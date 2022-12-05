Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox8tv.com
Johnstown High Schooler Death Case
A Johnstown-area man accused of shooting and killing a local high schooler on New Year’s Day will soon head to trial. On Wednesday, a preliminary hearing was held for 21-year-old Qwante Rose, who was charged in September in the shooting death of 19-year-old Jaydin Sanderson. Sanderson was found inside...
abc23.com
Preliminary Hearing in Johnstown Shooting Case
The Preliminary Hearing for the Johnstown man charged in the shooting death of a High Schooler on New Year’s Day was held on Wednesday. The Hearing lasted about two and a half hours inside Judge Price’s Office — where he determined that all charges will be held for the Court of Common Pleas.
Johnstown man accused of molesting young girls for years
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has been jailed on allegations that he was molesting girls for several years starting when they were at a young age. Anthony Drummond, 38, faces felony charges following a year-long investigation that began once one of the girls came forward to investigators alleging Drummond had been molesting […]
WJAC TV
New charges filed against Johnstown area man accused of child molestation
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the West Hills Regional Police Department say a Johnstown area man is back behind bars after a second victim came forward to report that she had also been allegedly abused by him. In late November, police filed charges against 38-year-old Anthony Drummond after...
WJAC TV
Police: Pair charged following double fatal overdose investigation
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Spring Township Police Department, in Centre County, say two men are facing charges following a months-long investigation into a double fatal overdose. Police say in March, officers were dispatched to a local residence for a report of person suffering from cardiac...
Altoona teen accused of giving 12-year-old weed, assaulting father
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was arrested after police said he assaulted a man who confronted him about giving weed to his 12-year-old child, according to charges filed. Police were called to UPMC Altoona on June 7, to find 17-year-old Skyler Miller-Dicken being combative with workers in the ER. After calming down and […]
WJAC TV
DA: Sentencing delayed for Clearfield Co. man convicted of stabbing senior citizen
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Clearfield County District Attorney's office say the sentencing hearing has been delayed for man convicted of attempted murder in the stabbing of a senior citizen in 2020. Investigators say Robert Bailor, now age 49, was charged in August of 2020 for...
State College man sentenced to 6 months after stealing $500K from senior citizens
According to WJAC, a former State College caretaker, who was accused of stealing more than half-a-million dollars from senior citizens in his care, has been sentenced. Authorities charged 42-year-old Ignacio Pearsall in July of last year, after he stole 11 total checks from at least seven of his patients, the news outlet said.
Man charged with break-in of downtown Altoona Penn State building
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing several charges after police say he and two other juveniles broke into three buildings, one owned by Penn State. Timothy Shoeman, 22, was accused of the break-ins after officers received an anonymous tip that identified him as a suspect seen in security camera photos. Altoona police […]
Westmoreland man arrested for allegedly lying about military service, stealing coffee
A New Kensington man was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail on charges of retail theft and misrepresentation as a of member or veteran of the military after state police say he drank a coffee in a local Sheetz without paying for it. Employees of the Sheetz on Lincoln Highway...
WJAC TV
Police: Altoona man accused of stealing bag of drugs from back of parked ambulance
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is facing several charges after being accused of stealing a bag of medication from an ambulance that was parked at a local hospital. Police say on Monday, officials at UPMC Altoona received a report of a...
Altoona man caught stealing copper from local jewelry store, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is sitting behind bars after a local jewelry store called police while he allegedly stole copper from the building. Altoona Police said they were called to Your Jewelry Box in Altoona for a reported theft in progress. While en route to the shop on Logan Blvd., police were […]
Greensburg man wanted on animal cruelty charges
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a man wanted on animal cruelty charges.Greensburg police say Timothy Steinman of Greensburg is wanted on multiple counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Investigators say Steinman moved out of his home on White Street and left his dog in the basement to die.Police say a veterinarian performed a necropsy and confirmed that the dog died due to starvation.Steinman is wanted on aggravated cruelty to animals-torture, aggravated cruelty to animals-causing SBI or death, and cruelty to animals. The Greensburg police can be reached at 724-834-3800.
WJAC TV
PSP: Hopewell man accused of abusing 1-year-old boy; causing brain bleed
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a Hopewell man is behind bars following an investigation into suspected child abuse. According to the affidavit, troopers began investigating 38-year-old Anthony Plotts, in late July, after a 1-year-old child was taken to UPMC Bedford with a suspected brain bleed.
WJAC TV
DA: State College man sentenced to less than 2 years in jail for 'branding' child
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Centre County District Attorney's office say a State College man has been sentenced to jail time for harming a child. Officials say Edward Walters, now age 28, was sentenced to serve 6 to 23.5 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of simple assault and child endangerment.
WJAC TV
Blair Co. inmate charged for spitting on nurse, police say
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department say an inmate at the Blair County Prison is facing new charges, accused of spitting on a nurse. Investigators say officers were dispatched to the prison on Nov. 27th for a report of an assault after a...
fox8tv.com
Fatal Union Twp. Accident
State Police in Huntingdon County say a 66-year-old man was killed this morning after being hit by a vehicle. He was a first responder on scene of a previous crash. Troopers say Kurt Keilhofer responded to a crash in the area of Hares Valley Road in Union Township this morning.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Indecent Exposure Incident
JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to investigate an incident of criminal trespassing and indecent exposure near Buffalo Lodge Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, December 7, the incident occurred around...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Juvenile Accused of Harassment in Winslow Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Juvenile Accused of Harassment in Winslow Township. PSP DuBois responded to an incident of harassment near Vo Tech Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, around 1:10 p.m. October 13. According to a release issued on Tuesday,...
abc23.com
SCI Huntingdon Inmate Death
Authorities with the Department of Corrections say officials are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Huntingdon. Investigators say 44-year-old Matthew Himmelright was found unresponsive in his cell around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities say life-saving measures were attempted and Himmelright was transported to Penn Highlands Huntingdon where he was pronounced dead approximately 30 minutes after he was initially found.
Comments / 0