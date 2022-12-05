ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Jon Moxley promo added to AEW Dynamite

By Ian Carey
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 5 days ago

Fans will hear from the former AEW World Champion on Wednesday.

AEW

We'll hear from Jon Moxley on Dynamite.

AEW announced on social media this weekend that a segment involving the former World Champion will take place on Wednesday's show.

"This week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, we'll hear from the 3-time #AEW World Champ @JonMoxley for the 1st time since the return of former AEW World Champion #HangmanPage, who has Mox in his sights!" AEW posted to Twitter .

Hangman Page returned on last week's show for the first time since suffering a concussion during a match against Moxley on the October 18 Dynamite. Page confronted Moxley and the two brawled throughout the arena.

AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, December 7, takes place from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The announced lineup for the show is as follows:

  • MJF promo
  • Jade Cargill & The Baddies vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan
  • AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against FTR
  • TNT Champion Samoa Joe defends against Darby Allin
  • Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royal
  • Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia
  • Jamie Hayter interview
  • We'll hear from Jon Moxley

