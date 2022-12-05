ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

fox8tv.com

Johnstown High Schooler Death Case

A Johnstown-area man accused of shooting and killing a local high schooler on New Year’s Day will soon head to trial. On Wednesday, a preliminary hearing was held for 21-year-old Qwante Rose, who was charged in September in the shooting death of 19-year-old Jaydin Sanderson. Sanderson was found inside...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
abc23.com

Preliminary Hearing in Johnstown Shooting Case

The Preliminary Hearing for the Johnstown man charged in the shooting death of a High Schooler on New Year’s Day was held on Wednesday. The Hearing lasted about two and a half hours inside Judge Price’s Office — where he determined that all charges will be held for the Court of Common Pleas.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man accused of molesting young girls for years

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has been jailed on allegations that he was molesting girls for several years starting when they were at a young age. Anthony Drummond, 38, faces felony charges following a year-long investigation that began once one of the girls came forward to investigators alleging Drummond had been molesting […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

New charges filed against Johnstown area man accused of child molestation

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the West Hills Regional Police Department say a Johnstown area man is back behind bars after a second victim came forward to report that she had also been allegedly abused by him. In late November, police filed charges against 38-year-old Anthony Drummond after...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Pair charged following double fatal overdose investigation

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Spring Township Police Department, in Centre County, say two men are facing charges following a months-long investigation into a double fatal overdose. Police say in March, officers were dispatched to a local residence for a report of person suffering from cardiac...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona teen accused of giving 12-year-old weed, assaulting father

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was arrested after police said he assaulted a man who confronted him about giving weed to his 12-year-old child, according to charges filed. Police were called to UPMC Altoona on June 7, to find 17-year-old Skyler Miller-Dicken being combative with workers in the ER. After calming down and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with break-in of downtown Altoona Penn State building

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing several charges after police say he and two other juveniles broke into three buildings, one owned by Penn State. Timothy Shoeman, 22, was accused of the break-ins after officers received an anonymous tip that identified him as a suspect seen in security camera photos. Altoona police […]
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg man wanted on animal cruelty charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a man wanted on animal cruelty charges.Greensburg police say Timothy Steinman of Greensburg is wanted on multiple counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Investigators say Steinman moved out of his home on White Street and left his dog in the basement to die.Police say a veterinarian performed a necropsy and confirmed that the dog died due to starvation.Steinman is wanted on aggravated cruelty to animals-torture, aggravated cruelty to animals-causing SBI or death, and cruelty to animals. The Greensburg police can be reached at 724-834-3800.
GREENSBURG, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Hopewell man accused of abusing 1-year-old boy; causing brain bleed

Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a Hopewell man is behind bars following an investigation into suspected child abuse. According to the affidavit, troopers began investigating 38-year-old Anthony Plotts, in late July, after a 1-year-old child was taken to UPMC Bedford with a suspected brain bleed.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Blair Co. inmate charged for spitting on nurse, police say

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department say an inmate at the Blair County Prison is facing new charges, accused of spitting on a nurse. Investigators say officers were dispatched to the prison on Nov. 27th for a report of an assault after a...
fox8tv.com

Fatal Union Twp. Accident

State Police in Huntingdon County say a 66-year-old man was killed this morning after being hit by a vehicle. He was a first responder on scene of a previous crash. Troopers say Kurt Keilhofer responded to a crash in the area of Hares Valley Road in Union Township this morning.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Indecent Exposure Incident

JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to investigate an incident of criminal trespassing and indecent exposure near Buffalo Lodge Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, December 7, the incident occurred around...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Juvenile Accused of Harassment in Winslow Township

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Juvenile Accused of Harassment in Winslow Township. PSP DuBois responded to an incident of harassment near Vo Tech Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, around 1:10 p.m. October 13. According to a release issued on Tuesday,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

SCI Huntingdon Inmate Death

Authorities with the Department of Corrections say officials are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Huntingdon. Investigators say 44-year-old Matthew Himmelright was found unresponsive in his cell around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities say life-saving measures were attempted and Himmelright was transported to Penn Highlands Huntingdon where he was pronounced dead approximately 30 minutes after he was initially found.

