post...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Rita Dove honored at Library of Congress

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia professor was honored Thursday night at the Library of Congress. Rita Dove, former U.S. Poet Laureate and current Henry Hoyns Professor of Creative Writing at UVA, received the Rebekah Johnson Bobbitt National Prize for Poetry. She was recognized for lifetime achievement. Heid...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Feel Good Friday: Local dogs featured in this year's Puppy Bowl

TROY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The furriest rivalry in sports is back. The Puppy Bowl is a competition that dates back to 2004 and continues to steal people’s hearts with its adorable athletes. Some of those athletes featured reside in the Charlottesville area. Green Dogs Unleashed has five of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
CULPEPER, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Tastee Freez owner gets snack bar and gift shop

December 6, 1962 — On Monday of this week Mrs. Wilbur G. Jenkins received possession of the Little Snack Bar and Brown’s Gift Shop near the Luray Singing Tower on West Main Street. Mrs. Jenkins, who also operates the Luray Tastee Freez, states that the snack bar would...
LURAY, VA
cbs19news

Perrone, UVA's North Fork team up for autonomous shuttle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An autonomous shuttle will soon begin operating at the University of Virginia’s discovery park, North Fork. Perrone Robotics announced a contract with the UVA Foundation to provide a free circulator shuttle service at the facility on Thursday. According to a release, a variety...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Gas prices decreasing in time for holiday travel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s a combination of a few factors and a just bit of holiday magic, but gas prices are down as holiday travel picks up. The current average price per gallon of gas in Virginia is lower than it was one year ago. Experts say...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA researchers' discovery may help prevent harmful drug interactions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have made a discovery that may help prevent harmful drug interactions. According to a release, the finding could speed up the drug-development process as well. Until now, scientists had assumed that a protein in the blood...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Two Charlottesville schools receive new names

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Sam Brunelle debuts live 'Beyond the Arc' show

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Fans are used to seeing Sam Brunelle behind the mic, but now the UVA forward is asking the questions with the debut of her new live show "Beyond the Arc". "When I was at Notre Dame I did a radio show there that I called...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy