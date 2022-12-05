ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

New Extension For REAL ID Deadline Announced By DHS

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39cU0i_0jYDdZ4L00
A New York State REAL ID Photo Credit: Transportation Security Administration

You won't have to rush out to get your REAL ID if you haven't already done so, as officials announced plans to extend the full official enforcement deadline for the new form of identification that will be used to board domestic flights.

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday, Dec. 5, that it has extended the deadline for the REAL ID by two years, changing it from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025.

This gives states additional time to make sure their residents have licenses and ID cards that meet security standards established in the REAL ID Act.

After the enforcement deadline, federal agencies, such as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), will no longer be able to accept driver's licenses and ID cards that don't meet these federal standards, officials said.

DHS said the decision to extend the deadline was needed because the COVID-19 pandemic hindered peoples' ability to obtain a REAL ID and cause backlogs at state driver's license agencies.

“DHS continues to work closely with U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories to meet REAL ID requirements,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said. “This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Drug Raid Busts Newark Pair With 100+ Heroin Bricks, Cocaine: Prosecutor

Two women from Newark face drug trafficking charges after police seized "bricks" of heroin and cocaine during a raid Tuesday, Dec. 6. Newark police and detectives with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office executed search warrants at three properties Tuesday — one on the 100 block of Chadwick Avenue, another on the 200 block of Goldsmith Avenue, and a third on Harrison Avenue in Garfield, officials said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Decomposed Body Found Behind Maryland Grocery Store

Authorities have identified the decomposing body who was found behind a Maryland supermarket in mid-November, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced. Michael Kim Mancini, 21, was found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when members of the sheriff’s office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind the Safeway location.
MIDDLETOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Philly's 'Boy In The Box' Identified After 65 Years: Police

A boy found dead in a box 65 years ago in Philadelphia has been identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, city police announced at a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 8. Dubbed "The Boy in the Box" or "America's Unknown Child" after his body was found stuffed in a bassinet box along Susquehanna Road in February 1957, the boy's case was one of the oldest unsolved murders in Philadelphia history, according to the department.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested

Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School

New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.
SUITLAND, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing LaGrange Boys Believed To Be With Non-Custodial Parents

Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help locating two Hudson Valley boys who were allegedly abducted by their non-custodial mother and father. Dutchess County residents Kevin Qualters, age 11, and his 8-year-old brother Aiden who has autism and is non-verbal, were abducted from LaGrange on Thursday, Dec. 8, the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services said in an alert. Aiden has autism and is non-verbal, said authorities.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Teacher Turns In Student Found Armed At Maryland High School

A Maryland high school student is in custody after taking a gun to school, authorities say. The 16-year-old boy was found armed with a ghost gun at Central High School around 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a teacher notified a School Resource Officer that the boy had a gun, according to Prince George's County police.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy