Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Bare Baby Bump as She Snaps Bathroom Selfie in Bralette
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby together Chrissy Teigen is getting closer to meeting her baby on the way. The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a new shot of her baby bump on her Instagram Story Monday, showing her bare stomach as she wore an unbuttoned denim shirt and a bralette. As she snapped the bathroom selfie, Teigen put one hand on her bump as she stood in front of a sink in a casual outfit and black face mask. Last week, Teigen and husband John Legend, who...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Slams Trolls Who Call Her 'Ugly' with No Makeup: 'It's Insane to Say'
"I'm beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like," Keke Palmer tweeted following her makeup-free date night with boyfriend Darius Jackson Keke Palmer has a message for her haters. On Monday night, the Nope star stepped out for a New York City date night with her boyfriend Darius Jackson, following her surprise pregnancy announcement on Saturday Night Live. The couple was spotted at a New York Rangers vs. Saint Louis Blues hockey game at Madison Square Garden, where she and Jackson were...
Brooke Shields Has a Hilarious Response When Her Daughters Ask Why She Doesn't Cook for Holidays
Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy Brooke Shields has the perfect answer as to why she isn't the one cooking on the holidays. On Tuesday's episode of The Rachael Ray Show, the actress, 57, chatted with host Rachael Ray about her family's festivities, sharing that her two daughters are "always complaining" that their mom doesn't cook. "They are always complaining to me, 'How come you don't cook? Other mothers cook,' " she said of daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19. In response to her...
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Mourns Death of 'Beautiful' Baby Niece Lennon: 'Unimaginable'
Jenna Johnson's brother Ashton announced on Instagram that his daughter was delivered stillborn on Dec. 2 Jenna Johnson is mourning the loss of her baby niece Lennon Sky, who was delivered stillborn last week. On Wednesday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 28, announced on Instagram that her brother Ashton Johnson and his wife Skyler "went through the unimaginable as they lost their baby girl this last week." Jenna shared a series of photos from a snowy graveside memorial for Lennon, where a photo of the baby girl was...
Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'
The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Toni Collette Announces Divorce from Her Husband as Photos of Him Kissing Another Woman Surface
"We're united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other," Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi said in a statement Wednesday Toni Collette and her husband are going their separate ways after 20 years of marriage. The Stowaway actress, 50, announced her breakup from Dave Galafassi, 44, on Instagram Wednesday, less than a week after returning to the platform. Collette shared a statement on behalf of both her and her estranged husband, which read, "It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing." "We're united in...
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Smile with Daughter Tallulah in Holiday Photo: 'I Love My Parents'
The entire Willis-Moore clan appeared to get together for a family dinner, including Tallulah Willis' dog Pilaf Tallulah Belle Willis is sharing her love for her parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore! On Wednesday, Tallulah, 28, shared a photo on Instagram of herself, her dog Pilaf and Moore, 60, snuggling up to each other, while Bruce, 60, and Pilaf appear to lock eyes. "the laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning 🤭🥰," Tallulah wrote in the caption to the photo, which shows the three family members together...
Mary Jo Eustace 'Respects' Son's 'Right to Express Himself' After Calling Her Out Online: Source
"I'm sure it's very hurtful for Mary Jo to hear that her son is talking negatively about her," a source tells PEOPLE after son Jack McDermott claimed she created a "strain on our family dynamic" A source tells PEOPLE that Mary Jo Eustace continues to "respect" her son Jack McDermott's "right to express himself" after he called out his mom on Instagram this week, alleging she created a "strain on our family dynamic." On Monday, Eustace's 24-year-old son with Dean McDermott claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that she "spread information about...
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
Succession star Brian Cox says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced something ‘clearly traumatic’
Succession star Brian Cox has given his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s allegations of racism against the royal family.In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Markle accused an unidentified member of the royal family of raising concerns about the colour of the couple’s son Archie’s skin.Buckingham palace said in a statement at the time: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”Cox was interviewed by Good Morning Britain last night (6 December) at the Ripple of...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Kelly Clarkson Enjoys 'Date Night' with Daughter River Rose, 8, at People's Choice Awards
She gave a shout-out to her 6-year-old son Remington Alexander, who was home sick Kelly Clarkson turned the 2022 People's Choice Awards into a mother-daughter night out. The singer brought 8-year-old River Rose to the awards show Tuesday night. When her eponymous talk show won daytime talk show of 2022, Clarkson ended her acceptance speech with a shout-out to her plus-one and son Remington Alexander, 6, who was at home. "Thank you all so much, this is awesome," she said onstage as her River cheered from their table. "I'm...
Keke Palmer Says Her Parents Did Well at 'Making Sure That I Was Not Exploited' as a Child Actor
Keke Palmer said her parents ensured her early roles "could only make me feel proud about who I am" Keke Palmer is crediting her parents for how they helped her navigate her acting career. In a new episode of the Los Angeles Times' The Envelope podcast, Palmer, 29, said her parents ensured she was never "exploited in ways that made me feel less as a person" while she grew up as a child actor. "The exploitation, I don't think it's always this terrifying thing," Palmer told co-host Yvonne Villareal...
Charlize Theron Shares Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Her Dior Ads: 'Put a Shirt On!'
Charlize Theron is mom to August, 7, and Jackson, 10 Charlize Theron's kids' reactions to her work life are changing as they grow up. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the 47-year-old actress discussed how her children — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — are becoming more aware of their mom's fame and career. "In their heads, they're like, 'We know you work, but we're not 100 percent sure what you do,'" she told the outlet. "My younger one goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, it feels like you can't hold...
Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So It Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis
The actress ended up losing some of her hair during chemotherapy, and now she's celebrating its regrowth Alicia Witt is feeling good about her hair growth following her chemotherapy treatments for cancer. On Friday, the 47-year-old actress shared two selfies on Instagram proudly showing off how much her hair has grown back. The star admitted that she was originally hoping not to lose her hair amid her battle with cancer because she wanted to share her diagnosis on her own terms. "I don't mean for this to be a vanity post! but -...
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Says 'My Heart Beats to a Different Melody' Since Having Daughter Monaco
"It is hard work, but I love every part of it," the star, who shares the 11-month-old baby with husband Jeezy, said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast Jeannie Mai Jenkins is loving being a mom! In Tuesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the 43-year-old TV personality reflected on her new chapter as a mother, nearly one year after giving birth to daughter Monaco. "It is hard work, but I love every part of it," said the star, who shares Monaco with her husband Jeezy. "And it doesn't feel like work....
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Says Janelle Is 'Betraying' Him During Time with Ex Christine: 'This Is My House'
In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, tensions between the couple came to head when they discuss a potential meetup between Janelle and Christine Janelle and Kody Brown continue to be at odds on Sister Wives. Tensions between the couple come to a head when they discuss if their sons — Gabriel, 21, and Garrison, 24 — will take part in the family's holiday celebrations. "I think sometimes that Janelle has pit me against the boys or never supported me with the boys," Kody says in...
Cindy Crawford Surprises Trainer of 17 Years and Husband, Who Beat Addiction and Cancer, with Home Makeover
Cindy Crawford is giving back to a friend who's been her rock for 17 years. In this Monday's episode of Celebrity IOU on HGTV, the supermodel teams up with Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise Sarah, her longtime friend and personal trainer. The two see one another as sisters and have leaned on each other through good times and bad.
Kenan Thompson Shares Pete Davidson's Secret Dating Weapon: 'He's Just a Good-Hearted Person'
"Inside, I don't think he's out to harm a piece of cotton. Like, he's just a good kid," the Saturday Night Live star said of his former costar Kenan Thompson is gushing over his former Saturday Night Live costar, Pete Davidson. Thompson, 44, offered his two cents about how he believes Davidson, 29, has managed to secure relationships with high-profile women. "He's a sweet young man," Kenan told E! News "He's very kind, endearing, loves his mom and sister, and, you know, has hyper adoration for his father. He's...
