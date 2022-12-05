ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Basketball Moves Up Three Spots to No. 16 in Latest AP Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
 3 days ago

Kentucky basketball moved up three spots to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll following its two-win week:

  1. Houston
  2. Texas
  3. Virginia
  4. Purdue
  5. UConn
  6. Kansas
  7. Tennessee
  8. Alabama
  9. Arkansas
  10. Arizona
  11. Auburn
  12. Baylor
  13. Maryland
  14. Indiana
  15. Duke
  16. Kentucky
  17. Illinois
  18. Gonzaga
  19. UCLA
  20. Iowa State
  21. Creighton
  22. San Diego State
  23. Mississippi State
  24. TCU
  25. Ohio State

The Wildcats are one of six SEC teams ranked in the new poll. They'll have just one opportunity to move up in next weeks rankings, as they host the Yale Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 10. Tip is set for 1 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network.

