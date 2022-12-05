Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander TrailTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in VirginiaTravel MavenNellysford, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Related
cbs19news
Lights of Love at UVA hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Lights of Love tree lighting event was held Wednesday evening at the University of Virginia Health System. This event helps support programs UVA Hospital Auxiliary has to support patients such as pet and music therapy. Fundraisers like this play a large role in its...
cbs19news
Murray Elementary celebrates namesake, makes dedication wall
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Area schools have been changing their original names recently because of historical ties to racism or Native American genocide. But one Albemarle school is keeping its name: Murray Elementary. Virginia L. Murray was Albemarle County's first black supervisor and is known for improving teacher...
cbs19news
Focus group to focus on creating programs for area teens
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville area teens have a chance to help develop programs for their peers. The Piedmont YMCA will be holding a Teen Think Tank on Dec. 14. Youths between the ages of 11 and 18 and parents are invited to participate in a 90-minute focus group...
cbs19news
Sentara MJH launches new cardiac rehab program
ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has a new cardiac rehab program. The program is called Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab (ICR). It enables the hospital to increase its focus on patient education and treatment. This type of program has 72 sections to monitor people's hearts instead...
cbs19news
Experts: Be cautious when giving children adult medicine
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local health officials are saying parents should be cautious when giving children adult medicine. During a weekly health briefing, University of Virginia Health System doctors say there has been a shortage of infant and children's medications. Everything from Tylenol to Amoxicillin has been harder for parents to find.
cbs19news
Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
cbs19news
Community Counts: Charlottesville Young Professionals Network
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Community Counts segment, Bo Sykes sits down with Zenas Choi, the chair of the Charlottesville Young Professionals Network, to talk about YPN's services, resources and activities. For more information, click here. Watch the next Community Counts segment on Magic on the Mall.
cbs19news
New public input platform launched
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents of Charlottesville have a new way to provide input to the city regarding policies and programs. The city has launched Polco, an online engagement platform that allows community members to provide direct input to the decision-making process. According to a release, officials will post...
cbs19news
Rita Dove honored at Library of Congress
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia professor was honored Thursday night at the Library of Congress. Rita Dove, former U.S. Poet Laureate and current Henry Hoyns Professor of Creative Writing at UVA, received the Rebekah Johnson Bobbitt National Prize for Poetry. She was recognized for lifetime achievement. Heid...
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this week
A popular discount store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the popular discount store chain BJ's Wholesale Club will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Midlothian.
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: Local dogs featured in this year's Puppy Bowl
TROY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The furriest rivalry in sports is back. The Puppy Bowl is a competition that dates back to 2004 and continues to steal people’s hearts with its adorable athletes. Some of those athletes featured reside in the Charlottesville area. Green Dogs Unleashed has five of...
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
pagevalleynews.com
Tastee Freez owner gets snack bar and gift shop
December 6, 1962 — On Monday of this week Mrs. Wilbur G. Jenkins received possession of the Little Snack Bar and Brown’s Gift Shop near the Luray Singing Tower on West Main Street. Mrs. Jenkins, who also operates the Luray Tastee Freez, states that the snack bar would...
cbs19news
Perrone, UVA's North Fork team up for autonomous shuttle
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An autonomous shuttle will soon begin operating at the University of Virginia’s discovery park, North Fork. Perrone Robotics announced a contract with the UVA Foundation to provide a free circulator shuttle service at the facility on Thursday. According to a release, a variety...
WHSV
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
cbs19news
Miyares sends restitution money to people deceived by Madison County business
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of people deceived by a Madison County company claiming to sell service dogs will be receiving restitution checks in the mail. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Friday that his office has mailed checks worth a total of more than $190,000 to 94 consumers.
cbs19news
Gas prices decreasing in time for holiday travel
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s a combination of a few factors and a just bit of holiday magic, but gas prices are down as holiday travel picks up. The current average price per gallon of gas in Virginia is lower than it was one year ago. Experts say...
cbs19news
UVA researchers' discovery may help prevent harmful drug interactions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have made a discovery that may help prevent harmful drug interactions. According to a release, the finding could speed up the drug-development process as well. Until now, scientists had assumed that a protein in the blood...
NBC 29 News
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
cbs19news
Sam Brunelle debuts live 'Beyond the Arc' show
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Fans are used to seeing Sam Brunelle behind the mic, but now the UVA forward is asking the questions with the debut of her new live show "Beyond the Arc". "When I was at Notre Dame I did a radio show there that I called...
Comments / 0