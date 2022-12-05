ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

Teen Hiker Carried 40 Feet After Triggering Avalanche in Colorado

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 3 days ago
A hiker from Indiana triggered an avalanche when he went off-trail on Saturday near Colorado Mines Peak, carrying him at least 40 feet in a tumult of snow and ice. The stranded 19-year-old then began hiking downhill, away from the Mt. Flora trail, in an attempt to reach the highway before ringing for aid. “Just before 4 PM he finally realized he wasn’t going to be able to make it to the highway and called for help,” Grand County Search and Rescue officials said. Thirteen search and rescue members were able to locate the teen around 6 p.m., with all of them able to walk off the mountain by the end of the hour. The unidentified individual reported that prior to the avalanche slide, the snow was “hard and crusty” and there was a one foot fracture line. “We would like to remind our readers that avalanche awareness and safety is not only for skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers. Hikers and snowshoers are also susceptible to being caught, injured or killed by being in the wrong place at the wrong time. And we’ll say it again—being prepared with emergency gear and extra clothing could save your life in the event of a backcountry emergency,” the search and rescue team said in a statement.

Read it at Out There Colorado

