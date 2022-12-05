Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying in a Bear Market
Despite a turbulent market, the world's most successful investors are still net buyers of dividend-paying stocks. Ray Dalio and Bridgewater Associates made a big bet on healthcare conglomerate Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter. Israel Englander and Millennium Management bought shares of a company that was subsequently acquired by Prologis,...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
NASDAQ
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
Team Biden’s 401(k) heist could raid your retirement for a woke agenda
President Joe Biden is threatening the returns of 401(k) savings accounts, risking millions of workers’ comfortable retirements. If you put money into a 401(k), beware. Until now, the law always required fund managers entrusted with your savings to invest the money where it’s expected to get the top profit for you. Period. But late last month, Biden’s Labor Department announced a rule change that goes into effect at the end of January. It will allow fund managers to invest your money in the stocks of companies that favor left-wing policies, even if they earn a lower return. It’s legalized theft. The future...
NASDAQ
The China Crisis Could Send These Dividends Soaring 300%
China's over-the-top COVID lockdowns are setting up a surprising "all-American" dividend opportunity for us contrarians. The pushback, which President Xi (shockingly) didn't see coming, has shuttered plants left and right. Last Monday alone, Honda, Yamaha and Volkswagen closed factories in China, as did Nissan, Mazda and Mitsubishi. And Apple (AAPL)...
NASDAQ
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series GG Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $24.93 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRB was trading at a 0.48% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.52% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Is SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 10/21/2015, smart beta exchange traded fund SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on...
3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Dividend Kings are great long-term wealth builders. Here are three that Wall Street feels have a particularly good upside.
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
This REIT has a long track record of increasing its annual dividend payouts and is well-positioned to weather a recession.
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights United Therapeutics, StoneCo, Reinsurance Group of America and United Airlines
Chicago, IL – December 8, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are United Therapeutics Corp. UTHR, StoneCo Ltd. STNE , Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. RGA and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL. 4 Stocks with Upgrade Broker Ratings for Attractive Returns. While recent economic data point...
NASDAQ
ET, EPD, or ENB: Which High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Fetch the Best Returns?
Investors are caught between stubbornly high inflation and the growing possibility of a recession. Amid these uncertain times, stocks generating high dividend yields that are backed by solid cash could be a great addition to investors’ portfolios.Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we placed Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD), and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) against each other to pick the dividend stock that could fetch the best returns.
NASDAQ
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this company have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the...
2 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now for Under $35
The ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and lingering recession concerns have necessitated adding a defensive layer to one’s portfolio. As the market volatility is not expected to lessen anytime soon, it could...
NASDAQ
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/8/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. PIONEER BANCORP INC (PBFS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The...
NASDAQ
Thermo Fisher Stock (NYSE:TMO): Is Its Superb Quality Worth the Price?
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) stock has recorded one of the most impressive performances among its diagnostics and research peers over the past several years. Despite shares correcting recently, Thermo Fisher is still up almost 200% over the past five years. The stock’s success story has been attributed to the company having masterfully combined organic and M&A growth that has resulted in unlocking magnificent economies of scale. That said, I believe that Thermo Fisher Scientific remains expensive. In the current environment, its valuation multiple is hardly justifiable, despite the company’s multiple qualities. Accordingly, I am neutral on the stock.
Comments / 0